(UPI)   First it was a bear in an outhouse.. and now it's an owl. The ultra-rare "crapper animal trifecta" is now in play   (upi.com) divider line
9
posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2021 at 4:05 AM



foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I can make this happen, once this microwave burrito has worked its way through me.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Who-who does number two work for, who.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I think I can make this happen, once this microwave burrito has worked its way through me.


So... fifteen, twenty minutes?
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Didn't read the article yet. Too busy laughing at "crapper animal trifecta" 😂😂
😁 I needed that... Going to read article now.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Who-who does number two work for, who.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

poodebunker: Didn't read the article yet. Too busy laughing at "crapper animal trifecta" 😂😂
😁 I needed that... Going to read article now.



We have all day, and it's not even dawn in Florida yet...I can see this happening..
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd rather face off against a bear than an owl. Owls are assholes. Every last one of them.
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
First, it's a bear in the outhouse.

Then, it's an owl in the outhouse.

Finally, it's an OWLBEAR in the outhouse.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/hoot hoot grr, muthafarker
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Muppet Songs: Elke Sommer - Animal Crackers in My Soup
Youtube 1il1WswVYeU


Animal crappers in my soup
Monkeys and rabbits poop their poop
Gosh oh gee but I have fun
Swallowing grogans one by one
 
