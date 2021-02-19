 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   99-year-old Pearl Harbor veteran becomes a US Citizen. Wait, what?   (lmtonline.com) divider line
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a heartwarming story of a massive government bureaucracy expecting citizens to hold on to paperwork for 90 years.

Just give him a damn ID. Oh no, we might accidentally give an ID to a secret German spy who lived through World War II, the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s, and 2010s. You know, if they're playing that long a game, they deserve to be a citizen.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he flying one of the planes?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Etchy333: What a heartwarming story of a massive government bureaucracy expecting citizens to hold on to paperwork for 90 years.

Just give him a damn ID. Oh no, we might accidentally give an ID to a secret German spy who lived through World War II, the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s, and 2010s. You know, if they're playing that long a game, they deserve to be a citizen.


And bam!  Red Skull wins.

/hail Hydra
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bondith: Was he flying one of the planes?


His name is Heinz Bachman. Obviously German, so I'd say you're right.

/it's not over
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Only in F-ing Texasss.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Only in F-ing Texasss.


Was it over when the Germans bombed Galveston?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, what exactly would happen if he didn't "reaffirm his citizenship"? Would he and his family get deported?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The answer began at his birthplace, Mülhausen, Germany, and was to end at a Texas Department of Public Safety driver's license office, where Bachman needed proof of citizenship so he can legally keep driving.

I don't know how I feel about a 99 year old dude behind the wheel, no matter how spry he might be.
 
