 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   8pm Eastern - Suddenly, it's Fark Friday Movie Night   (twitch.tv) divider line
3
    More: Live  
•       •       •

74 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2021 at 7:24 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm thinking Nomadland or I Care A Lot.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Fark? We'll do it from the car! Fark it! We'll do it from the car!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size



*or perhaps something else is afoot.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey, Drew. Can you not have the steam run on the Main page at the same time? It really kills my connection. Maybe turn down the bitrate for the Ad.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.