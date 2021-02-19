 Skip to content
(WBAY Green Bay)   A 2nd contender has emerged in the great Milwaukee ramp off an overpass contest   (wbay.com) divider line
30
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The red truck guy gets style points for sticking the landing, IMHO.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 600x913]


In my city, the high score is 39.

After that, all you get is "SLOW DOWN"

/spoils all the fun
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have too many vehicles with too-high centers of gravity.

Also, I wonder if the driver screamed for those 3 seconds of falling without thinking or if he squared himself away with God on the way down.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: The red truck guy gets style points for sticking the landing, IMHO.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size

Like a glove.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The red truck guy gets style points for sticking the landing, IMHO.


Yep. This lady Greg Luganis'd the other overpass
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bughunter: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image 600x913]

In my city, the high score is 39.

After that, all you get is "SLOW DOWN"

/spoils all the fun


We had one of those portable speed trailers on our street for a while. The neighborhood kids would do speed runs on their powered skateboards.
 
zbtop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here in PDX, we had someone coming over the I-205 bridge from the 'Couv encounter a similar problem, but sadly with a much more unfortunate ending. No indication of intoxicated driving or speeding (at least that's been publicly released), but was on their way home from work, lost control, hit an embankment, and went right off the bridge, 100-150 feet into the river. Took them until Wednesday to actually find the car.

That's a nightmare I've had every time crossing that bridge. The Marquam bridge through downtown has fences up to prevent that, but the 205 does not, and it's a looooooooooong fall.

The biatch of it is, even if the driver had miraculously survived and made it out unscathed, he'd have had to swim a ways to Government or Tri-Club Island through the freezing water, and hope someone found him in minutes amidst an ice storm while sopping wet. Nobody got out there for hours. As soon as the car left the bridge, the driver was a dead man.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: We have too many vehicles with too-high centers of gravity.

Also, I wonder if the driver screamed for those 3 seconds of falling without thinking or if he squared himself away with God on the way down.


I feel this is one of those times you can manage both.

I'm normally not a praying man but if you're up there, please save me Superman!
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've seen worse
Bus Drives Off Bridge After Fight Between Driver and Passenger in China
Youtube qm4jaASrDIM

/on FARK even
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: We have too many vehicles with too-high centers of gravity.

Also, I wonder if the driver screamed for those 3 seconds of falling without thinking or if he squared himself away with God on the way down.


SHE was drunk, so she probably yelled "Go Pack Go"
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
+++Video stops as car goes over the edge+++

Waylon: "Looks like those Duke boys hit a rock, and are heading towards a hard place."

+++Cut to commercial break+++
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Might wanna fix that before you get a third.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man, those people in Milwaukee sure are a sturdy bunch. Both drivers survived. They must have dropped 30ft on to snow and concrete.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: Might wanna fix that before you get a third.


How do you fix drunk driver? Other than let her damned near kill herself like that?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zbtop: Here in PDX,


... gary?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Walker: Might wanna fix that before you get a third.

How do you fix drunk driver? Other than let her damned near kill herself like that?


The problem was the snowbanks. Without them the car would have stayed on the road.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Leeeeeeerrrrrrrooooooooyyyyyyyy Jeeerennnnnnkkkkiiiinnnnssssss!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: mikaloyd: Walker: Might wanna fix that before you get a third.

How do you fix drunk driver? Other than let her damned near kill herself like that?

The problem was the snowbanks. Without them the car would have stayed on the road.


The problem was the driver
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

blatz514: fragMasterFlash: The red truck guy gets style points for sticking the landing, IMHO.

Yep. This lady Greg Luganis'd the other overpass


Nonsense, she performed the Triple Lindy.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My housekeeper suffers of gephyrophobia (true story). She probably should NOT watch these videos. Frankly, now I'm a little scared myself.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Walker: mikaloyd: Walker: Might wanna fix that before you get a third.

How do you fix drunk driver? Other than let her damned near kill herself like that?

The problem was the snowbanks. Without them the car would have stayed on the road.

The problem was the driver


"driver(s)" as it were
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whatever misfortune may be your lot, it could only be worse in Milwaukee.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: mikaloyd: Walker: Might wanna fix that before you get a third.

How do you fix drunk driver? Other than let her damned near kill herself like that?

The problem was the snowbanks. Without them the car would have stayed on the road.


Drunks arent known for their ability to rabidly cling to roads whilst driving. Even when it is a clear summers day with nothing but sunshine to harsh their buzz.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zbtop: Here in PDX, we had someone coming over the I-205 bridge from the 'Couv encounter a similar problem, but sadly with a much more unfortunate ending. No indication of intoxicated driving or speeding (at least that's been publicly released), but was on their way home from work, lost control, hit an embankment, and went right off the bridge, 100-150 feet into the river. Took them until Wednesday to actually find the car.


Probably over tired. Back in my 20s I was working night shift and taking a morning class after work. Started to doze off while driving and almost hit a bridge support. The adrenaline from that kept me awake the rest of the way home.
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: Man, those people in Milwaukee sure are a sturdy bunch. Both drivers survived. They must have dropped 30ft on to snow and concrete.


70 (!) feet for the first one.

FYI, in case it isn't clear, these falls did not occur in the same location.  At different interchanges about 5 miles apart.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

blatz514: fragMasterFlash: The red truck guy gets style points for sticking the landing, IMHO.

Yep. This lady Greg Luganis'd the other overpass


I'm old enough to have seen and understand that reference.
 
