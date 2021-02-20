 Skip to content
(Fox 19 Cincinnati)   Ohio man becomes Fark's new hero, promises to forgo food for 46-days with Lent 'beer diet' to help local businesses   (fox19.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Starvation does help with weight loss. I hear that's good for you.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WKUK Whiskey
Youtube 0EIAN1YcEUI
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox19 is one of Cincinnati's right wing indoctrination stations.  Pay them no heed. Them and WKRC. Isn't fried fish sufficient?
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 3-5 beers per day?  Depending on what he's drinking, that's only maybe 1000 calories a day.  He looks like a big boy, so yeah, I could see him losing quite a bit of weight on 1000 calories per day.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with the quality of Ohio food this is easier than you think.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3rd year in a row? He must make up for the lost calories the rest of the year...
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shenanigans.  No one from Ohio can ever be a Fark hero.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im guessing he went to Elder
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Truly doing the lord's work.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0EIAN1Yc​EUI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


He's cheating by putting ice cubes in.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fista-Phobia: Fox19 is one of Cincinnati's right wing indoctrination stations.  Pay them no heed. Them and WKRC. Isn't fried fish sufficient?


700WLW is the FOX news of radio in Cincinnati. Fark Cunningham and Gary Jeff Walker.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Shenanigans.  No one from Ohio can ever be a Fark hero.


Hold on here, I dislike Ohio as much as the next farker, but aren't practically all our astronauts from Ohio? The state so bad people flee the planet. You aren't saying space-faring, brass-balled, moo-buzzing pioneers aren't heroic, are you?
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I accidentally did that once, and let's just say that could upset your tummy.

When I was in my early 20s I moved to a new town because my buddy needed a roommate. The day I moved in (but elsewhere), his younger brother (a twin) shot himself and the other twin discovered him after hearing the shot. So the surviving twin was staying with us to get away from their Mormon relatives in Provo/ American Fork.

My buddy got a case of beer after work each night, and I was out all day picking up and processing job applications, the paper kind you filled out with a pen. Then drink beer with my buddy and his brother, talking about everything but the suicide. (I know the two talked about it between them)

Anyway, I was out of money for a couple weeks awaiting my first payday and just living off my roommate's beer. The lack of solid food became unsettling, lets just say, and i took steps to change that as soon as I could. Food bank, foraging neighborhood fruit trees...

Not something i would do more than once, especially not for 40 days, but this guy is raising money for charity doing it. Good for him.

Cheers, no food guy!
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A Dad Drank 50 Beers Everyday For 6 Weeks. This Is What Happened To His Brain.
Youtube mfrdKXEdPFU
 
