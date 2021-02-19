 Skip to content
(Tallahassee Democrat)   No foul play suspected after women's clothes, animal organs found at Tallahassee bike trail because, you know, Florida   (tallahassee.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like a party.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, they should have ignored it and only Florida has murders.
Assholemitter.
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't practice Santeria
 
Moose out front
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I spent a week in Tallahassee one night. Nothing but strip malls and Waffle Houses.
 
tasteme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Obviously, there is a freaky, cannibal squirrel that's hot for human females and has a festering foot fetish. I would like to study this creature and perhaps understand the profound meaning of it's behavior. I believe this is a real opportunity for discovery and, maybe, advancement of the human race. I'm setting up a GoFundMe account as we speak. There are many grants to fill out and university's to contact! We can do this!! I'll be back in 26 hours!!!1
 
johnny queso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
sign me right the hell up.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Moose out front: I spent a week in Tallahassee one night. Nothing but strip malls and Waffle Houses.


Not far from the truth. They have some good to great restaurants but not always easy to find.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe someone doing a wicca ritual?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

