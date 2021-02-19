 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Paratrooper failed to stick the landing   (azfamily.com) divider line
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Somebody will be fed a ration of shiat for the next few forevers.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They called the fire department? Sounds like it was a valuable training opportunity. "Alright, your buddy got caught in an obstruction on the way down and is dangling, what do you do now?"
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gory, gory, what a hell of a way to die,
Gory, gory, what a hell of a way to die,
Gory, gory, what a hell of a way to die,
He ain't gonna jump no more

Glad he didn't, die that is.

Band of Brothers is the first thing that I came up with.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is he a quadratrooper now?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have they tried blaming the AF yet? Spent enough time in a gig pit to know  paratroopers like to blame the AF.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: They called the fire department? Sounds like it was a valuable training opportunity. "Alright, your buddy got caught in an obstruction on the way down and is dangling, what do you do now?"


That area is a place where skydivers come from all over the world. These kind of rescues could be truly practical training...

Funny part is that Az City is one of the only areas more insignificant over all than Eloy. Both tiny, dusty towns who probably haven't made national news in the last 10 years.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bootleg: They called the fire department? Sounds like it was a valuable training opportunity. "Alright, your buddy got caught in an obstruction on the way down and is dangling, what do you do now?"


Shoot the hostage.
 
drayno76
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The moral of the story: If you're going to put your life and career on the line, you might as well make it a shocking experience.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TFA couldn't be bothered to find out the guy's unit?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: TFA couldn't be bothered to find out the guy's unit?


His unit was probably retracted in that situation.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's a man who's getting both a second chance and a plastic paratrooper toy dangling from silverware on a cake every year...
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bughunter: FrancoFile: TFA couldn't be bothered to find out the guy's unit?

His unit was probably retracted in that situation.


I think the author doesn't know the word "parachutist"
 
