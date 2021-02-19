 Skip to content
(Some Manc)   Not News: Man fined £1000 passing by speed camera. News: Man was going under limit at the time. Fark: Man was fined for flipping it off   (themanc.com) divider line
27
thelatebillstickers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Proof positive that these things are no longer activated by speed but instead record continuously.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Props to him for being a good sport about it.
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using both hands to flip the camera off meant that he drove "around 200 metres" with both hands off the wheel. So the crime isn't about flipping the camera off.
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's obviously all about "safety".
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Link has the pic
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ken S.: Using both hands to flip the camera off meant that he drove "around 200 metres" with both hands off the wheel. So the crime isn't about flipping the camera off.


What the fark is a metre? Speak english goddamn it.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Ken S.: Using both hands to flip the camera off meant that he drove "around 200 metres" with both hands off the wheel. So the crime isn't about flipping the camera off.

What the fark is a metre? Speak english goddamn it.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thelatebillstickers: Proof positive that these things are no longer activated by speed but instead record continuously.


And not only that, but somebody is monitoring what what the non-speeders are doing.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cameras are all about public $afety, citizen.
 
wage0048
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Thelyphthoric: It's obviously all about "safety".


So, you think it's safe to drive with both hands off the wheel?

He drove about 200 meters (~656 feet) with both hands off the wheel.  I didn't see in the article what the speed limit is, but at 70 mph, that's about 6.5 seconds with one's hands off the wheel.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Cameras are all about public $afety, citizen.


He drove with both hands off the wheel.

You're ok with that, because...?
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You mean flipping off a camera isn't protected speech?
And as for the failure to control, is every gear change an out of control situation?
WTF is wrong with you UK?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: thelatebillstickers: Proof positive that these things are no longer activated by speed but instead record continuously.

And not only that, but somebody is monitoring what what the non-speeders are doing.


Came here to mention this.
Someone will probably sue for calling them "speed cameras".
 
patrick767
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Realistically, I don't think I'll get away with it because I was doing it."

What kind of defeatist attitude is that, man? You'll never be a politician!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wage0048: Thelyphthoric: It's obviously all about "safety".

So, you think it's safe to drive with both hands off the wheel?

He drove about 200 meters (~656 feet) with both hands off the wheel.  I didn't see in the article what the speed limit is, but at 70 mph, that's about 6.5 seconds with one's hands off the wheel.


Are you saying the speeding camera was tracking him? For 6 seconds?
Because that's kind of weird.
 
wage0048
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Cameras are all about public $afety, citizen.


Personally, I think a GBP 1,000 fine is a bit light for intentionally removing both hands from the wheel for any period of time while the vehicle is moving.  He should immediately lose his license and be required to attend remedial drivers education classes.
 
Jorgie [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I know this is fark, but bullshiat headlines are still bullshiat. He was ticketed for driving without his hands on the wheel, not for flipping of the camera. Be a dick to people and they will be dicks back to you.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wage0048: Thelyphthoric: It's obviously all about "safety".

So, you think it's safe to drive with both hands off the wheel?

He drove about 200 meters (~656 feet) with both hands off the wheel.  I didn't see in the article what the speed limit is, but at 70 mph, that's about 6.5 seconds with one's hands off the wheel.


What speed camera follows you for 600+ feet?

At least it wasn't giving a ticket to a parked car.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Ken S.: Using both hands to flip the camera off meant that he drove "around 200 metres" with both hands off the wheel. So the crime isn't about flipping the camera off.

What the fark is a metre? Speak english goddamn it.


The distance traveled by light in vacuum in 1/299_792_458 second.

/Standard units
//Learn them, American heretic
 
thelatebillstickers [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: wage0048: Thelyphthoric: It's obviously all about "safety".

So, you think it's safe to drive with both hands off the wheel?

He drove about 200 meters (~656 feet) with both hands off the wheel.  I didn't see in the article what the speed limit is, but at 70 mph, that's about 6.5 seconds with one's hands off the wheel.

What speed camera follows you for 600+ feet?

At least it wasn't giving a ticket to a parked car.


Most cameras are pointed along the road at a shallow angle, so depending on how long/straight/flat the road is, the car can be in frame for quite a distance.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He should claim a violation of his right to petition the government.  In this case, he was petitioning them to go fark themselves.

/do Brits have that right, in the magna carta or whatever system they use?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thelatebillstickers: TheGreatGazoo: wage0048: Thelyphthoric: It's obviously all about "safety".

So, you think it's safe to drive with both hands off the wheel?

He drove about 200 meters (~656 feet) with both hands off the wheel.  I didn't see in the article what the speed limit is, but at 70 mph, that's about 6.5 seconds with one's hands off the wheel.

What speed camera follows you for 600+ feet?

At least it wasn't giving a ticket to a parked car.

Most cameras are pointed along the road at a shallow angle, so depending on how long/straight/flat the road is, the car can be in frame for quite a distance.


At sufficient resolution to determine his hand placement?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Once Great Britain.

Seriously, this isn't the kind of thing that would fly in the United States.   Free speech, and all of that.

Well, I guess the UK does have a Constitution that's worth precisely the same as the paper it's printed on.....
 
dittybopper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jorgie: I know this is fark, but bullshiat headlines are still bullshiat. He was ticketed for driving without his hands on the wheel, not for flipping of the camera. Be a dick to people and they will be dicks back to you.


Sure.

A fine of $1,400 is eminently reasonable for that.  I don't see why anyone would have a problem with a fine that small, especially considering he didn't cause any damage whatsoever.

That's sarcasm, just in case you don't get it.
 
Electrify
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Subtonic: Ken S.: Using both hands to flip the camera off meant that he drove "around 200 metres" with both hands off the wheel. So the crime isn't about flipping the camera off.

What the fark is a metre? Speak english goddamn it.


About a yard.

/1.1 yards to be exact
 
thelatebillstickers [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: thelatebillstickers: TheGreatGazoo: wage0048: Thelyphthoric: It's obviously all about "safety".

So, you think it's safe to drive with both hands off the wheel?

He drove about 200 meters (~656 feet) with both hands off the wheel.  I didn't see in the article what the speed limit is, but at 70 mph, that's about 6.5 seconds with one's hands off the wheel.

What speed camera follows you for 600+ feet?

At least it wasn't giving a ticket to a parked car.

Most cameras are pointed along the road at a shallow angle, so depending on how long/straight/flat the road is, the car can be in frame for quite a distance.

At sufficient resolution to determine his hand placement?


These aren't 90s-era webcams.  In consumer land, a 20MP 12x optical zoom camera can be had for under £80.  I guarantee the council spent a lot more on their traffic cameras than that.
 
