(NYPost)   Really, if you were a professor of psychology and neuroscience at an Ivy League school, you'd probably be striving for "work-life balance" through heroin, MDMA and bath salts, too   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Drug addiction, Opioid, Morphine, Recreational drug use, Psychoactive drug, Drug, Addiction, Drug Use  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well...not heroin and bath salts.
Except for research purposes.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Plus, weed can have serious health effects: "Smoke a couple times a day and marijuana will knock off your memory. That is pretty certain," Christian Hopfer, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, told The Post.

Oh you can fark the hell right off with your reefer madness bullshiat, Professor Asswipe.

"And there is no question that legalization has a normalizing effect on something that used to be against the law."

And there is no question that legalizing voting for women had a normalizing effect on something that used to be against the law. Your point, you stunted cockwomble?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does he have a PAC?

Cos I'd donate to that.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

You may have anger issues. But yous're not wrong. It has been clear for a very long time that creating extra legal market mechanisms causes massive social harms. They are numerous, not least, it leaves no legal recourse. Safe, quality, clean, useful tools and services that are within legal structure and system are an economic and societal boon.  Prohibition is for assholes, idiots and politician's benefit.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did someone say MDMA?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He seems to be doing OK for himself, so go for it.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean,
To be 100% fair,
Psychologists interested in pushing the boundaries are how many of those were initially used..

//well, maybe not bath salts.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also known as "Tuesday"
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd read this article but I'm too busy injecting heroin under my tongue to care.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"Tenure is a hell of a drug"
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I mean,
To be 100% fair,
Psychologists interested in pushing the boundaries are how many of those were initially used..

//well, maybe not bath salts.


Indeed. And heroin is bush league compared to some "boundary pushers"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There are a lot of dumb people that attend and work at Ivy League schools.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The prof is also a fan of MDMA (better known as ecstasy)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]
"Tenure is a hell of a drug"


Full professor, biatch!  <slap!>
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I remember reading something ages ago about a prominent surgeon who helped pioneer techniques still used today, and it was only discovered after he died that he had a regular morphine habit. He kept it under control and out of his work. I'm not saying anyone can do it, but it ispossible.

Maybe with proper research and development, safer versions of drugs could be created, allowing for a more stable habit that doesn't become an addiction, and with a faster recovery rate. I wouldn't use them, that's not my thing, but I could see it happening someday.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My impression twenty years ago was that people went into neuroscience because they were interested in drugs.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I remember reading something ages ago about a prominent surgeon who helped pioneer techniques still used today, and it was only discovered after he died that he had a regular morphine habit. He kept it under control and out of his work. I'm not saying anyone can do it, but it ispossible.

Maybe with proper research and development, safer versions of drugs could be created, allowing for a more stable habit that doesn't become an addiction, and with a faster recovery rate. I wouldn't use them, that's not my thing, but I could see it happening someday.


Sure, you get functional alcoholics going on the same way.  Just enough to maintain, not enough to impair terribly noticeably.  It's not too common to find one that can walk that tightrope longterm - but they're not exactly unicorns.  Hell I worked for one - still going on it after 45 years at the time.  I don't endorse it either - as I've lived a version of it with pain meds for more than a decade - but it can be done.  It's going to make your life harder, that I can guarantee and testify to - and it's going to be damn hard on your body - but it can be done.

/note that I wouldn't do it if I had a rational choice
//it's not anyone's picnic
///unless it meets an absolute need that will otherwise leave you dysfunctional, not reccomended
////for me that's the need to not hurt so bad I'm curled up and gibbering - ymmv
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Um, I am definitely too mundane for this guy.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A whole bunch of my friends, some of whom are C level execs or tenured processors at top tier universities, are microdosing these days. Seems to work better than MAOIs or SSIs.
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When I was 12, my Mom asked me if I had a role model.

I was a trumpet player in junior high school band. My dad listened to jazz.

I said "Chet Baker". She said "no...no, mm, no"
 
