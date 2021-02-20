 Skip to content
Hot mic at a supposedly private school board meeting? Uh-oh
10
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If (1) you think of yourself as a baby-sitter instead of an educator and (2) you want to ignore the scientific evidence about covid in school-aged children as an excuse to avoid doing your job, then you probably need to find another profession.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: If (1) you think of yourself as a baby-sitter instead of an educator and (2) you want to ignore the scientific evidence about covid in school-aged children as an excuse to avoid doing your job, then you probably need to find another profession.


Do you ever get reading comprehension correct?

The school board folks believe the  parents are the ones that think of teachers as babysitters, not the teachers themselves. And considering some of the parents of the students my wife has taught over the years, they are not all that far from the truth in their beliefs.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Lucky LaRue: If (1) you think of yourself as a baby-sitter instead of an educator and (2) you want to ignore the scientific evidence about covid in school-aged children as an excuse to avoid doing your job, then you probably need to find another profession.

Do you ever get reading comprehension correct?

The school board folks believe the  parents are the ones that think of teachers as babysitters, not the teachers themselves. And considering some of the parents of the students my wife has taught over the years, they are not all that far from the truth in their beliefs.


School board sounds about right to me too. Plus, their apology was an actual apology. The mass resignation was probably a bit of malicious compliance.
 
cefm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They're not wrong, they're just idiots.
 
pc_gator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not a cat
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Where I live, the teachers are (once they get tenure) over-paid, and self-important... at least when they gather in groups.  Individually, they're pretty good people, or at least the ones who have taught my kids so far have been.

The parents generally only know enough about what's going on to find something to be frustrated or angry about, usually based on how their snowflake isn't getting special treatment.  And yes, the big complaint about COVID is about having to be responsible for their kids... which I understand when you still have a job to do to pay for the kids' food, clothes, and housing and your kids are too young to take care of themselves at home for some remote learning.  Those parents do indeed care more about babysitting than education - they just want to see good grades, they don't care if their kids are actually learning.

So I entirely sympathize with the people caught here on a hot mic.  They were blowing off some steam, and it was almost certainly justified.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Lucky LaRue: If (1) you think of yourself as a baby-sitter instead of an educator and (2) you want to ignore the scientific evidence about covid in school-aged children as an excuse to avoid doing your job, then you probably need to find another profession.

Do you ever get reading comprehension correct?

The school board folks believe the  parents are the ones that think of teachers as babysitters, not the teachers themselves. And considering some of the parents of the students my wife has taught over the years, they are not all that far from the truth in their beliefs.


Still: they trusted the mute button. Never trust he mute button.
 
jumac
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LadySusan: Man On A Mission: Lucky LaRue: If (1) you think of yourself as a baby-sitter instead of an educator and (2) you want to ignore the scientific evidence about covid in school-aged children as an excuse to avoid doing your job, then you probably need to find another profession.

Do you ever get reading comprehension correct?

The school board folks believe the  parents are the ones that think of teachers as babysitters, not the teachers themselves. And considering some of the parents of the students my wife has taught over the years, they are not all that far from the truth in their beliefs.

School board sounds about right to me too. Plus, their apology was an actual apology. The mass resignation was probably a bit of malicious compliance.


Having know lots of teacher and lots of parents  I agree.  I have coworkers who the main reason they want the schools open is so they can have the kids at school while one parent works.  cause they can't afford or don't want to pay a babysitter for the kids.  also some don't want the hassle of teaching their kids.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: If (1) you think of yourself as a baby-sitter instead of an educator and (2) you want to ignore the scientific evidence about covid in school-aged children as an excuse to avoid doing your job, then you probably need to find another profession.


Sounds like someone could use some more babysitting *giggles*
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pc_gator: I'm not a cat


I doubt that very much
 
