 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Captain of ship that ran aground is trying the old 'The alcohol made me do it' defense   (splash247.com) divider line
17
    More: Dumbass, Nautical mile, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Navigation, International System of Units, Mauritius, Screwed Up, Ship transport, Mile  
•       •       •

288 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2021 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well it worked out nicely for captain Hazelwood. He walked. Of course he wasn't in the pilothouse when they ran aground on Bligh Reef. Because he was intoxicated he had his unqualified third mate at the con.

These circumstances weren't a whole lot different.
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Elon Musk's fault.

If Starlink was up and running you wouldn't have to crash into islands drunk to get a signal...
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhhh... the captain of the ship bears ultimate responsibility for the safety of the vessel and all those on board.

I've done some long open water sailing where I'm running the helm and the only person awake, and I dislike even that responsibility. I certainly wouldn't want to captain anything other than a canoe on a pond.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Well it worked out nicely for captain Hazelwood. He walked. Of course he wasn't in the pilothouse when they ran aground on Bligh Reef. Because he was intoxicated he had his unqualified third mate at the con.

These circumstances weren't a whole lot different.


"Unqualified" was determined afterwards.  It wasn't his fault* that stupid 3rd ignored set and drift, and didn't call for help until after they ran aground.  It was the 3rd's watch, they'd taken departure, there was no further reason for him to have been on the bridge unless he was called.  It wasn't like he said "I'm too drunk...you take her out" like you're making it.

/*Yes, I know he's the master and is ultimately responsible for everything.  That doesn't change the fact the 3rd was the sole person who put the Exxon Valdez onto the rocks, not Hazelwood.  The way people talk about it, you'd think Hazelwood was at the wheel himself, whiskey bottle in hand.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NEDM: TwowheelinTim: Well it worked out nicely for captain Hazelwood. He walked. Of course he wasn't in the pilothouse when they ran aground on Bligh Reef. Because he was intoxicated he had his unqualified third mate at the con.

These circumstances weren't a whole lot different.

"Unqualified" was determined afterwards.  It wasn't his fault* that stupid 3rd ignored set and drift, and didn't call for help until after they ran aground.  It was the 3rd's watch, they'd taken departure, there was no further reason for him to have been on the bridge unless he was called.  It wasn't like he said "I'm too drunk...you take her out" like you're making it.

/*Yes, I know he's the master and is ultimately responsible for everything.  That doesn't change the fact the 3rd was the sole person who put the Exxon Valdez onto the rocks, not Hazelwood.  The way people talk about it, you'd think Hazelwood was at the wheel himself, whiskey bottle in hand.


If you delegate to an idiot, and the idiot farms up, you are still responsible as the ultimate decision maker.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: If you delegate to an idiot, and the idiot farms up, you are still responsible as the ultimate decision maker.


Yes, I know.  My point was that he didn't know he was an idiot at the time.  It wasn't like it was his very first watch as an officer.  He had every appearance of being a competent watchstander, right up until he started seeing his ship tracking towards the rocks, went "Huh, that's weird," and then went right back to drinking his coffee and watching it happen.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. That's some world class buffoonery, right there.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NEDM: TwowheelinTim: Well it worked out nicely for captain Hazelwood. He walked. Of course he wasn't in the pilothouse when they ran aground on Bligh Reef. Because he was intoxicated he had his unqualified third mate at the con.

These circumstances weren't a whole lot different.

"Unqualified" was determined afterwards.  It wasn't his fault* that stupid 3rd ignored set and drift, and didn't call for help until after they ran aground.  It was the 3rd's watch, they'd taken departure, there was no further reason for him to have been on the bridge unless he was called.  It wasn't like he said "I'm too drunk...you take her out" like you're making it.

/*Yes, I know he's the master and is ultimately responsible for everything.  That doesn't change the fact the 3rd was the sole person who put the Exxon Valdez onto the rocks, not Hazelwood.  The way people talk about it, you'd think Hazelwood was at the wheel himself, whiskey bottle in hand.


does make for a great visual tho.  all he needs then is an eyepatch, a smartass parrot, and growl in his voice
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang, lighthouses are getting increasingly uglier.

*Squints*

Oh, it's a ship.
 
phishrace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Things I learned as a boat owner:

1. Boating in lakes and reservoirs with no current - moderate drinking ok
2. Boating in tidal waters (rivers) - tone down the drinking
3. Boating in the ocean - let some other farker drive so you can drink
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeff5: It's Elon Musk's fault.

If Starlink was up and running you wouldn't have to crash into islands drunk to get a signal...


Ships have had internet through the GMDSS gear for a while. Like 22 years at least.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NEDM: valenumr: If you delegate to an idiot, and the idiot farms up, you are still responsible as the ultimate decision maker.

Yes, I know.  My point was that he didn't know he was an idiot at the time.  It wasn't like it was his very first watch as an officer.  He had every appearance of being a competent watchstander, right up until he started seeing his ship tracking towards the rocks, went "Huh, that's weird," and then went right back to drinking his coffee and watching it happen.


Yep. There are plenty of tools and alarms he should have used. He was a dipshiat. Hell, mark one eyeball and the repeaters on the wings.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Shouldn't ships, like say a smart car, have the ability to say "Hey..There's a shoal over there..change course"
If you have the proper charts..And the draft of the ship is known and the co-ordinates are known..It shouldn't
be hard to have the navigation system warn you that your approaching something..Even if the thing is
not completely accurate to the meter, it would be more safe to get a warning than some slob not paying
attention and grounding millions of dollars of ship and cargo..
 
valenumr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Shouldn't ships, like say a smart car, have the ability to say "Hey..There's a shoal over there..change course"
If you have the proper charts..And the draft of the ship is known and the co-ordinates are known..It shouldn't
be hard to have the navigation system warn you that your approaching something..Even if the thing is
not completely accurate to the meter, it would be more safe to get a warning than some slob not paying
attention and grounding millions of dollars of ship and cargo..


I mean, they do have these things called charts and gps. It doesn't seem ridiculous to automate such things so one only has to deal with a small amount of surface traffic.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

valenumr: Mr. Shabooboo: Shouldn't ships, like say a smart car, have the ability to say "Hey..There's a shoal over there..change course"
If you have the proper charts..And the draft of the ship is known and the co-ordinates are known..It shouldn't
be hard to have the navigation system warn you that your approaching something..Even if the thing is
not completely accurate to the meter, it would be more safe to get a warning than some slob not paying
attention and grounding millions of dollars of ship and cargo..

I mean, they do have these things called charts and gps. It doesn't seem ridiculous to automate such things so one only has to deal with a small amount of surface traffic.


Anything remotely modern does.  You plot the course, and autopilot takes over.  For shiat like this to happen, you have to take her off auto into manual.

You did read the bit about them diverting off course to hit shore cell reception right?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: valenumr: Mr. Shabooboo: Shouldn't ships, like say a smart car, have the ability to say "Hey..There's a shoal over there..change course"
If you have the proper charts..And the draft of the ship is known and the co-ordinates are known..It shouldn't
be hard to have the navigation system warn you that your approaching something..Even if the thing is
not completely accurate to the meter, it would be more safe to get a warning than some slob not paying
attention and grounding millions of dollars of ship and cargo..

I mean, they do have these things called charts and gps. It doesn't seem ridiculous to automate such things so one only has to deal with a small amount of surface traffic.

Anything remotely modern does.  You plot the course, and autopilot takes over.  For shiat like this to happen, you have to take her off auto into manual.

You did read the bit about them diverting off course to hit shore cell reception right?



Fark user imageView Full Size

Uh..What message board do you think this is?
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: valenumr: Mr. Shabooboo: Shouldn't ships, like say a smart car, have the ability to say "Hey..There's a shoal over there..change course"
If you have the proper charts..And the draft of the ship is known and the co-ordinates are known..It shouldn't
be hard to have the navigation system warn you that your approaching something..Even if the thing is
not completely accurate to the meter, it would be more safe to get a warning than some slob not paying
attention and grounding millions of dollars of ship and cargo..

I mean, they do have these things called charts and gps. It doesn't seem ridiculous to automate such things so one only has to deal with a small amount of surface traffic.

Anything remotely modern does.  You plot the course, and autopilot takes over.  For shiat like this to happen, you have to take her off auto into manual.

You did read the bit about them diverting off course to hit shore cell reception right?


Oh, I know. My version of autopilot has typically been lashing the wheel and chilling will the tack line though.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.