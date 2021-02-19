 Skip to content
(Fox 16 Little Rock)   Man finds his Rosebud   (fox16.com) divider line
    childhood sled, Winter storm, LITTLE ROCK, Scott Gann, North Little Rock  
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh my. I am enticed by this headline.
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Kick their little asses Scott.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Um, subby. I'm pretty sure men don't come equipped with those.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He finally found the little man in a boat on a sled.
 
Iggie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: [Fark user image 452x402]


Well played!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iggie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Oh my. I am enticed by this headline.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dryad: Um, subby. I'm pretty sure men don't come equipped with those.


It's true. Men gotta flex. They have to work on the skill. It's little bit like taking the wrapper off a Jolly Rancher with your tongue, and a little bit like tying a cherry stem with your tongue right after...but standing on your head. Sure, it's easy to untie a balloon knot with no hands. Just clench your jaw and squeeze! But when you're done, you'll want to tie it up again. That's the difference between amateurism and artistry. That's the difference between cleaning up a raspberry crumble, or sniffing an elegant rosebud.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Dryad: Um, subby. I'm pretty sure men don't come equipped with those.

It's true. Men gotta flex. They have to work on the skill. It's little bit like taking the wrapper off a Jolly Rancher with your tongue, and a little bit like tying a cherry stem with your tongue right after...but standing on your head. Sure, it's easy to untie a balloon knot with no hands. Just clench your jaw and squeeze! But when you're done, you'll want to tie it up again. That's the difference between amateurism and artistry. That's the difference between cleaning up a raspberry crumble, or sniffing an elegant rosebud.


That is a whole lot of euphemisms to describe your penchant for eating ass.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
