(Click Orlando)   Fashionable, colorful, memorable, highly recognizable sneakers aren't always a good idea   (clickorlando.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red shoes?  Perhaps if you kept some sort of diary...
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ironically, wearing just one isn't at all memorable
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Tom Hanks ok?
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Grady Judd for President.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Lakeland police were flagged down by a citizen Saturday at 10:23 p.m. letting them know a store employee at the 7-Eleven store on South Florida Avenue was in distress. Police said they arrived and found Antonio Welch, 42, armed with a knife, behind the store counter on top of the store clerk."

I'm not seeing shoes mentioned. Maybe the additional counts will help but being found "with a knife, behind the store counter on top of the store clerk" is both grammatically confusing and also not a good idea.

I once hit on a woman with red shoes because of the red shoes. It went well for me. I think I got the better end of the bargain, net. My point, if I had one, would be that red shoes are not always a good idea, but they are also not always a good idea. Unrelated, this guy was on top of the store clerk, which is also not always a good idea. Especially if she isn't even supposed to be there that day.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not sure why he confessed. Any number of people could have his shoes. I doubt they are that rare. JFC.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: I'm not seeing shoes mentioned.
---


first line of the article: 'Red shoes helps detectives connect 2 Polk convenience store robberies,'
 
Taima
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Florida tag is out shoe shopping I guess
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i have said for years we need more than one tag for some articles.
 
