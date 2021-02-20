 Skip to content
(Cracked)   These neighborhoods aren't bad, they're just statistically drawn that way   (cracked.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"POLICE WELLNESS CHECK!!! OPEN UP NOW!!"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd rather live in a neighborhood where you can walk to town hall or the library or grocery store on a sidewalk, as opposed to having to drive.
I see a lot of neighborhoods that could afford walks, but do not have them. Just as much crime, but they pay to keep it underreported.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is an unfair take on broken windows theory due to its misapplication.

BWT is that one unrepaired broken window is a signal that no one cares, and so why not break more windows because there is no penalty.

It's almost common sense; people are more likely to litter where there is already litter than in a pristine place.  To prevent litterbugs, clean up the litter in that area.

Whoever extrapolated that into "small crime begets large crime" - if we bust litterbugs harshly we will prevent felonies - didn't really understand BWT in the first place.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: There is an unfair take on broken windows theory due to its misapplication.

BWT is that one unrepaired broken window is a signal that no one cares, and so why not break more windows because there is no penalty.

It's almost common sense; people are more likely to litter where there is already litter than in a pristine place.  To prevent litterbugs, clean up the litter in that area.

Whoever extrapolated that into "small crime begets large crime" - if we bust litterbugs harshly we will prevent felonies - didn't really understand BWT in the first place.


The people who implemented broken windows understood perfectly what they wanted to do with it.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: The people who implemented broken windows understood perfectly what they wanted to do with it.


Oh, I agree with you, hence my use of misapplication.

Those types of people always find a way to abuse.  (This probably includes the original authors of the study who found facts that are true - and extrapolated a conclusion that is not.)

It's like Ani DeFranco's line used by the wrong people:   'cause every tool is a weaponif you hold it right.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was canvassing door to door to get out the vote for Hillary in 2016 in Akron, I felt safer in supposedly "dangerous" minority neighborhoods than in middle class, supposedly safe white neighborhoods.

Anecdotally, the only threats I got were in the white neighborhoods. A Trumper pulled his hand back to slap me (I got out of there) and a Bernie bro poked his white patchouli scented index finger in my chest telling me how awful Killary was.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Point 3: "It has nothing to do with race"

Point 4: "It's a result of racism"

Get your story straight, Cracked.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: remember when wealthy, fashionable Georgetown (Washington, DC) was a bad neighbourhood in the 1970s?

Despite beiing full of rich white people, that is where the crime was, especially white on white domestic violence.
 
onestr8
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. That article is pretty much wrong and misinformed all over.

To start with, as stated by others, that is not broken window theory at all. The authors outlined it very clearly in their article. It is not a difficult read. This person obvious didn't even try to read it. 

It's not as simple as "zero tolerance" either.

Cracked: Please at least read the theory as proposed before writing an article about it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Thesis:  The crime goes where the money is. Well, and where the people are.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because there are more murders and rapes doesn't make a neighborhood more dangerous.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: My Thesis:  The crime goes where the money is. Well, and where the people are.


Why do you rob banks? That's where the money is
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: brantgoose: My Thesis:  The crime goes where the money is. Well, and where the people are.

Why do you rob banks? That's where the money is


I mean, yeah some is there but not much anymore.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I clicked through to a source on the dangerous neighbourhoods and I find a lot of statements saying "it is just a small percentage of people in the neighbourhoods", "it isn't the neighbourhoods themselves that commit crime" etc. Then I also see the following:

This held true even in areas considered chronically "dangerous," like parts of East Baltimore. There, the group member population totaled only three quarters of a percentage point, even as they were connected to 58.43 percent of homicides. Shootings tend to be even more concentrated than homicides. In Minneapolis, we found that 0.15 percent of the population was determined to be involved in groups, but this population was connected to 53.96 percent of shootings-a proportion over 350 times higher than their population representation.

So that very small percentage is connected to 58% of all homicides. This means they can either be a perp or a victim. Or both (though rarely at the same time). But what is the proportion of non-"group member population" that gets hit by drive-by shooters? Cause "only a small percentage is connected to homicides" isn't really relevant when 1 person can just spray bullets at a crowd in the hope to hit the enemy gang member.

When people are having shoot outs in my street I don't worry about them targeting me per se (unless they think I saw something and might testify), it is about getting caught in the crossfire. People shooting a lot in your neighbourhood is dangerous no matter who they are aiming at. The bullets can't tell people apart.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DerAppie: In Minneapolis, we found that 0.15 percent of the population was determined to be involved in groups, but this population was connected to 53.96 percent of shootings-a proportion over 350 times higher than their population representation.


Oh and I almost forgot:

That group might be 350 times as likely as the population of Minneapolis, but what about "the group" compared to the people who live around the border of the group's territory and an enemy group? I'm pretty sure they get a way larger proportion than the population of the entire city as well.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wth are all of you complaining about re: BWT?  did we not read the same article?

BWT:  signs of small crime (or even non-criminal disorderly action) in an area causes people to commit further and larger crimes b/c they are exposed to it in their environment

the article: which i remind you is "lies that need to stop being told"
1. way for law enforcement and politicians to completely side-step all socioeconomic factors and nuances in favor of a neatly packaged one-size-fits-all explanation of why crime occurs.
2. Broken windows theory throws all of [systemic racism] away and attempts to place the blame and burden on individuals responsible for messing up their own community.
3. It's the kind of mindset that led to Eric Garner's death for selling cigarettes illegally,as cops think small crime begets large crime.

what are you people seeing here that doesnt fit this definition perfectly?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Whenever you want unbiased, hard hitting, well-researched journalism on divisive topics, look no further than the parody/humor site: Cracked.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So you are saying there is no reason to waste money renting in higher priced areas of town?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What, is Cracked trying to encourage gentrification or something?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All I need to know about bad neighborhoods I learned from Chris Rock. If you ever find yourself on Martin Luther King Blvd......RUN!
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"They're more dangerous"

Yeah, they are more dangerous, that's why they're 'bad neighborhoods'.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A white guy walking in a neighborhood in Chicago is not a damn threat. Now if my black west side ass walk into some black or Hispanic other part of Chicago the locals think I'm a threat. I remember delivering a box, in full FedEx uniform, in a Hispanic neighborhood and one dude asked me "what I am(Gang)". Got my boss to change my route that same day.

/Maybe it's that POC on this side of town think you're all Polish*, and we just use to their crazy ass.
/* Belmont and Central you muthafrakers
 
oopsboom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: A white guy walking in a neighborhood in Chicago is not a damn threat. Now if my black west side ass walk into some black or Hispanic other part of Chicago the locals think I'm a threat. I remember delivering a box, in full FedEx uniform, in a Hispanic neighborhood and one dude asked me "what I am(Gang)". Got my boss to change my route that same day.

/Maybe it's that POC on this side of town think you're all Polish*, and we just use to their crazy ass.
/* Belmont and Central you muthafrakers

in full FedEx uniform
and one dude asked me "what I am(Gang)"


point at the logo on your sleeve and threaten to fark up the UPS guy if you see him
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

El_Dan: What, is Cracked trying to encourage gentrification or something?


That can be good in ways, but coming over and trying to strip shiat , then we have a problem. It's the white people that don't even know or ever been in the area, is the problem. The white people coming from the burbs or rural ares are the problem, the whites from the actually city are a-okay, since they know how shiat works.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: El_Dan: What, is Cracked trying to encourage gentrification or something?

That can be good in ways, but coming over and trying to strip shiat , then we have a problem. It's the white people that don't even know or ever been in the area, is the problem. The white people coming from the burbs or rural ares are the problem, the whites from the actually city are a-okay, since they know how shiat works.


So tell me because I am not sure I read that right but who is responsible for all the problems again. Not sure you were clear
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Our daughter lives in a neighborhood that's widely viewed as "bad". Statistically, though, it is the 2nd safest neighborhood in Jefferson County. 1st is a small river area, Prospect, that's not really a neighborhood. It's just a place for rich people. The catch? Her neighborhood is where recent immigrants and refugees have settled. The Feds subsidize housing for refugees for a while and what with the inexpensive property and the security of having similar souls around, refugees and immigrants will cling together for safety. No class is more law abiding than recent additions. For a while, anyway. So the house she bought was cheap. The neighborhood is safe. It isn't a food desert. (It has the best Vietnamese restaurant we've ever been in.) Win win win. Not to make a secret of it. It's the area around Louisville's Iroquois Park. I doubt that the lightbulb will go off in everyone's head and Suddenly Gentry.  As I said, people view it as bad and unsafe. In Louisville, there aren't throngs that will suddenly rush there to buy as in Alphabet City in Manhattan.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: drjekel_mrhyde: El_Dan: What, is Cracked trying to encourage gentrification or something?

That can be good in ways, but coming over and trying to strip shiat , then we have a problem. It's the white people that don't even know or ever been in the area, is the problem. The white people coming from the burbs or rural ares are the problem, the whites from the actually city are a-okay, since they know how shiat works.

So tell me because I am not sure I read that right but who is responsible for all the problems again. Not sure you were clear


Grasshoppers are cute. Locusts are not.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cracked hasn't been relevant or worthwhile since they gutted the place back in 2012 and left a known sexual abuser run the shop...

That said, I don't EVEN need to read the article to know that "bad neighborhoods" are 100% advertised as such to reinforce racist policies and continue to disenfranchise minority communities.

Of course, once the property values go down the towns boot everyone out and "redevelop" them at extortionist prices "for the greater good"...
 
oopsboom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: Cracked hasn't been relevant or worthwhile since they gutted the place back in 2012 and left a known sexual abuser run the shop...

That said, I don't EVEN need to read the article to know that "bad neighborhoods" are 100% advertised as such to reinforce racist policies and continue to disenfranchise minority communities.

Of course, once the property values go down the towns boot everyone out and "redevelop" them at extortionist prices "for the greater good"...


everyone knows the trick to "fixing" a "bad community" is to figure out how to raise property values so much all "those people" lets say um...pigmentationally challenged? arent able to remain there.  then they go somewhere else and its not bad there anymore.  b/c what you need is the space to build mcmansions for correctly hued middle managers who watch the right youtube videos all evening, not the people who used to live there.  republican logic 101.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: El_Dan: What, is Cracked trying to encourage gentrification or something?

That can be good in ways, but coming over and trying to strip shiat , then we have a problem. It's the white people that don't even know or ever been in the area, is the problem. The white people coming from the burbs or rural ares are the problem, the whites from the actually city are a-okay, since they know how shiat works.


I'm pretty sure the property developers and landlords don't care where the people with money moving in came from.
 
genner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: FarkaDark: drjekel_mrhyde: El_Dan: What, is Cracked trying to encourage gentrification or something?

That can be good in ways, but coming over and trying to strip shiat , then we have a problem. It's the white people that don't even know or ever been in the area, is the problem. The white people coming from the burbs or rural ares are the problem, the whites from the actually city are a-okay, since they know how shiat works.

So tell me because I am not sure I read that right but who is responsible for all the problems again. Not sure you were clear

Grasshoppers are cute. Locusts are not.


Locusts consume everything and leave a barren wasteland. So you are saying people who invest in a neighborhood are locusts? Please work on your analogies, it might make for a better argument
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

oopsboom: drjekel_mrhyde: A white guy walking in a neighborhood in Chicago is not a damn threat. Now if my black west side ass walk into some black or Hispanic other part of Chicago the locals think I'm a threat. I remember delivering a box, in full FedEx uniform, in a Hispanic neighborhood and one dude asked me "what I am(Gang)". Got my boss to change my route that same day.

/Maybe it's that POC on this side of town think you're all Polish*, and we just use to their crazy ass.
/* Belmont and Central you muthafrakers

in full FedEx uniform
and one dude asked me "what I am(Gang)"

point at the logo on your sleeve and threaten to fark up the UPS guy if you see him


I almost choked on my coffee.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

