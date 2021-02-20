 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   QAnon claims Texas snow is fake. Conspiracy theory forgets to mention that Texas was built by ancient aliens, is inhabited by lizardpeople, and is actually all Ohio anyway   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
    Fake, Conspiracy theory, Conspiracy theories, state's power grid, Conspiracy?, Joe Biden, Snow, The X-Files, conspiracy theories  
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's true!  The fake chemical Texas snow won't melt, but it'll cool your laptop really well anyway!  It's totally fine just put a big pile of it on your computer and it will make it run faster and cooler!
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
they can't even come up with something original.

"Obama made chemical snow!" was back in 2014 I think when Georgia got a few inches of snow and stupid people knew is was fake snow because they never heard of sublimation.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Texas was actually Ohio, they would know what to do with snow and how to winterize things.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, but how do birds not being real figure into all of this.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then again, it's all Ohio anyway
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You'd think that, with all the energy these guys put into dreaming up some stupid-ass theory and figuring out how it ties into all the other stupid-ass theories, they could channel that energy into something useful.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'M SO TIRED Abraham Lincoln
 
mrparks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Then it follows that the TXGOP is full of Setian Shape shifters (lizard isn't their true shape, they're just totally into alligators) and they're jacking up the utility rates to teach us a valuable life lesson about how worthless fiat currency is so buy Doge.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess I've been flushing my toilet with melted fake, then.
 
valenumr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How hard do these dipshiats have to try to make it so easy?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: You'd think that, with all the energy these guys put into dreaming up some stupid-ass theory and figuring out how it ties into all the other stupid-ass theories, they could channel that energy into something useful.


People that channel this much energy on conspiracy theories, have nothing useful to contribute to society.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What do Qultists in Texas say to all this? Do they agree with the cult, that it's not real snow, or do they have to admit that it's real snow and it's freaking cold outside? Or do they just shiver in frozen denial?
 
valenumr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: You'd think that, with all the energy these guys put into dreaming up some stupid-ass theory and figuring out how it ties into all the other stupid-ass theories, they could channel that energy into something useful.


It's called global warming. Or ACC if you want to be pedantic.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
QAnon: Sitting in a running car with the garage completely sealed increases intelligence.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you look at each snowflake, you will see they are all different. Only advanced lizard people could make these deep flakes. Proof that QAnon is right, and cold in Texas is a demoncrat conspiracy.

Or some such bullshiat.
 
Big Dave
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What do Qultists in Texas say to all this? Do they agree with the cult, that it's not real snow, or do they have to admit that it's real snow and it's freaking cold outside? Or do they just shiver in frozen denial?


even before Q they would look you in the eye and tell you 2+2=5 and that you were brainwashed by chemtrails. Q is just an excuse to be an obtuse asshole, because 40% of the country thinks they can shoot their neighbors and then go to work the next day like nothing ever happened.
we live in a society
 
valenumr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Big Dave: Gyrfalcon: What do Qultists in Texas say to all this? Do they agree with the cult, that it's not real snow, or do they have to admit that it's real snow and it's freaking cold outside? Or do they just shiver in frozen denial?

even before Q they would look you in the eye and tell you 2+2=5 and that you were brainwashed by chemtrails. Q is just an excuse to be an obtuse asshole, because 40% of the country thinks they can shoot their neighbors and then go to work the next day like nothing ever happened.
we live in a society


Well, to be fair, 2 plus 2 does equal five, for sufficiently large values of 2.

/I'm gonna go now.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hooleeeey shiat.  Snow newbies, am I right?

As a Wisconsin boy who knows that there are in fact different types of snow depending on temperature, pressure and humidity (such as powdery or clumpy) and that snow carries any environmental contaminant you'd find in rain (altering the smell, taste, chemical composition) who then moved to Texas,I'm getting a kick out of this thread.
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Pants full of macaroni!!: You'd think that, with all the energy these guys put into dreaming up some stupid-ass theory and figuring out how it ties into all the other stupid-ass theories, they could channel that energy into something useful.

People that channel this much energy on conspiracy theories, have nothing useful to contribute to society.


exactly, my friend, exactly!! This is why when people drop down in this Q hole, I write them off. Almost all of them aren't worth bothering to save because frankly they were mostly religious fanatics or genuinely mentally ill. They were very annoying and relentless in their proselytizing and "on the bubble" in being dismissed as friends and family anyway. Q just brought out the sheer, concentrated worst in these people. It brought out the emotional abuse.

Once I deleted my Facebook and let go of these people for the final time my life has been far more peaceful.

View them the same as people with borderline personality disorder and narcissistic personality disorder. There's a reason why q attracts these kind of people.

You have to go no contact. They're unreachable.
 
