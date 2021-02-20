 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   You're driving on thin ice, buddy   (wjactv.com) divider line
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like his Outback went down under
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Partial? PARTIAL!
😵
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, how do these insurance claims typically go?  A long pause by the claims center rep followed by a hearty laugh and then they just hang up I assume?
 
crinz83
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
at least he has a story to get the ball rolling at parties
 
