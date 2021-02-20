 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin Statesman)   Turns out ERCOT spent 40 minutes discussing winter storm preparedness during their Feb 9th meeting. Sorry, misread that. It should say 40 seconds   (statesman.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, Power outage, Board of directors, Electric power transmission, Chairman, winter storm, last meeting, electric grid operator, Gov. Greg Abbott  
•       •       •

129 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Feb 2021 at 6:05 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It was always disappointing when we went there instead of the Magic Kingdom. Instead of roller coasters they just lectured us about science and shiat, I felt like I should be taking notes. I'm seven, I want to go on Space Mountain, not learn about hydroponics.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mugato: It was always disappointing when we went there instead of the Magic Kingdom. Instead of roller coasters they just lectured us about science and shiat, I felt like I should be taking notes. I'm seven, I want to go on Space Mountain, not learn about hydroponics.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"And Operations has issued an operating condition notice just to make sure everyone is up to speed with their winterization and we're ready for the several days of pretty frigid temperatures to come our way."

Narrator: It has been determined that was a lie.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This did not age well
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"OK, next issue before us:  Winter storm preparedness."

"Do we give a shiat?"

"The 'Nos' have it.  OK, moving on. Who wants a raise?"
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vrax: "OK, next issue before us:  Winter storm preparedness."

"Do we give a shiat?"

"The 'Nos' have it.  OK, moving on. Who wants a raise?"


More like: Will it cost us money?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Merltech: vrax: "OK, next issue before us:  Winter storm preparedness."

"Do we give a shiat?"

"The 'Nos' have it.  OK, moving on. Who wants a raise?"

More like: Will it cost us money?


Whynotboth.jpg
 
PunGent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kkinnison: This did not age well
[Fark user image 590x273]


Guy's name is Trip?

Probably shouldn't have put him in charge of all those circuit breakers...
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vrax: "OK, next issue before us:  Winter storm preparedness."

"Do we give a shiat?"

"The 'Nos' have it.  OK, moving on. Who wants a raise?"


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The funny part was the ad for next weeks frizbee golf tournament to held in the hills of  in East Texas.

(I think it'll be postponed)
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So that's about 80 "Bootstraps!".  Certainly sufficient.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.