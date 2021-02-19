 Skip to content
(NASA)   Greetings from Mars   (nasa.gov) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


Fark user image
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Bowie - Life On Mars? (Official Video)
Youtube AZKcl4-tcuo
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image]

[Fark user image]


That decent capture was fantastic
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: thorpe: [Fark user image]

[Fark user image]

That decent capture was fantastic


Which was it, decent or fantastic?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: GardenWeasel: thorpe: [Fark user image]

[Fark user image]

That decent capture was fantastic

Which was it, decent or fantastic?


*descent

GAH
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nobody gives a shiat about your car NASA. Let's see the farking helicopter already.
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No selfies!

/seriously though, this is awesome
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In the days to come, engineers will pore over the rover's system data, updating its software and beginning to test its various instruments.

They were probably just tired of Perserverence sending them reminders.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Greetings. Now fark off.

Fark user image
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Nobody gives a shiat about your car NASA. Let's see the farking helicopter already.


They landed in a drone no-fly zone, so it's grounded until they can get permission from the local authority.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image]

[Fark user image]


That was a big LOL for me.

Thanks.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just another mind-boggling display by NASA of what to do with money that should be spent here on Earth for our needs down here. Mars holds nothing for us to benefit humankind.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Just another mind-boggling display by NASA of what to do with money that should be spent here on Earth for our needs down here. Mars holds nothing for us to benefit humankind.


The money was spent on earth you maroon.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Just another mind-boggling display by NASA of what to do with money that should be spent here on Earth for our needs down here. Mars holds nothing for us to benefit humankind.


You'll get over it.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: GardenWeasel: thorpe: [Fark user image]

[Fark user image]

That decent capture was fantastic

Which was it, decent or fantastic?


It's the highest form of patriotic.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: MellowMauiMan: Just another mind-boggling display by NASA of what to do with money that should be spent here on Earth for our needs down here. Mars holds nothing for us to benefit humankind.

The money was spent on earth you maroon.


Hey Maroon, I said for use on Earth. Duh, of course it was spent here. Learn to comprehend what you read.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: MellowMauiMan: Just another mind-boggling display by NASA of what to do with money that should be spent here on Earth for our needs down here. Mars holds nothing for us to benefit humankind.

You'll get over it.


Wanna' debate? I'm locked and loaded with data.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
An interactive map for those who want to follow the rover. https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020​/mission​/where-is-the-rover/
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Just another mind-boggling display by NASA of what to do with money that should be spent here on Earth for our needs down here. Mars holds nothing for us to benefit humankind.


Ah, if the choice is spending billions to generate the technology to land a remote drone on an uninhabitable wasteland or spending billions to build a wall across one, I guess I'll go with the one that's makes me go "Wow, humans are cool!" rather than "Humans are terrible.".
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: WTFDYW: MellowMauiMan: Just another mind-boggling display by NASA of what to do with money that should be spent here on Earth for our needs down here. Mars holds nothing for us to benefit humankind.

You'll get over it.

Wanna' debate? I'm locked and loaded with data.


You're locked and loaded with stupid.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
TFG it didnt asplode on impact

/WTG NASA
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
NASA has been keeping this under their hat so far, but they found primitive life already.  That's why they landed near the "delta", they knew there was a significant chance of spotting life there, based on spectrographic images from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.


Fark user image
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Greetings. Now fark off.

[Fark user image]


I demand you return my PU-232 space modulatooooor!
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Just another mind-boggling display by NASA of what to do with money that should be spent here on Earth for our needs down here. Mars holds nothing for us to benefit humankind.


Fark user image
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dittybopper: NASA has been keeping this under their hat so far, but they found primitive life already.  That's why they landed near the "delta", they knew there was a significant chance of spotting life there, based on spectrographic images from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.


[Fark user image]


alchetron.comView Full Size
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Wanna' debate? I'm locked and loaded with data.


Fark user image
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Just another mind-boggling display by NASA of what to do with money that should be spent here on Earth for our needs down here. Mars holds nothing for us to benefit humankind.


We have enough money to do both, but the GQP keeps blocking efforts efforts to spend money here.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Just another mind-boggling display by NASA of what to do with money that should be spent here on Earth for our needs down here. Mars holds nothing for us to benefit humankind.


Sometimes I think that, then I realize we'd just give to charter schools for religious indoctrination.
 
