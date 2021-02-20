 Skip to content
(Readers Digest, Eh?)   Canada's ban on six plastic items takes effect this year. Because of take-out containers, Canadians used 30% more plastic in 2020 than 2019. Subby's solution: EVERYTHING can be a kebab on a reusable metal skewer   (readersdigest.ca) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oregon implemented the plastic bag ban in 2019 I think. So stores charge for paper bags, or you can pay more for THICK plastic bags.

Of course in COVID world that didn't fly. So what are some stores doing? Bringing back the old thin plastic bags but still charging a nickel for them like paper. (some places offer them free)
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our plastic bag ban began before covid and kept going strong. I first found it annoying but I'm used to it now. The paper bags are nice to have to line the compost bin, too.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a great time to put more pressure on the restaurant industry.  Things are nice and settled now that COVID is done, eh?
 
williesleg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The government knows what's good for me.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Get oot, eh! You're banned from Canucklestan now!
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Poutine Stocks are tumbling down out of control
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Restaurants really need to stop defaulting to putting plastic silverware with the order.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Our plastic bag ban began before covid and kept going strong. I first found it annoying but I'm used to it now. The paper bags are nice to have to line the compost bin, too.


Now I've challenged myself to say "bag ban began" three times fast.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Most of the ocean plastic waste comes from underdeveloped countries. A lot of waste is simply secretly dumped into the ocean.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Restaurants really need to stop defaulting to putting plastic silverware with the order.


Yeah. It's much better to piss off your customers when they drive off and discover they can't eat the food they just purchased.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

williesleg: The government knows what's good for me us.


That's the theory, anyway.  For example, the catalytic converter in your car doesn't do you any good, but you wouldn't be very happy if none of the cars in your city had one.  Creating laws that benefit society when there is no direct benefit to an individual for doing something is one of the main purposes of government.

I'm not claiming that governments are typically very effective in achieving this goal.  Maybe we should try electing people based on some evidence of intelligence and competence instead of just considering their willingness to interfere in the reproductive choices of strangers.

.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: williesleg: The government knows what's good for me us.

That's the theory, anyway.  For example, the catalytic converter in your car doesn't do you any good, but you wouldn't be very happy if none of the cars in your city had one.  Creating laws that benefit society when there is no direct benefit to an individual for doing something is one of the main purposes of government.

I'm not claiming that governments are typically very effective in achieving this goal.  Maybe we should try electing people based on some evidence of intelligence and competence instead of just considering their willingness to interfere in the reproductive choices of strangers.

.


That catalytic converter in your car is good for me when I cut it out and sell it for the rare metals.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hate stir stix.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gar1013: thurstonxhowell: Restaurants really need to stop defaulting to putting plastic silverware with the order.

Yeah. It's much better to piss off your customers when they drive off and discover they can't eat the food they just purchased.


Do you eat in your car?
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Our plastic bag ban began before covid and kept going strong. I first found it annoying but I'm used to it now. The paper bags are nice to have to line the compost bin, too.


No issues with contactless delivery of groceries? I know some services use reusable totes they later collect from customers, but around me they use plastic bags, and I wouldn't think paper bags would fare well being set on wet porches, pavement, or yards.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Last couple of times I got big-franchise fast-food takeout, the only plastics were the condiment packets, the straws, and the cup lids.  The sandwiches and burgers were wrapped in paper-and-foil wrappers, the sides were in heavy paper sleeves, and the drink cups were wax-lined paper.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seems okay here. We were only using the plastic grocery bags for kitty poop, and half of the bags have holes so no great loss there.

Recycling regulations are a confusing clusterfark, though. I can recycle the "1" plastic, but not if it's  in clamshell form because it's complicated and also not if it's black but we're not going to bother sorting that out? Where my green bros at?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gar1013: thurstonxhowell: Restaurants really need to stop defaulting to putting plastic silverware with the order.

Yeah. It's much better to piss off your customers when they drive off and discover they can't eat the food they just purchased.


Then ask for silverware or provide your own, dingus. It's not the world's fault you're completely farking incompetent.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gar1013: thurstonxhowell: Restaurants really need to stop defaulting to putting plastic silverware with the order.

Yeah. It's much better to piss off your customers when they drive off and discover they can't eat the food they just purchased.


The key word is"default". The vendor should ask the customer rather than assuming plastic cutlery is needed.
Easy!
 
LaChanz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: gar1013: thurstonxhowell: Restaurants really need to stop defaulting to putting plastic silverware with the order.

Yeah. It's much better to piss off your customers when they drive off and discover they can't eat the food they just purchased.

Do you eat in your car?


I've been known to. I'd also posit that the existence of drive-thrus kind of count on it.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We have a stack of plastic ware from takeout. They should only give it out when requested. I guess i can take it camping.
 
