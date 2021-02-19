 Skip to content
(ABC 7 Fort Myers)   Next on the Frugal Gourmet, how to plan a feast of lamb, halibut, crab legs, and clams but get caught trying to sneak it out of Costco in your pants and your wife's purse   (abc-7.com) divider line
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the wrong article was green lit

"Drunk Naples man takes "Karate stance" at police, flirts with door"
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

log_jammin: the wrong article was green lit

"Drunk Naples man takes "Karate stance" at police, flirts with door"


Looks fixed m
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Gentiles.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far back as he could remember, he always wanted to be a gangster....
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luddite v2.0 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Any relation to the Anal Retentive Chef
Anal Retentive Chef - Saturday Night Live
Youtube oDGTCULn6P0
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How can you tell if seafood has been crammed down an old guy's pants? It smells better?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That purse of hers must have been shopping cart size as I bought shrimp for several people and pasta from Costco about   8 hours sgo.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
An 'alibut?
 
valenumr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This actually happens frequently here. Its almost not worth the savings for the sam's club / costco trip, when it takes an hour to get out the door.
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Talk about a frisky kid. One look at his pants and you could just tell.
 
