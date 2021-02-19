 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin 360)   Austin grocery store keepin' it weird by giving looters free access after power goes down. But no free bags, this ain't Soviet Russia   (austin360.com) divider line
26
    More: Hero, Supermarket, Grocery store, Shelby Lasker, Whole Foods Market, Safeway Inc., grocery store Tuesday afternoon, Groceries, Austin, Texas  
•       •       •

1279 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2021 at 6:09 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nicely done, Store Manager!
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know Texas gets a lot of shiat on Fark. Oftentimes it's deserved. But HEB is beyond reproach.

It's not just the best grocery store chain in America. They are amongst our most trusted neighbors & friends. This is way beyond brand loyalty. I know they are a vital part of our local & state community, and always come through when times are the toughest.

If you made HEB the governor, none of this would have happened.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I know Texas gets a lot of shiat on Fark. Oftentimes it's deserved. But HEB is beyond reproach.

It's not just the best grocery store chain in America. They are amongst our most trusted neighbors & friends. This is way beyond brand loyalty. I know they are a vital part of our local & state community, and always come through when times are the toughest.

If you made HEB the governor, none of this would have happened.


Between Mattress Mack and HEB there is hope for Texas after all.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your store won't get looted if there is nothing left to loot? Brilliant!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looters or scavengers?  Were they black or white?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe this with a dayglow pink YEEEHAW!! in comic sans font


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lasker says she was able to get chicken, bread, bacon, macaroni and cheese, milk, cornbread and other staples.

Yep. In Texas, bacon, cornbread, and Mac and cheese are staples. Can't live without em, evidently. They are so close to Canada.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: [Fark user image image 534x467]

Maybe this with a dayglow pink YEEEHAW!! in comic sans font


[Fark user image image 570x156]


If it doesn't have Sheridan on it I'm not in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing is free, even in Soviet Russia
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The American-Statesman has reached out to H-E-B for comment but has not received a response."

Yeah, duh.  Their power is still out.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
H-E-B should be running the state government in Texas. I am not the first person to propose this
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leander isn't Austin you animals
 
dryknife
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It's like a whole other country.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: Nicely done, Store Manager!


Yup...he'd just have to throw everything out. And some stores are now posting guards to prevent dumpster diving.
You really can't buy this type of good will for your brand with ads.
 
Dhoogall [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I know Texas gets a lot of shiat on Fark. Oftentimes it's deserved. But HEB is beyond reproach.

It's not just the best grocery store chain in America. They are amongst our most trusted neighbors & friends. This is way beyond brand loyalty. I know they are a vital part of our local & state community, and always come through when times are the toughest.

If you made HEB the governor, none of this would have happened.


BTY what they said....This.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Most of the time, I'm ashamed of my State, but this proves that even a broken clock is right twice a day
 
Datanerd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hell, just get them to run ERCOT.  Better that someone who has foresight and conscientiousness runs it.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FARKING FRED MEYER!!

Calling cops to defend dumpsters.

Austin is weirder than Portland.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's pretty heroic.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meh, it's just an insurance write-off anyways. Now if that happened in a Central Market, oh fark yea.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lootie seen skating away with a twelver of Heiney.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Lasker says she was able to get chicken, bread, bacon, macaroni and cheese, milk, cornbread and other staples.

Yep. In Texas, bacon, cornbread, and Mac and cheese are staples. Can't live without em, evidently. They are so close to Canada.


Honestly makes more sense than bread and milk.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If HEB's corporate fires this guy. That's gonna cost them more than what the 'shrinkage' loss costs at this store.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I know Texas gets a lot of shiat on Fark. Oftentimes it's deserved. But HEB is beyond reproach.

It's not just the best grocery store chain in America. They are amongst our most trusted neighbors & friends. This is way beyond brand loyalty. I know they are a vital part of our local & state community, and always come through when times are the toughest.

If you made HEB the governor, none of this would have happened.


We were in San Antonio a few years back for a couple of days. We stayed at an AirBNB, so we went and discovered HEB. We have a great chain here in Utah, but I'd dump it for HEB, that store was awesome! My wife still orders coffee from there, actually. I'd love to see them move here. Great selection, great prices, and their in-store stuff like cake and fresh tortillas was great, too.

I came here to say pretty much what you said about HEB vs. Texas as a whole.
 
EyeForgot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My relatives had a small grocery store back in Katrina days. By giving it away instead if letting it rot when the generators died the insurance didn't cover the loss of anything. They lost 200k+ just in meat and seafood.

Not that they even had enough bleach to spoil 3 freeze trailers full of products.

Hope it's a corporate store instead of a franchise.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.