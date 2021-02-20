 Skip to content
(The Cut) Good news for you lazy types: A Harvard biology professor has written a book on exercising, contends that humans were never meant to exercise
    Exercise, Obesity, Physical exercise, Daniel Lieberman, Human, Evolution, Human evolution, Muscle  
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Daniel Lieberman is a genius.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bullshiat.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases​/​2017/06/170626155729.htm
https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar​t​icle/humans-evolved-to-exercise/

Etc. Headline is exactly wrong.

Some of our primate cousins in fact do not need to exercise to be happy. But humans evolved that way.
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No offense to anonymous internet people and their pay-wall links, but I am sticking with the Harvard evolutionary biologist.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meant to or not, we certainly see what  the lack of exercise does to humanoids.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We also weren't mean to live 70+ years, but here we are.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meant*
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simply the functions of Hunting/gathering, raising young, living a nomadic lifestyle gave plenty of exercise, and everybody alive before cars did a lot of walking and/or horse riding.

Also most didn't live long enough to suffer the kinds of diseases exercise would help prevent or delay.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exercise is the necessary byproduct of technology and innovation.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans weren't this sedentary when we evolved.  Exercise is a necessary step of our evolution to adapt to our new environment.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Running away from cave bears and tigers used to be enough of a workout.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We didn't evolve to go lifting dumbbells or spending an hour on the treadmill. Sure. But we did evolve for a level of physical activity necessary for survival for the many thousands of years before we invented technologies that enabled a substantial portion of the population to meet their survival needs by sitting on their ass 8 hours a day in the office, 2 hours a day in their car commuting to/from work and another few hours a day on the sofa watching TV in a metabolic state that can be even lower than sleeping.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 ounce curls were always necessary.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever See a Lion Limber Up?
Youtube sMj28DZspVc
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Natural Fallacy in full effect, doing CrossFit HIIT as we speak
 
bbcard1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I walk every day (try to do 5 miles) and I feel great. I have a business partner who does crossfit every day. He looks better than me. He has had to have shoulder rebuilt as well as a wrist. He looks much better than I do. I think he may live ten years longer than I will. In constant pain.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This. We evolved to be on the edge of starvation and always on the run from something or someone.  That makes exercise "life-lite" and this headline is pants.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans were never meant to do anything. We evolved within a cooperative social group to work and contribute.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hmm i think it's because the part of our dna doing with muscles is kinda degenerate compared to other species.

kinda like if hemophilia keeps getting passed down in a thousand year 100% of the population or close will have it.

like vitamin C production is the easy fruit to fix doh, probably could be done now if the mass where ok with fixing genetic defects in our kids and switching to all ivf reproduction. with the amount of people surviving on ramen no longer needing to have vitamin C in our diet would do wonders.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Behold, the apex of the Evolved Man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"Something we never evolved to do"
Yet, we're doing it.
What fallacy is this?
 
ryant123
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We were meant to work though.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Save the speech. I just want to get laid.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
With just a rudimentary understanding of anatomy, one can see from the skeletal evidence that even Australopithecus routinely skipped leg day.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

This.

Yeah, if you're living a life that's keeping you active for most of your waking hours, like early humans did, you likely don't need to do much in terms of dedicated exercise on top of it.  Only exception being if you're training for something.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Well, skipping is good exercise for legs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hi13760
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

When they disprove studies that where done by college educated people, I'm sticking to anonymous internet people.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Exercise is how we learned how to stand upright, make tools, things like that.  Our bodies evolved to walk or run.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Our chairs might be our body's enemy, but just shifting around, standing up, and squirming are our best defenses against them.

The Olympics would be much better with Shifting Around, Standing Up, and Squirming events included. If Ballroom Dancing is an Olympic sport, why not?
 
Tweeeks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We were never meant to sit on our asses all day and consume 7,000 calories....
 
nyclon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least they don't claim we are like batteries and have a finite amount of energy to use during a lifetime. That would be ridiculous and only an idiot would believe that nonsense. That person would have to retire to Florida. Mar a lago to be precise.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Humans weren't "meant" to do anything. Unless you think we were created with intention and meaning, which I don't. Humans can do whatever we are capable of, there is no "meant to" about it.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I assure you, I do not need exercise to be happy.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is about semantics. Harvard professor decided that physical exertion that is for the sole purpose of exercise isn't exercise.

For example when I'm out tilling my garden  by hand all day in the spring, prof here wouldn't consider it "exercise". I disagree, but I'll let the English department have final say.

Humans didn't evolve to run on a treadmill while watching television. We evolved to run to hunt prey or to prevent becoming prey.

Humans did evolve to require physical activity. Since I don't need to hunt down a mammoth in the aisles of the piggle-wiggly, I guess I'll run in a big circle  around the neighborhood when I get home.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I am not an attractive man, I cannot control that.  But when I exercise frequently I find I get laid more often because of my rockin' bod.  The fact she makes me put a bag over my head only adds to the kink.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Isn't for the sole purpose...


/damn I need to proof read
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stopped going to the gym last fall when Covid got super outta control, was too afraid to catch it. Told myself I'd go back after getting vaccinated. Yes, we live in a day & age where the necessities of life don't require physical exertion to obtain, but that's all the more reason we should exercise... to compensate for that reality.

And to better our chances of getting laid, of course.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

"Hey boss...I'm done for the day.  Going home. "
 
70Ford
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Michelle Jenneke performs her famous warm up dance | Unmissable Moments
Youtube bx0bi1CjGBY
 
cefm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Exercise" sure. But humans were meant to have activity. Just look what happens when they don't.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Well, if there is a "condition" humans are supposed to meet in the big scheme of things, it might be not to kill off every living thing on earth, including ourselves.

Maybe some of you smart guys with the money can explain why we seem to be failing this too, since you feel like you're "meant to" take everything you can get your hands on and leave the garbage behind.

Is that really what your life means?    Because you're having a reckoning right now, and you all don't seem to be too comfortable  with being faced with all the fallout from the things that you were "meant to" be doing.
 
WoodyHayes [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*sigh*

My father hurt his knee on some ice while walking the dog so that has made me paranoid. If the streets aren't completely clear I've used that as an excuse to not go running more times than I'm comfortable with recently. Going from three or so runs a week to one every two weeks for the past two months is really going to catch up with me.

On a side note, I haven't pooped in four or five days. Thoughts and prayers for my asshole, please.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seems possible that we weren't "meant to" sit in front of the TV and computer monitors for 16 hours a day, chowing down on mountains of twinkies and soda either.  I'm not sure why we don't have nice things, but using exercise as the scapegoat seems to hold water about as well and grandpa at the last enema.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I think you must have misunderstood: we weren't "meant to", as in , "intended", to do anything, because there wasn't a being or an entity that intended this for us. Everything we do is because we are capable of doing so, not because some creator made it thusly. It's a semantic point about how people speak about human action and physical make up. They often talk as though we were created and endowed with meaning and intention. We weren't. Now, your point, about the moral side of human action and human tendency to short term thinking, that's a whole other discussion that has nothing to do with what I said.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

You probably aren't pooping because you are operating at 100% efficiency.   Look on the bright side.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Yep. Despite what many religious people believe we're not a slave race engineered by a narcissistic alien that demands that we worship it. I'm paraphrasing, but the meaning is the same as the words they use.

Evolution is amazing. We think we're pretty smart building space suits so we can walk in space. Life through mindless evolutionary processes built land suits to carry the water needed for the cells to stay alive outside of the oceans, resulting in us, and all other land-based life.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you're too lazy to exercise, get a VR system.

You'll wind up in great shape while having fun from moving around while playing games.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I mean even taking his links at face value, it's an "apples are red!" "no they're not, they're round!" kind of deal here. The author's point is that we didn't evolve to do exercise unrelated to immediate survival needs. Our brains are hardwired to understand the difference between stalking a rabbit through the woods because you need something to eat right now, and going for a walk to burn off all the unnecessary calories you took in with your Nachos Bellgrande and three milkshakes at lunch. The former is consistent with our evolved nature, the latter is inconsistent with it, and our brains know it.
 
