(CNN) Why has Chile had so much success with Covid? One reason is that Chile left politics aside. The politicians realized early on that Covid-19 was the enemy
    Obvious, Vaccine, Vaccination, Chile, Vaccination schedule, pandemic advanced unimpeded country, United States, Chilean government, HPV vaccine  
678 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Feb 2021 at 3:25 PM



sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, but I was told Covid was just a hoax. And those in the U.S. who said otherwise where just overreacting and "it was not that bad".
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has been living a normal life since July (I think, maybe August), it can definitely be managed.

Of course it took some work, and some suffering, and of course not going on vacations during a pandemic.

/oh the suffering - people went weeks without a haircut...
//worse than the Blitz
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame that liberals can't just put politics aside and let hundreds of thousands of people die quietly.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: As someone who has been living a normal life since July (I think, maybe August), it can definitely be managed.

Of course it took some work, and some suffering, and of course not going on vacations during a pandemic.

/oh the suffering - people went weeks without a haircut...
//worse than the Blitz


B-b-b-but I have to live my life and see everyone I ever knew my whole life suddenly. I have rights or something! Masks are the creation of the debil!
 
quizzical
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds far too sensible for the Untied States of America.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm as willing to say we suck at this as anyone, but if we're 4th in per capita vaccination rate, like... I'll take it.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a tragedy.  Millions of hairs went uncut.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free helicopter rides to the maskless?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out having a government that believes they have a responsibility to serve the public welfare leads to high vaccination rate against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in America, roughly 40% of the country doesn't even believe there is a pandemic even as they drown in their own liquified lung tissue.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how can I favor my allies and punish my opponents if I don't politicize it?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However will they keep their amusement parks open?

Childhood cancelled.

/that's how the bioterrorists in America are.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what about Cuba?   It's a mess there.    Trying to develop their own vax.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Trump were still president, he'd see this as justification for staging a right-wing coup in Chile.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't understand subby. "Keep politics out of it" means do what conservatives want even if it doesn't work or doesn't make sense.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: But, but I was told Covid was just a hoax. And those in the U.S. who said otherwise where just overreacting and "it was not that bad".


OK. Then you're gullible.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Gubbo: As someone who has been living a normal life since July (I think, maybe August), it can definitely be managed.

Of course it took some work, and some suffering, and of course not going on vacations during a pandemic.

/oh the suffering - people went weeks without a haircut...
//worse than the Blitz

B-b-b-but I have to live my life and see everyone I ever knew my whole life suddenly. I have rights or something! Masks are the creation of the debil!


In fairness, govt allowed people out to exercise which included the beach. Then people started exercising at the beach with a 6 pack. So, access to the beach had to go.

There were people who didn't know how to get to the beach that were outraged that they weren't allowed on the beach.

So everywhere is kind of that same, we just had politicians and a police force that were willing to enforce some common sense laws.
 
bad_blood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to see a rewrite of Independence Day where Bill Pullman tells everyone the aliens are a hoax and not to make radio contact with the other countries because they're just jealous.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iT's bEcAuSe tHeY aReN't mULtiCuLtUrAL
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chile today. Hot tamale.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not a good American unless you go without seeing your friends and family, shutter your business, and scream twitter slogans at people who don't think your death toll predictions are realistic.  Oh, I almost forgot, put your "support the troops" magnet on the back of your car.  This will never change.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bad_blood: I would like to see a rewrite of Independence Day where Bill Pullman tells everyone the aliens are a hoax and not to make radio contact with the other countries because they're just jealous.


Bill Pullman says the aliens are a hoax, the Jeff Goldblum Apple Virus designed to shut down their energy shields is just Tim Apple and the rest of big tech trying to make Bill Pullman look bad, and the other countries are shiathole countries or haven't kissed the ring so fark 'em. Also, even though the aliens are a hoax, he admires them greatly and wants to make friends with them because they simply do whatever they want and he wishes he could do that.
 
Seabon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is NOTHING that can't be made political in 'merica!
 
bad_blood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: bad_blood: I would like to see a rewrite of Independence Day where Bill Pullman tells everyone the aliens are a hoax and not to make radio contact with the other countries because they're just jealous.

Bill Pullman says the aliens are a hoax, the Jeff Goldblum Apple Virus designed to shut down their energy shields is just Tim Apple and the rest of big tech trying to make Bill Pullman look bad, and the other countries are shiathole countries or haven't kissed the ring so fark 'em. Also, even though the aliens are a hoax, he admires them greatly and wants to make friends with them because they simply do whatever they want and he wishes he could do that.


exactly.  early scene where ships are settling over the cities followed by "they'll be gone by spring, it'll be like a miracle"
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing also they don't have little biatches who won't wear masks because of freedoms.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reason Chile succeded was they had enough toilet paper. No wait. Covid couldn't get Chile because they didn't run out of toilet paper. Crap. I had it. How did it go again?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: Free helicopter rides to the maskless?


And zip lining.
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: iT's bEcAuSe tHeY aReN't mULtiCuLtUrAL


Chile's a very multicultural country, but the argument you're mocking does make sense when applied to places like Japan. When the British and French left the Middle East they divided the ethnic groups into different new states on purpose for exactly that reason.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Turns out having a government that believes they have a responsibility to serve the public welfare leads to high vaccination rate against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in America, roughly 40% of the country doesn't even believe there is a pandemic even as they drown in their own liquified lung tissue.


And that's not even figuratively! WTF 😒
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: You're not a good American unless you go without seeing your friends and family, shutter your business, and scream twitter slogans at people who don't think your death toll predictions are realistic.  Oh, I almost forgot, put your "support the troops" magnet on the back of your car.  This will never change.


And of course you are not a good American unless you proclaim like some Covidiots "covid is not so bad" and proclaim that it is all overblown because they believe that they heard from someone that a million people might die and unless they get their million it is no big deal-right?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The ppl already burnt the country the Fark down in protests over subway fares, toilet paper price fixing, & other such shenanigans perpetrated by their oligarchs.

If the political class would have farked around, they probably would have found their heads paraded around on pikes.  Do conscript soldiers fire on their own people?  Or are they just as likely to frag their CO because it doesn't weigh so heavy on one's conscience?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Jeebus Saves: You're not a good American unless you go without seeing your friends and family, shutter your business, and scream twitter slogans at people who don't think your death toll predictions are realistic.  Oh, I almost forgot, put your "support the troops" magnet on the back of your car.  This will never change.

And of course you are not a good American unless you proclaim like some Covidiots "covid is not so bad" and proclaim that it is all overblown because they believe that they heard from someone that a million people might die and unless they get their million it is no big deal-right?


You got it wrong.  The True Americans kept us informed with dire predictions saying the hospitals will be overwhelmed and dead flooding the streets because beaches opened.  And because people had a 4th of July picnic.  And then a Labor Day picnic.  And then some people flew on Thanksgiving.  And then it was 5000 dead a day by Christmas.  Those are the real Americans.  God Bless the fear mongering True Americans who suck at math keeping everyone vigilant.
 
Sarek of the Edmund Fitzgerald
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Chile's apolitical response to COVID was effective?

Sounds like a...(puts on sunglasses)...HOT take.

/ I'll show myself out.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's because of the weather. It's too Chile for the virus to survive.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcos P: It's because of the weather. It's too Chile for the virus to survive.


You were sorta close - as in the US, it travels from west to east or east to west so it didn't have far to travel and didn't have much to infect along the way.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Also, in Chile if people are unhappy with the government holy cow do they let them know.  I lived there for 4 months, and I don't know if a weekend went by there wasn't at least a minor protest in Valparaiso, and I'd say there was a major one at least every month.   They are still only a generation away from living under a dictator, and from what I experienced, they are acutely aware of it, and they take democracy REALLY seriously.
 
cleek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
that's because the US had a narcissistic tax-cheating, daughter-lusting, twice-divorced, bankruptcy- and Adderall-addicted Fox News junkie and C-list celebrity game show hosting buffoon pretending to lead the country. and he decided that the best thing to do would be to turn it into a political issue and coast to victory while pulling his tiny pecker and eating taco salads.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: sdd2000: But, but I was told Covid was just a hoax. And those in the U.S. who said otherwise where just overreacting and "it was not that bad".

OK. Then you're gullible.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cleek: that's because the US had a narcissistic tax-cheating, daughter-lusting, twice-divorced, bankruptcy- and Adderall-addicted Fox News junkie and C-list celebrity game show hosting buffoon pretending to lead the country. and he decided that the best thing to do would be to turn it into a political issue and coast to victory while pulling his tiny pecker and eating taco salads.


Geez. You make it sound like it was all bad.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Turns out having a government that believes they have a responsibility to serve the public welfare leads to high vaccination rate against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in America, roughly 40% of the country doesn't even believe there is a pandemic even as they drown in their own liquified lung tissue.


America's vaccination rate is 4th in the world, Chile's is 5th....
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: sdd2000: Jeebus Saves: You're not a good American unless you go without seeing your friends and family, shutter your business, and scream twitter slogans at people who don't think your death toll predictions are realistic.  Oh, I almost forgot, put your "support the troops" magnet on the back of your car.  This will never change.

And of course you are not a good American unless you proclaim like some Covidiots "covid is not so bad" and proclaim that it is all overblown because they believe that they heard from someone that a million people might die and unless they get their million it is no big deal-right?

You got it wrong.  The True Americans kept us informed with dire predictions saying the hospitals will be overwhelmed and dead flooding the streets because beaches opened.  And because people had a 4th of July picnic.  And then a Labor Day picnic.  And then some people flew on Thanksgiving.  And then it was 5000 dead a day by Christmas.  Those are the real Americans.  God Bless the fear mongering True Americans who suck at math keeping everyone vigilant.


Every thing will be fine right? It is all overblown? It is all a hoax, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size


You really are a covidiot aren't you?
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: Free helicopter rides to the maskless?


Only if their helicopter has an ejector seat.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So I know this comment is only tangentially related, but...

Visit. Chile.

Seriously, do it. Use Duolingo to pick up some Spanish, get an overnight flight to Santiago so you can sleep most of the flight and hit the ground running without jetlag, and go spend a week in this amazing country.

I went back in 2015 and I've been dying to go back ever since. It's indescribably beautiful there, the people are were so amazing, and everything is reasonably priced vs the US dollar still.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

foxy_canuck: Also, in Chile if people are unhappy with the government holy cow do they let them know.  I lived there for 4 months, and I don't know if a weekend went by there wasn't at least a minor protest in Valparaiso, and I'd say there was a major one at least every month.   They are still only a generation away from living under a dictator, and from what I experienced, they are acutely aware of it, and they take democracy REALLY seriously.


A good camera for the action in Santiago: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4GO​c​OKkEefz5NamN4WyMFg

You only have to rewind to 17:39 (half an hour ago, at the time of this post) to see the water cannons firing at a small group of protestors, to discourage them from taking the plaza. (The 'water' is not water but mixed with lye, so that it causes burns when it contacts skin).

It's almost amusing how casual regular cars are about driving between the water cannon trucks. Maybe they're more afraid of being stuck in a protest than being sprayed by the carabiñeros.

I did find it interesting that for the constitutional convention vote, there was a live video stream of every vote being held up to the camera and counted in every station.
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Every thing will be fine right? It is all overblown? It is all a hoax, right?

You really are a covidiot aren't you?



If you don't feed it, it goes away...
 
sotua
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Success with the vaccine, because before the vaccine it was an unmitigated dumpster fire that at some time had infection rates per 1M in the world top 10.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Jeebus Saves: sdd2000: Jeebus Saves: You're not a good American unless you go without seeing your friends and family, shutter your business, and scream twitter slogans at people who don't think your death toll predictions are realistic.  Oh, I almost forgot, put your "support the troops" magnet on the back of your car.  This will never change.

And of course you are not a good American unless you proclaim like some Covidiots "covid is not so bad" and proclaim that it is all overblown because they believe that they heard from someone that a million people might die and unless they get their million it is no big deal-right?

You got it wrong.  The True Americans kept us informed with dire predictions saying the hospitals will be overwhelmed and dead flooding the streets because beaches opened.  And because people had a 4th of July picnic.  And then a Labor Day picnic.  And then some people flew on Thanksgiving.  And then it was 5000 dead a day by Christmas.  Those are the real Americans.  God Bless the fear mongering True Americans who suck at math keeping everyone vigilant.

Every thing will be fine right? It is all overblown? It is all a hoax, right?

[Fark user image 850x467]

You really are a covidiot aren't you?


A million dead by June, dammit!  And then 5,000 a day by Christmas!  And 10 years to vaccinate everyone!  Those predictions saved us!  I mean none of that happened, so it wasn't that bad, but getting behind those predictions meant you took it seriously and were a good American, and more importantly, a Democrat.  I mean if you don't believe realistic numbers like that, you might as well believe the Earth is flat.  Support the troops!
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: The ppl already burnt the country the Fark down in protests over subway fares, toilet paper price fixing, & other such shenanigans perpetrated by their oligarchs.

If the political class would have farked around, they probably would have found their heads paraded around on pikes.  Do conscript soldiers fire on their own people?  Or are they just as likely to frag their CO because it doesn't weigh so heavy on one's conscience?


In America our politicians are just afraid of the heavily armed right-wing lunatics who imagine that masks are oppressive, but somehow have managed to obey the edict to wear pants all their lives without being triggered by the terrible oppression.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CNN buries the lede again.

Israel (79.48). Highest vaccination rate per capita rate in the world.

Hmmm.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: So I know this comment is only tangentially related, but...

Visit. Chile.

Seriously, do it. Use Duolingo to pick up some Spanish, get an overnight flight to Santiago so you can sleep most of the flight and hit the ground running without jetlag, and go spend a week in this amazing country.

I went back in 2015 and I've been dying to go back ever since. It's indescribably beautiful there, the people are were so amazing, and everything is reasonably priced vs the US dollar still.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Born In Chile
// Lives in North Carolina
/// Subby
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Ketchuponsteak: sdd2000: But, but I was told Covid was just a hoax. And those in the U.S. who said otherwise where just overreacting and "it was not that bad".

OK. Then you're gullible.

[Fark user image 211x185]


Was it good sarcasm, a start of a new and exiting meme?
 
