(AZ Family)   Adopt a dog, get free marijuana   (azfamily.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"You're in your dorm room. You're stoned. A dog walks in. Wow. You can't stop watching him. He's incredibly ridiculous. You start laughing. Now it's years later: you get high again, and it's no fun. What happened?"
-from "The Dog is Us" by Marcelle Clements
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm down with this.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What do I get if I adopt a cat?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: What do I get if I adopt a cat?


Body disposal after you die, because we all know cats will eat you.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
getting stoned and walking your dog is pretty much the best thing.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: "You're in your dorm room. You're stoned. A dog walks in. Wow. You can't stop watching him. He's incredibly ridiculous. You start laughing. Now it's years later: you get high again, and it's no fun. What happened?"
-from "The Dog is Us" by Marcelle Clements


If a stripper walked in my door at this moment, I would be surprised/excited, if the same stripper walked in my door every day for the next decade, I'd probably get tired of her.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psykick dancehall: getting stoned and walking your dog is pretty much the best thing.


Getting stoned and playing Frisbee with a dog is like watching an amazing sporting event.
 
Ratchet_of_knoxville [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm sorry but there's just not enough weed in the world to bribe me into taking home something that might potentially eat my shoes, ruin my couch and piss on my floors.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

foo monkey: What do I get if I adopt a cat?


Catnip

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
....and that's the story of how Shaggy adopted Scooby.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ratchet_of_knoxville: I'm sorry but there's just not enough weed in the world to bribe me into taking home something that might potentially eat my shoes, ruin my couch and piss on my floors.


You've never had a crazy ex, I take it?
 
focusthis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you toke it, they will howl.
 
chuckdelux
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My dad lives in Mesa, so I'm getting a kick.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do we get credit for past pet adoptions?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ratchet_of_knoxville: I'm sorry but there's just not enough weed in the world to bribe me into taking home something that might potentially eat my shoes, ruin my couch and piss on my floors.


No children huh?
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: What do I get if I adopt a cat?


A cat.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

foo monkey: What do I get if I adopt a cat?


You adopt a dog, you get weed.  You adopt a cat, you get bleed.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ratchet_of_knoxville: I'm sorry but there's just not enough weed in the world to bribe me into taking home something that might potentially eat my shoes, ruin my couch and piss on my floors.


Steve? Is that you?
 
