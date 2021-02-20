 Skip to content
Little kids are smarter than we think
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've screwed up and locked myself out of accounts before. I never realized I was a genius hacker coming up with a great exploit. I mean were calling intentionally screwing up an act of genius here?
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll save you the trouble

wrong password enough times kicks you for a length of time and it gets longer the more it happens , the error is wrong password not account locked so it looks like legit problem with zoom to anyone else trying
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Crows are smarter than we think.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
An article with loads of tweets embedded, so you end up reading the same details twice. Ugh.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OMG, how is this a news story? It's not a HACK... geez.

X number of attempts leading to lock outs is nothing new.

In fact, everybody in this story is stupid for not just realizing what was happening, especially after the call to Zoom support where they told them exactly what it was. They can't know exactly what action is causing the lock out, just that it involves the security feature.

The same security feature that is in most products.

I work in a field where one of the types of passwords and PINs lock out after 5 wrong attempts. Sometimes it's because someone has loaded the password into a program that launches automatically and if you leave the wrong password in after changing it somewhere else, this happens. It's so very common.

/TL;DR = "kid figured out how to enter password wrong enough times to get out of having to do school work!"
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Didn't we already see this non-story like 2 weeks ago?
 
Ragingbear
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There is a reason why the Overlord List has a rule calling for an 8 year old trusted advisor. It's because they haven't been taught fully what the box is, much less how to stay in it. My kid used to point out all sorts of things I never quite noticed in his way.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: I've screwed up and locked myself out of accounts before. I never realized I was a genius hacker coming up with a great exploit. I mean were calling intentionally screwing up an act of genius here?


The exploit was realizing that the app was displaying the wrong message and that could be used to fool the adults.
 
cefm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Zoom tech support is dumber than one could possibly imagine. They had the logs right there in front of them - repeated incorrect login attempts. They didn't know their own security features? That multiple incorrect logins progressively extend a lockout period?  Or they couldn't tell that it's the user who logged out each time? Jeebus that's stupid.
Also from a user perspective the system should fail loudly, not silently. It should be telling you that your incorrect attempts have created a timed lockout.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: An article with loads of tweets embedded, so you end up reading the same details twice. Ugh.


That's a feature for the clickbaiters, not a bug.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Learn the teacher's login name, proceed with mashing the keyboard for its password appropriate amount of times to cancel the day's lesson.

/bonus if their savvy enough to understand you shouldn't be doing it from your own IP, ie use a VPN
//So glad this wasn't a thing when I was a kid
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good on her! I hope she gets more reward for her cleverness--and that it's encouraged--than discipline for pissing off 8 adults that had cleverness drained out of them by a one-size-fits-all school system.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Adults, not so much.

"Hey kids, come here and play with my long cock! Be sure to squeeze the base really hard until the shaft oozes goo!"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Actual product I saw yesterday.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hoblit: OMG, how is this a news story? It's not a HACK... geez.

X number of attempts leading to lock outs is nothing new.

In fact, everybody in this story is stupid for not just realizing what was happening, especially after the call to Zoom support where they told them exactly what it was. They can't know exactly what action is causing the lock out, just that it involves the security feature.

The same security feature that is in most products.

I work in a field where one of the types of passwords and PINs lock out after 5 wrong attempts. Sometimes it's because someone has loaded the password into a program that launches automatically and if you leave the wrong password in after changing it somewhere else, this happens. It's so very common.

/TL;DR = "kid figured out how to enter password wrong enough times to get out of having to do school work!"


My daughter did exactly this to get out of one of her classes a few days. Then she figured out how to loop a video of her supposedly paying attention for 5 minutes at a time so she could pee. I didn't know that ability on Zoom existed?
 
