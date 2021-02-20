 Skip to content
(Talking Points Memo)   The best current article on the Texas energy crisis you'll read   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"That makes these blackouts an energy systems crisis, not just a power crisis. Every one of our power sources underperformed. Every one of them has unique vulnerabilities that are exacerbated by extreme events. None of them prepared adequately for extreme cold."

One might be led to the conclusion that this was staged. Might. 

Oh and this article is better at capturing the real issues:
"Half of Texas without clean water as state and federal governments look the other way"

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021​/​02/20/texa-f20.html
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm amped to read this.

/couldn't resist
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funny how things are always a tad more complicated than the  insulting soundbites that get thrown around.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop calling lies "misleading narratives" you assholes.

They are objectively lies.  Blatant and obvious lies.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: Funny how things are always a tad more complicated than the  insulting soundbites that get thrown around.


Some of those are true. For example, Abbott really is a useless lying farkhead.
 
Cache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Everything you need to know about Texas energy:  It's controlled by Republicans.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skyotter: Stop calling lies "misleading narratives" you assholes.

They are objectively lies.  Blatant and obvious lies.


They're too worried about being sued over telling the truth.
 
lurkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Isn't Texas a Bootstrap State?
I'm sure they've got this.
 
6nome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: I'm amped to read this.

/couldn't resist


I read it and it was electrifying
 
odinsposse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lurkey: Isn't Texas a Bootstrap State?
I'm sure they've got this.


You can't shoot the cold which has rendered Texans helpless.
 
Ishidan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

6nome: jaylectricity: I'm amped to read this.

/couldn't resist

I read it and it was electrifying


Says you, I'm sure that if you put this in front of a Republican, you will find great resistance to it.  They really do conduct themselves poorly.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skyotter: Stop calling lies "misleading narratives" you assholes.

They are objectively lies.  Blatant and obvious lies.


This is truly freeze peach
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lurkey: Isn't Texas a Bootstrap State?
I'm sure they've got this.


I'm old enough to remember the popular Texas bumper sticker "Drive fast and freeze a yankee"
 
