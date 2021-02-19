 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Feds seize $2.8 million of Frosted Cocaine Flakes cereal. They're GRRRRRREAT   (thehill.com) divider line
525 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2021 at 10:50 PM



OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Having pictures of Tigger on the boxes instead of Tony the Tiger would have been a dead give away.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welp, there goes Don Jr's breakfast bar at Mar a Lago tomorrow.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted a large shipment of cereal that was headed to a private residence in Hong Kong from South America.

Why would you ship something from Peru to HK by way of Cincinnati?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted a large shipment of cereal that was headed to a private residence in Hong Kong from South America.

Why would you ship something from Peru to HK by way of Cincinnati?


That's what I was wondering. Whoever the logistician for this was, is prolly fired now.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that would get me up and moving in the morning.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After Tiger King, I've associated tigers with meth, not cocaine.
 
thecatfish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted a large shipment of cereal that was headed to a private residence in Hong Kong from South America.

Why would you ship something from Peru to HK by way of Cincinnati?


This is what I questioned as well
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casey17: Recoil Therapy: CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted a large shipment of cereal that was headed to a private residence in Hong Kong from South America.

Why would you ship something from Peru to HK by way of Cincinnati?

That's what I was wondering. Whoever the logistician for this was, is prolly fired now.


Well, that's one way to put it
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
G...g...g....YEAH BABY!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shipment had 44 pounds of cocaine-coated corn flakes, the agency said, noting that its street value could be upwards of $2.82 million.

So 43 pounds of corn flakes and maybe 1 pound of coke.

It still makes no sense, eating cocaine is pretty much a waste.  I bet we'll find out it was a false positive in 3-4 days.

/Short article had shiat for details.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is that like the Krispy Kreme meth bust on a massive scale?
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: eating cocaine is pretty much a waste.


Not if you have a bunch of toothaches.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted a large shipment of cereal that was headed to a private residence in Hong Kong from South America.

Why would you ship something from Peru to HK by way of Cincinnati?


IIRC, one of UPS' worldwide air freight hub is at CVG.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frost Cocaine Cornflakes is the name of my Florida bar 4-chord, 12-hour show, practicing on stage, jam band.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: Recoil Therapy: CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted a large shipment of cereal that was headed to a private residence in Hong Kong from South America.

Why would you ship something from Peru to HK by way of Cincinnati?

IIRC, one of UPS' worldwide air freight hub is at CVG.


Article says port not airport. But who tf knows?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: Recoil Therapy: CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted a large shipment of cereal that was headed to a private residence in Hong Kong from South America.

Why would you ship something from Peru to HK by way of Cincinnati?

IIRC, one of UPS' worldwide air freight hub is at CVG.


Sorry, just checked. DHLs hub is at CVG and Amazon Air is investing $1.5B in a new hub there too.

CVG is #4 in the US for air cargo ops.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: Mister Buttons: eating cocaine is pretty much a waste.

Not if you have a bunch of toothaches.


Me: "Why are are you rubbing corn flakes on your gums?"

Guy with corn flake coke:  "Mind your own business."
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tested positive using one of these, right? The only thing less trustworthy than a politician in an election year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be drinking the milk when I'm done too.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Wanderlusting: Recoil Therapy: CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted a large shipment of cereal that was headed to a private residence in Hong Kong from South America.

Why would you ship something from Peru to HK by way of Cincinnati?

IIRC, one of UPS' worldwide air freight hub is at CVG.

Article says port not airport. But who tf knows?


The Port of Cincinnati includes the air cargo ops at CVG.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: Recoil Therapy: CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted a large shipment of cereal that was headed to a private residence in Hong Kong from South America.

Why would you ship something from Peru to HK by way of Cincinnati?

IIRC, one of UPS' worldwide air freight hub is at CVG.


Nope.  Louisville is the east coast hub.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MIRV888: Wanderlusting: Recoil Therapy: CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted a large shipment of cereal that was headed to a private residence in Hong Kong from South America.

Why would you ship something from Peru to HK by way of Cincinnati?

IIRC, one of UPS' worldwide air freight hub is at CVG.

Nope.  Louisville is the east coast hub.


Yeah, I corrected myself. DHL is CVG.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Wanderlusting: Recoil Therapy: CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted a large shipment of cereal that was headed to a private residence in Hong Kong from South America.

Why would you ship something from Peru to HK by way of Cincinnati?

IIRC, one of UPS' worldwide air freight hub is at CVG.

Article says port not airport. But who tf knows?

The Port of Cincinnati includes the air cargo ops at CVG.


Huh, TIL.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casey17: Recoil Therapy: CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted a large shipment of cereal that was headed to a private residence in Hong Kong from South America.

Why would you ship something from Peru to HK by way of Cincinnati?

That's what I was wondering. Whoever the logistician for this was, is prolly fired now.


It's a spokes on a wheel config.  Your spoke goes to the hub.  The hub sends it to the wheel where your destination is.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: MIRV888: Wanderlusting: Recoil Therapy: CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted a large shipment of cereal that was headed to a private residence in Hong Kong from South America.

Why would you ship something from Peru to HK by way of Cincinnati?

IIRC, one of UPS' worldwide air freight hub is at CVG.

Nope.  Louisville is the east coast hub.

Yeah, I corrected myself. DHL is CVG.


DHL does the global shipping way more than UPS from what I have seen.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: The shipment had 44 pounds of cocaine-coated corn flakes, the agency said, noting that its street value could be upwards of $2.82 million.

So 43 pounds of corn flakes and maybe 1 pound of coke.

It still makes no sense, eating cocaine is pretty much a waste.  I bet we'll find out it was a false positive in 3-4 days.

/Short article had shiat for details.


My guess is they reprocessed. They must have had a reasonably easy separation process. 88% cocaine - 10% mannite - 2% corn syrup solids.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the farking fark, they CBA to have used actual Frosted Flakes boxen?!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/no wonder the morans got caught
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cocaine makes me flake out. No wait, I meant "freak out"
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: [Fark user image image 320x211]


I can't believe he almost made it to 40.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't understand. They didn't explain how the Wall helped seize the drugs. The Wall is always part of every drug seizure.
 
