(MassLive)   Museum needs donations, so it holds a sweepstakes where winners learn how to drive   (masslive.com) divider line
    Cool, Korean War, M24 Chaffee, military tank, Ultimate WWII Tank Experience sweepstakes, M4A3 Sherman, American Heritage Museum, M4 Sherman, World War II  
posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2021 at 5:10 PM



Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ahticle is outta Woostah so expect a soah middle fingah and dry throat from shouting GO SCREW!
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: The ahticle is outta Woostah so expect a soah middle fingah and dry throat from shouting GO SCREW!


Nah, it's outta Stow-with-no-E-and-no-ski-slopes.

/I know a guy who lives in Stow; his employers in Pennsylvania spell it wrong on his business cards.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the perils of just looking at the dateline
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I got into some minor trouble in HS after entering some National Guard tanks without them wanting me to do that.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I like the idea of teaching Massholes to drive, but doing so in a Chevrolet Spark might be safer for the rest of us.
 
luddite v2.0 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
https://www.drivetanks.com/

Do we have a Texas tag yet?
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For an additional fee, you should get to shoot something.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The last tank I drove cost me my house.

/ex-wife jokes all week
//just flew in, my arms are killing me!
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Right around the corner from me. Great way for the kid to start drivers ed. I slid them a few bucks, maybe it isn't rigged and we'll get to make a memory.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jakedata: Right around the corner from me. Great way for the kid to start drivers ed. I slid them a few bucks, maybe it isn't rigged and we'll get to make a memory.


Tanks for the memories?
 
