Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Totally thought this would be about Donkey and Melanoma.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
On the bright side, they can't be compelled to testify against each other. Not that that will help them.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
60 and 70. Don't suppose they planned on spending their last days in prison.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A husband and wife planned their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack with a group of Oath Keepers, federal prosecutors alleged in charging documents filed Thursday

Federal conspiracy charges are damn near impossible to beat.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Seems they're only interested in people who destroyed things," she wrote. "I wouldn't worry about them coming after us."

I love these idiots. Jail, jail, jail.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It would be interesting (and amusing) if one of them, likely her, were to try to push a 3%'er view of the world in their defense.  It'd be like pleading guilty, but it would be amusing to see it torn apart in the news and the courts.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I noticed something peculiar about the whiny guy in this photo.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I wonder if the same crybaby Trumper from earlier last Summer?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Is this his schtick? To go to Trump riots, get his ass kicked, then bawl like a big Beta pissant in front of the media?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So since they were all wearing military clothing and military surplus, can they be charged with impersonation crimes, or stolen valor?
 
Penguin_named_Nori
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Heh. Clicked on the article. Found it to be decorated with ads for tacticool. Makes me wonder what lists I'm ending up on.
 
culebra
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That one was worth reading for the punchline alone.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've worked at a bar for over a decade.  There's a 70+ married couple where the woman gave up on sex 20 years ago.

So the dude has a 70+ mistress, which I was totally fine with (I mean, whatever).

Until I took out the trash one day and saw the 70+ mistress blowing the guy in a car in the parking lot.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Amateurs. Using their own phones to plot a coup. Phhht
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Play treasonous games, win stupid prizes.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

frankb00th
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

truthandjustice
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

red230
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They're going to be leeches on society as our tax dollars are going to go towards giving them both three hots and a cot for the rest of their lives. The welfare queens that they love to deride have nothing on these two.
 
Alebak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hope they don't mean these specific idiots were behind it all. If they do end up charging one of those live streaming clowns as the head of the insurrection then they're just trying to do anything but go after the people who funded this.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Don't tempt me with a good time"
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

frankb00th
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sam Malone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dammit. A husband and wife cannot be arrested for the same crime. We're going to have to throw one back.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*living on the taxpayer dime
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why couldn't they have just bought some sex toys (for individual or shared use) and costumes or fix up a mancave and sewing room like reasonable adults that old to spice it up rather than trying to be the rebel hippies their parents wouldn't let them be in the '60's?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
1> Insist that your guns are the last defense against a tyrannical government.
2> Fark with that government.
3> Lose your guns and your freedom.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I hit 70, I plan on sittin' on the patio doin bong hits and sippin' liquor. Not trying to over throw the nuthin.

Unless it's a HOA. I'll fight those farkers just for kicks.
 
