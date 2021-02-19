 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed)   You know how after the Mississippi goes over its banks or a hurricane makes landfall there's a huge push to prop up insurance companies because of all the claims? Yeah. Get ready for when Texas thaws out
39
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was not the result of natural disaster, it was a foreseeable and warned about event. If it bankrupts a few insurance and power companies that is the result of a known risk and they ignored it and free market means they fail. The power companies should have to pay a large portion of any losses.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's quite a mess. I guess nobody told them to run their faucets at a trickle to keep the pipes from freezing.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Beforer the first moron shows up - if you tell everyone to move off a flood plain, you're a farking idiot.  Virtually every settlement on the planet is in a floodplain.  Your ass is almost certainly living in a floodplain.  Because finding someplace decent that isn't on one is virtually impossible.  I live 1200' above sea level in the mountains and still am in a floodplain.  Unless you are seriously suggesting that the entire US population move to live up the side of the Rockies, you're being a mendacious twat.  Stop it.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: Beforer the first moron shows up - if you tell everyone to move off a flood plain, you're a farking idiot.  Virtually every settlement on the planet is in a floodplain.  Your ass is almost certainly living in a floodplain.  Because finding someplace decent that isn't on one is virtually impossible.  I live 1200' above sea level in the mountains and still am in a floodplain.  Unless you are seriously suggesting that the entire US population move to live up the side of the Rockies, you're being a mendacious twat.  Stop it.


I am above 7,000 ASL and if I flood  you are right most of the US is pretty screwed. The failure of the power grid in Texas was 100% the fault of the power companies and hoping to see the subrogation claims to clear the deadwood of power companies in Texas.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: Beforer the first moron shows up - if you tell everyone to move off a flood plain, you're a farking idiot.  Virtually every settlement on the planet is in a floodplain.  Your ass is almost certainly living in a floodplain.  Because finding someplace decent that isn't on one is virtually impossible.  I live 1200' above sea level in the mountains and still am in a floodplain.  Unless you are seriously suggesting that the entire US population move to live up the side of the Rockies, you're being a mendacious twat.  Stop it.


But but defend the insurance companies argument inserted here for reasons and maybe a funny vote.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: Beforer the first moron shows up - if you tell everyone to move off a flood plain, you're a farking idiot.  Virtually every settlement on the planet is in a floodplain.  Your ass is almost certainly living in a floodplain.  Because finding someplace decent that isn't on one is virtually impossible.  I live 1200' above sea level in the mountains and still am in a floodplain.  Unless you are seriously suggesting that the entire US population move to live up the side of the Rockies, you're being a mendacious twat.  Stop it.


I'll be the second moron then.

I live at about 800' ASL. I have a creek on my property. It's just under 21' lower in elevation than my house. 100 year flood plain is at 17' lower elevation than my house. 500 year flood plain is at 15' lower than the elevation of my house. No structures are within either zones.

I'm not worried about my house flooding and since there are no structures in the zones of probable flooding I am not even eligible to buy flood insurance if I would remotely even desire to..
 
BlueGinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

revrendjim: That's quite a mess. I guess nobody told them to run their faucets at a trickle to keep the pipes from freezing.


Ok, I'm originally from farking Florida and I've known that you need to leave the faucets running if there's a chance of freeze since I was a child.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: The power companies should have to pay a large portion of any losses.


They will.

But their customers will bankroll that payment.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: eurotrader: The power companies should have to pay a large portion of any losses.

They will.

But their customers will bankroll that payment.


A better plan would be if the power companies are forced into bankruptcy and bought up and turned into a co-op.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Texas with their independence streak decided to fark themselves many years ago by keeping their grid isolated and limiting cycle able power plants (those able to ramp up and down production within an hour) because they felt that their hydro power would buffer them through deploying the wind and solar limitations. They made that decision decades ago. Then they realized their faulty thinking and came up with the ECROT format that they thought would save their grid since basically Texas is so big their can't be a disaster everywhere in the state, right?

When it snows in Del Rio you have a disaster everywhere in the state dumbasses. WTF were you thinking.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: King Something: eurotrader: The power companies should have to pay a large portion of any losses.

They will.

But their customers will bankroll that payment.

A better plan would be if the power companies are forced into bankruptcy and bought up and turned into a co-op.


Your plan sounds like a good plan, one which could provide a tangible benefit to people too poor to call the Republican state representatives on the reps' personal cell phones and tell them to go golfing with them, too non-white to be able to make that call without getting arrested, and/or too liberal to even want to try.

For some reason, however, I'm not convinced that the Texas state legislature will be in any particular hurry to implement your plan.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phalamir: Beforer the first moron shows up - if you tell everyone to move off a flood plain, you're a farking idiot.  Virtually every settlement on the planet is in a floodplain.  Your ass is almost certainly living in a floodplain.  Because finding someplace decent that isn't on one is virtually impossible.  I live 1200' above sea level in the mountains and still am in a floodplain.  Unless you are seriously suggesting that the entire US population move to live up the side of the Rockies, you're being a mendacious twat.  Stop it.


I live in Denver and we are in the middle of a drought so we are good here still get flooding anyway. It turns out deserts flood; who knew?
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because welfare is only good when it is corporate welfare, because corporations are just better than the people of the general public.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phalamir: Beforer the first moron shows up - if you tell everyone to move off a flood plain, you're a farking idiot.  Virtually every settlement on the planet is in a floodplain.  Your ass is almost certainly living in a floodplain.  Because finding someplace decent that isn't on one is virtually impossible.  I live 1200' above sea level in the mountains and still am in a floodplain.  Unless you are seriously suggesting that the entire US population move to live up the side of the Rockies, you're being a mendacious twat.  Stop it.


It's also important to point out that people who live way up the hill still get flooded, since flooding isn't just a rise in the river level.  Water can flow underground and above-ground downhill, flooding houses that "should" be way above flood level.

We had a 500-year flood a while back, and it was surprising who got flooded and who didn't.  Some houses by the river were pretty obvious, but people way up on the hill got flooded basements, and for months afterwards I was seeing high-water marks in pretty weird places.  Both my neighbors got 4' of water in their basement, I got 2".  Our houses are about 10-20 feet apart.  Anyone who lectures you about not living where it floods probably doesn't understand how unpredictable flooding is.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't they just jack premiums?

Remember those two 737 Max crashes? Aviation insurance companies have made huge increases in premiums for everybody in aviation because obviously, Joe Blow flying around in his Cessna needs to pay a lot more after Boeing farks up.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't no way the owner class is gonna get stuck with the bill on this. Remember which country you live in?
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Don't they just jack premiums?

Remember those two 737 Max crashes? Aviation insurance companies have made huge increases in premiums for everybody in aviation because obviously, Joe Blow flying around in his Cessna needs to pay a lot more after Boeing farks up.


They'll file a rate increase for sure.  Max you can ask for is 30% but you have to show your math.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: That's quite a mess. I guess nobody told them to run their faucets at a trickle to keep the pipes from freezing.



To be fair,
a lot of us did. And we still lost pipes.
Homes aren't built with the cold in mind here. They're not battened down and ready for a freeze in a state that experiences a few cold days a year (depending on location).
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: That's quite a mess. I guess nobody told them to run their faucets at a trickle to keep the pipes from freezing.


I live in Texas. Everyone was leaving their faucets trickling. It didn't stop pipes from bursting. Likely because pipes aren't insulated as well here as they are in colder climates. Ditto for the power plants. They didn't bother to winterize to save a few bucks. Property developers saved a few bucks by buying cheap pipes. Now we suffer the results.
 
victrin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to bet we'll be hearing a lot of "my claim was denied because my insurance doesn't include winter weather coverage".
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm sure Texans will refuse to take insurance payoffs because that would be socialism.
 
HempHead
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: revrendjim: That's quite a mess. I guess nobody told them to run their faucets at a trickle to keep the pipes from freezing.

I live in Texas. Everyone was leaving their faucets trickling. It didn't stop pipes from bursting. Likely because pipes aren't insulated as well here as they are in colder climates. Ditto for the power plants. They didn't bother to winterize to save a few bucks. Property developers saved a few bucks by buying cheap pipes. Now we suffer the results.


The trickling only works when your house has heat.  When the temperatures inside the house dip below 20 degrees, water pipes will still freeze.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: revrendjim: That's quite a mess. I guess nobody told them to run their faucets at a trickle to keep the pipes from freezing.

I live in Texas. Everyone was leaving their faucets trickling. It didn't stop pipes from bursting. Likely because pipes aren't insulated as well here as they are in colder climates. Ditto for the power plants. They didn't bother to winterize to save a few bucks. Property developers saved a few bucks by buying cheap pipes. Now we suffer the results.


I assumed the pipes were freezing because these homes lost power and heat for an extended amount of time.  They probably have insulation, mostly to keep the heat out during the Summer, but it would work just as well in the Winter.  One the pipes get cold enough, it's not going to matter if theirs a trickle of water flowing through them, or the shower is on full blast.  They'll freeze.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

victrin: Going to bet we'll be hearing a lot of "my claim was denied because my insurance doesn't include winter weather coverage".


I believe the phrase you're looking for is "act of God"
 
Target Builder
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

revrendjim: That's quite a mess. I guess nobody told them to run their faucets at a trickle to keep the pipes from freezing.


They were telling people not to do that because the water system was losing pressure...

So people were expected to winterize their houses, while living in them, and flush their toilets with thoughts and prayers.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here's the rule.

Those who have all the money make the rules.

So, yeah, if you're counting on insurance you're probably farked.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: revrendjim: That's quite a mess. I guess nobody told them to run their faucets at a trickle to keep the pipes from freezing.


To be fair,
a lot of us did. And we still lost pipes.
Homes aren't built with the cold in mind here. They're not battened down and ready for a freeze in a state that experiences a few cold days a year (depending on location).


Are the houses just really poorly insulated? R40? Fark that, it's R8 or bust...

Aren't the toasty summers mitigated by AC and a nicely sealed building envelope?


Or are water pipes in places vulnerable to freeze?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

eurotrader: phalamir: Beforer the first moron shows up - if you tell everyone to move off a flood plain, you're a farking idiot.  Virtually every settlement on the planet is in a floodplain.  Your ass is almost certainly living in a floodplain.  Because finding someplace decent that isn't on one is virtually impossible.  I live 1200' above sea level in the mountains and still am in a floodplain.  Unless you are seriously suggesting that the entire US population move to live up the side of the Rockies, you're being a mendacious twat.  Stop it.

I am above 7,000 ASL and if I flood  you are right most of the US is pretty screwed. The failure of the power grid in Texas was 100% the fault of the power companies and hoping to see the subrogation claims to clear the deadwood of power companies in Texas.


and CA. The 2018 fire in my area was 100% preventable by PGE and infrastructure had been rotting for 30 years. Regulation doesn't do a damn thing if there's no compliance.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Insurance companies have to pay out.
It is a gamble they gave to take.

You play poker in a back room of a social club on the north east coast and can't cover your bet, you don't get a bail out.

You get cement over shoes.

Dint bail these bastards out.

Every time you bail them out, you make 5 losers rich and bend over people who weren't in the game.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sasquach: Are the houses just really poorly insulated? R40? Fark that, it's R8 or bust...

Aren't the toasty summers mitigated by AC and a nicely sealed building envelope?


I know in my case, it was the latter. We did everything right - but a pipe in the only wall that doesn't connect to an interior heated volume (the garage) burst.

Really, I think contractors probably cut some corners on winterizing here. But it was still a condition where you could do everything obvious and still end up with damage.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: phalamir: Beforer the first moron shows up - if you tell everyone to move off a flood plain, you're a farking idiot.  Virtually every settlement on the planet is in a floodplain.  Your ass is almost certainly living in a floodplain.  Because finding someplace decent that isn't on one is virtually impossible.  I live 1200' above sea level in the mountains and still am in a floodplain.  Unless you are seriously suggesting that the entire US population move to live up the side of the Rockies, you're being a mendacious twat.  Stop it.

But but defend the insurance companies argument inserted here for reasons and maybe a funny vote.


If the power companies cover the losses, they will increase their rates to do it.

Now, if the shareholders of the power companies had their shares confiscated and given to the insurance companies, that would make sense. Then naitonalize the insurance companies.
 
starsrift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the insurers will get away with "act of God," subby. And that should be great news, because it'll mean there's one less dickhead middleman between getting the aid to where it goes.

Of course, given the way politics are in the USA these days, it's entirely possible they won't vote to help out Texas because of petty spite.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

phalamir: Beforer the first moron shows up - if you tell everyone to move off a flood plain, you're a farking idiot.  Virtually every settlement on the planet is in a floodplain.  Your ass is almost certainly living in a floodplain.  Because finding someplace decent that isn't on one is virtually impossible.  I live 1200' above sea level in the mountains and still am in a floodplain.  Unless you are seriously suggesting that the entire US population move to live up the side of the Rockies, you're being a mendacious twat.  Stop it.


I would say stop turning all the wetlands to farmlands, but that ship done sailed.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Those whom practice autoerotic-asphyxiation shouldn't do so completely without relying on others just in case. Looking at you, Texas.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey subby, just so you know - when a river floods, it's flood insurance that pays.

The vast majority of all flood insurance in the US is provided through the national flood insurance program, run by the government.

The premiums charged are below what they should be, based upon the actual claims they pay, leading to this:

The cost of the insurance program was fully covered by its premiums until the end of 2004, but has had to steadily borrow funds since (primarily due to Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy), accumulating $25 billion of debt by August 2017.[2][4] In October 2017, Congress cancelled $16 billion of NFIP debt, making it possible for the program to pay claims. The NFIP owes $20.525 billion to the U.S. as of December 2019.

Frankly, the program needs to be fixed because we keep having people rebuild in areas that have chronic flooding.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Those whom practice autoerotic-asphyxiation shouldn't do so completely without relying on others just in case. Looking at you, Texas.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caljar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phalamir: Beforer the first moron shows up - if you tell everyone to move off a flood plain, you're a farking idiot.  Virtually every settlement on the planet is in a floodplain.  Your ass is almost certainly living in a floodplain.  Because finding someplace decent that isn't on one is virtually impossible.  I live 1200' above sea level in the mountains and still am in a floodplain.  Unless you are seriously suggesting that the entire US population move to live up the side of the Rockies, you're being a mendacious twat.  Stop it.


that's the dumbest thing I have ever read.  My house is above the flood plain that occurred after the melting of the last ice age, it sure as hell is not in a flood plain for anything less than that.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

starsrift: Pretty sure the insurers will get away with "act of God," subby. And that should be great news, because it'll mean there's one less dickhead middleman between getting the aid to where it goes.

Of course, given the way politics are in the USA these days, it's entirely possible they won't vote to help out Texas because of petty spite.


It's not 1960, you can't pull "Acts of God" any more. The only claim basis you might be denied for is some water issues originating in the home but with the power failure it will be an uphill litigation for the insurer.  And the insurers aren't "middle men" for aid, in this and many other cases it's their dollars that actually rebuild houses.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Insurance companies have to pay out.
It is a gamble they gave to take.

You play poker in a back room of a social club on the north east coast and can't cover your bet, you don't get a bail out.

You get cement over shoes.

Dint bail these bastards out.

Every time you bail them out, you make 5 losers rich and bend over people who weren't in the game.


I think you still don't realize they are the house.
They won't pay up, and raise the price of drinks.
 
