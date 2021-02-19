 Skip to content
(The Hill)   OOOOk-lahoma, where the Earth starts shakin' up the plain   (thehill.com) divider line
20
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
4.2?

we-will-rebuild.jpg
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FRAK BABY FRAK!
 
Cythraul
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Keep that frakin'.  Maybe you'll hit 6.0 or above some day.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I like how 'it took place near the Kansas-Oklahoma boarder, and people as far away as Kansas and Oklahoma felt the quake."
 
SansNeural
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
GODDAM BUT THAT IS A BIG HEADLINE

Okie here.  I didn't feel this one but we've kinda gotten used to them.  A couple years back the state government finally agreed that wastewater injection was causing the quakes and started putting limits on it.  As far as shutting down wells in proximity to quakes.

Looks like someones have been slacking.
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What does the Discworld Librarian have to do with any of this??

/ ook
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The New Madrid seismic zone is overdue for a major event.

It would be a bad thing.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It wasn't an earthquake.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ZMugg: The New Madrid seismic zone is overdue for a major event.

It would be a bad thing.


That was when the Mississippi ran backwards, right? I worry about that, it's been over 100 years now. Not like anyone is doing earthquake preparedness drill in MO... never had a single one and I've lived here my whole life. Could be brutal if it goes with little warning, will be devastating regardless.
 
phishrace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We had a 4.2 about a month ago. At first I guessed it was a 4.5. It was a decent jolt, but it didn't last long, so I downgraded it to a 4.2. Intial report was a 4.5, was then downgraded to a 4.2. Nailed it.

If only there was some way for me to use this amazing skill I have to better mankind (and get rich).
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They have a lot of small earthquakes in Oklahoma. Not that this has anything to do with fracking. Who said that?

I imagine the movement of water, wind and snow could trigger a few small quakes, but mostly near the surface and much smaller than a 4.2.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: ZMugg: The New Madrid seismic zone is overdue for a major event.

It would be a bad thing.

That was when the Mississippi ran backwards, right? I worry about that, it's been over 100 years now. Not like anyone is doing earthquake preparedness drill in MO... never had a single one and I've lived here my whole life. Could be brutal if it goes with little warning, will be devastating regardless.


With how things are right now, would anyone notice?  "What do you mean nobody's heard from St. Louis for a week?  Go check."  "Sir, there's just a hole in the ground.  Nobody noticed. We've got a faint signal from a few miles down, and they don't appear to have noticed, either."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So Oklahoma Hentai is a thing now? Gross.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: That was when the Mississippi ran backwards, right?


Yes.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Large Marge had a great time.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
4.2 isn't that like rattling in the cupboard level ?
 
Supadope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Oklahoma.gov website used to have a neat earthquake section where you could overlay fracking/waste pumping locations by time. It was interesting to see the fracking spots pop up through the years and the seismic activity that directly followed.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aungen: GoodDoctorB: ZMugg: The New Madrid seismic zone is overdue for a major event.

It would be a bad thing.

That was when the Mississippi ran backwards, right? I worry about that, it's been over 100 years now. Not like anyone is doing earthquake preparedness drill in MO... never had a single one and I've lived here my whole life. Could be brutal if it goes with little warning, will be devastating regardless.

With how things are right now, would anyone notice?  "What do you mean nobody's heard from St. Louis for a week?  Go check."  "Sir, there's just a hole in the ground.  Nobody noticed. We've got a faint signal from a few miles down, and they don't appear to have noticed, either."


St. Louis is on the opposite border
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Graboids are on the move!

static2.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Frack around and find out.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

