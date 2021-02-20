 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Laughing Squid)   The Dutch waterway system in The Netherlands, how does it work? Check out this time-lapse video and you'll see   (laughingsquid.com) divider line
30
    More: Cool, Netherlands, Filmmaking team, beautiful timelapse of footage, resulting film, timelapse camera, Dutch language, special transport, Dutch people  
•       •       •

1220 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2021 at 11:18 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watch '5K Cabview Holland Dutch Railways' all the time, so it's really interesting to see the country from a different angle. Gives me major travel bug. Nice find, Subby
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but you will need one of their famous rudders to navigate
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want to see something impressive go to the Neetlje Jans flood barrier.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only here to make my username check out
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: I watch '5K Cabview Holland Dutch Railways' all the time, so it's really interesting to see the country from a different angle. Gives me major travel bug. Nice find, Subby


inglixthemad: You want to see something impressive go to the Neetlje Jans flood barrier.


Both of these

And if you are picking a time to visit Tulip Festival YO

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tulip_T​i​me_Festival
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was very pleasant.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that like the American waterway system in America?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when it eventually floods due to global warming, will we call it the dutch sea?
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha, that chump got passed at the beginning like he wasn't even moving! Slow poke!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cool as hell. Thanks subby.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: BigNumber12: I watch '5K Cabview Holland Dutch Railways' all the time, so it's really interesting to see the country from a different angle. Gives me major travel bug. Nice find, Subby

inglixthemad: You want to see something impressive go to the Neetlje Jans flood barrier.

Both of these

And if you are picking a time to visit Tulip Festival YO

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tulip_Ti​me_Festival


Michigan?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: BigNumber12: I watch '5K Cabview Holland Dutch Railways' all the time, so it's really interesting to see the country from a different angle. Gives me major travel bug. Nice find, Subby

inglixthemad: You want to see something impressive go to the Neetlje Jans flood barrier.

Both of these

And if you are picking a time to visit Tulip Festival YO

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tulip_Ti​me_Festival


The fun part you can start at Amsterdam Centraal after seeing the Anne Frank house and whatnot before heading all the way down to Vlissingnen by rail to get dinner and see where they build super yachts that start at one million dollars a per foot of length.
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't usually watch most of the longer videos that are posted on Fark. That was definitely worth the time.
 
groverpm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Only here to make my username check out


I thought you died in my home town, Leiden, in 1815.
 
hogans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a nice change from the British narrowboat / canal video's I've become addicted to.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Interesting to have their drone follow & film the boat
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
2:11 *bang* "Wake up, Idiot!"
 
great_tigers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Cornelis de Gyselaer: BigNumber12: I watch '5K Cabview Holland Dutch Railways' all the time, so it's really interesting to see the country from a different angle. Gives me major travel bug. Nice find, Subby

inglixthemad: You want to see something impressive go to the Neetlje Jans flood barrier.

Both of these

And if you are picking a time to visit Tulip Festival YO

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tulip_Ti​me_Festival

Michigan?


Yes, bring money and stay in saugatuck. It won't disappoint.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hogans: It's a nice change from the British narrowboat / canal video's I've become addicted to.


Like this?
170. Crossing the world-famous Pontcysyllte canal aqueduct with the Narrowboat Experience
Youtube OL-gC0wOg_Q
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: You want to see something impressive go to the Neetlje Jans flood barrier.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hogans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: hogans: It's a nice change from the British narrowboat / canal video's I've become addicted to.

Like this?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OL-gC0wO​g_Q]


Exactly like that.  There are several vlogs I like to keep track of, of which that is one.

BTW, how/why did the editor add an apostrophe to "video's"?  I sure as hell didn't put that there; I know how contractions work!
 
cefm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought you were supposed to pass the Dutchie on the left-hand side?
 
you need help
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nanim: Interesting to have their drone follow & film the boat


I think that the camera is mounted high up on the rear vessel. The boat in front is a tugboat pulling another ship, probably a barge.
 
you need help
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I never knew so many different methods existed for the road crossing drawbridges. They really tried them all on that one strip of water.
 
Minor Catastrophe [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I got the impression this is what it might be like to drive a fully loaded tractor trailer on highways.

Those small boats were zipping around on both sides and weaving like drunk drivers.

Fortunately, we didn't have to pull out the "How to Avoid Large Ships" pic.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

you need help: nanim: Interesting to have their drone follow & film the boat

I think that the camera is mounted high up on the rear vessel. The boat in front is a tugboat pulling another ship, probably a barge.


Yes, here is a picture of the whole transport, the camera was mounted at the top..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
'the Dutch system in the Netherlands' is redundant as hell.
 
Hopjes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I won't be asking for my 10 minutes back.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's a lot of trees and open space between the two cities, that was a bit surprising.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.