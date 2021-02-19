 Skip to content
(Southgate News-Herald)   We Wish Wandering Wet Wyandotte Wall Wackers Would Walk...or maybe call a cab   (thenewsherald.com)
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1900s Vintage Silent Slapstick - Car Crashes and Runaway Cars
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the third time a vehicle has struck a house in the city over a period of about a month,


but I'm too damn lazy to figure out exactly how many days it was.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I had a terrible nightmare that I got arrested for drunk driving. It scared me so bad I woke up, drove out of the ditch, and went home.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meth may have been a factor...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Applause, subby.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I know the kid, never masker who likes his beer. Drugs are for socialist...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

He looks like a tweeker to me.
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That happened to a guy here. He put up a few railroad ties as bollards, put reflectors on them.

It must have been the reflectors, because no one crashed into the ties.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now, you'd think after the second one, the homeowners might think about bollards...
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
All right. You're a cab.
 
