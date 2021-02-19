 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   American with car stuck in Canadian parking lot for 11-months earns parking lot fee for $2800. At least the bill is in Canadian dollars   (cbc.ca) divider line
40
    More: Unlikely, Parking lot, Parking, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Kim Richardson's vehicle, Parking space, Canada-U.S. border, Canada Border Services Agency, Detroit woman  
•       •       •

434 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2021 at 3:47 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:  I have a good friend who used to live in Philadelphia. The parking garage for his building was expensive and the people who ran it were rude as fark.

Then I noticed the sign. "WARNING: LOST TICKET PAYS FULL DAY".

I used to visit for the entire long weekend so I would "lose" my ticket and then "grudgingly" pay the full day penalty.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only $3K for parking at an airport? What a steal!
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What I hate is the routine practice of putting paid parking in every damn doctors office and hospital in Canada. Also when a street becomes too popular they rush in and put paid parking. Certain neighborhoods have deliberately confusing signs and become ticket chunking zones. I have actually seen meter maids get out their measuring tape in order to justify giving a ticket. Also I have a handicapped permit and have parked. I have seen in my rear view a meter maid rush to my car see the tag and leave dejected. This is especially a noxious trend when the parking is near a hospital. There was an actual Markertplace segment. It's not even the doctors office that take in the profits but independent companies. It's just a form of gouging the customer and revenue streaming for municipalities. I know several people who do not drive, nor own a car because of the high expense of owning a car.

Sometimes you suck, Canada.
 
ifky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So that coverts to what? 4.68?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
whoa budha, that must be like 3,5000,000,000000 bhat
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Astorix: What I hate is the routine practice of putting paid parking in every damn doctors office and hospital in Canada. Also when a street becomes too popular they rush in and put paid parking. Certain neighborhoods have deliberately confusing signs and become ticket chunking zones. I have actually seen meter maids get out their measuring tape in order to justify giving a ticket. Also I have a handicapped permit and have parked. I have seen in my rear view a meter maid rush to my car see the tag and leave dejected. This is especially a noxious trend when the parking is near a hospital. There was an actual Markertplace segment. It's not even the doctors office that take in the profits but independent companies. It's just a form of gouging the customer and revenue streaming for municipalities. I know several people who do not drive, nor own a car because of the high expense of owning a car.

Sometimes you suck, Canada.


And suddenly lighting entire towns on fire makes more sense.  I bet this is what happened in Chicago way back when it burned down.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wasn't there an article here a few weeks ago about a guy in the same situation who got his fee waived? IIRC, his car was at the airport itself.

This woman's car was parked at a private lot, so there's a private owner here who's being a dick. He probably didn't even say he was sorrry.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Astorix: What I hate is the routine practice of putting paid parking in every damn doctors office and hospital in Canada. Also when a street becomes too popular they rush in and put paid parking. Certain neighborhoods have deliberately confusing signs and become ticket chunking zones. I have actually seen meter maids get out their measuring tape in order to justify giving a ticket. Also I have a handicapped permit and have parked. I have seen in my rear view a meter maid rush to my car see the tag and leave dejected. This is especially a noxious trend when the parking is near a hospital. There was an actual Markertplace segment. It's not even the doctors office that take in the profits but independent companies. It's just a form of gouging the customer and revenue streaming for municipalities. I know several people who do not drive, nor own a car because of the high expense of owning a car.

Sometimes you suck, Canada.


I love commenting in health care threads how expensive it can be to go to a Canadian hospital, what with the $15/day for parking.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's loonie.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I feel for her but I don't operate for free," said a man who answered the company's phone line and identified himself as the owner but declined to provide his name.

Huh. Not unreasonable, that space is how he makes money.

Richardson originally paid $100 to park for two weeks. Now the lot's owner wants $2,800 to cover 11 months worth of storage before he releases the vehicle.

So, if the space is how you make money, why didn't you have the car towed after several weeks of non-payment? Is it because you didn't need the space (you said business is down) and hoped to gouge an American for some extra cash because you knew the border was closed and they couldn't come get it?

Yeah, this is extortion.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's cheap
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ifky: So that coverts to what? 4.68?


Its Canadian.  Comes to 3 bucks and some change.

teleburst.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Tea_tempest_Cup
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Astorix: What I hate is the routine practice of putting paid parking in every damn doctors office and hospital in Canada. Also when a street becomes too popular they rush in and put paid parking. Certain neighborhoods have deliberately confusing signs and become ticket chunking zones. I have actually seen meter maids get out their measuring tape in order to justify giving a ticket. Also I have a handicapped permit and have parked. I have seen in my rear view a meter maid rush to my car see the tag and leave dejected. This is especially a noxious trend when the parking is near a hospital. There was an actual Markertplace segment. It's not even the doctors office that take in the profits but independent companies. It's just a form of gouging the customer and revenue streaming for municipalities. I know several people who do not drive, nor own a car because of the high expense of owning a car.

Sometimes you suck, Canada.

I love commenting in health care threads how expensive it can be to go to a Canadian hospital, what with the $15/day for parking.


Complaining about parking costs at Canadian hospitals and health care centres is as Canadian as maple syrup.
 
slykens1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Wasn't there an article here a few weeks ago about a guy in the same situation who got his fee waived? IIRC, his car was at the airport itself.

This woman's car was parked at a private lot, so there's a private owner here who's being a dick. He probably didn't even say he was sorrry.


I read it elsewhere but you've got the story right.

What was new in this story is that she said others have had their cars towed to the border. In the airport article I thought they said even that wouldn't work because you couldn't technically cross the border either way to either drop the car on the US side or drive it over from the Canadian side. Maybe the tow truck could back up and drop the back wheels on the US side and lower only the front wheels on Canadian side leaving the driver's door basically right on the border? Sounds almost comical.

I'd suggest the CBSA guys would probably literally look the other way so you could walk 20 feet in and get in your car. The CBP guys would probably be the difficult part of that equation when they see what you're doing.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
2004 Honda? fark it, abandon it.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Astorix:

I also enjoy cities that inexplicably don't have tiered parking garages anywhere. Looking at you, Edmonton.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Boo hoo.  Life throws problems at you and you deal with them.

About $250/month, or a little over $8/day, for secure vehicle storage is a bit high but for airport parking it's not bad at all.  Most long term parking near ATL is around $10/day.

I'd be willing to bet she could have hired a vehicle shuttle service to pick it up and move it to a cheaper location but nOOOOOO she did nothing to address it and is now crying.  The TS rule applies.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If it had been in the US, the car would have been sold for scrap already.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I have expenses, too."

Sure, and if your parking lot was 100% full with this woman's vehicle occupying one of the limited number of spaces, you could make the case to charge her.

Instead, has there been any point where your lot was not full? If the lot was never full, you never forfeited any opportunity to earn income with this woman's vehicle occupying a space that you could not lease out to someone else.

If the lot was never full, her vehicle parked there literally cost you nothing other than the fixed expenses (maybe security guard wages?) that you were going to pay anyway.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tea_tempest_Cup: Russ1642: Astorix: What I hate is the routine practice of putting paid parking in every damn doctors office and hospital in Canada. Also when a street becomes too popular they rush in and put paid parking. Certain neighborhoods have deliberately confusing signs and become ticket chunking zones. I have actually seen meter maids get out their measuring tape in order to justify giving a ticket. Also I have a handicapped permit and have parked. I have seen in my rear view a meter maid rush to my car see the tag and leave dejected. This is especially a noxious trend when the parking is near a hospital. There was an actual Markertplace segment. It's not even the doctors office that take in the profits but independent companies. It's just a form of gouging the customer and revenue streaming for municipalities. I know several people who do not drive, nor own a car because of the high expense of owning a car.

Sometimes you suck, Canada.

I love commenting in health care threads how expensive it can be to go to a Canadian hospital, what with the $15/day for parking.

Complaining about parking costs at Canadian hospitals and health care centres is as Canadian as maple syrup.


I've dropped my mother off at the doctors a few times and she told me to park down the road and swing by and pick her up when she was done so I didn't have to pay for parking. They biatch about the paid parking there all the time. I recently found out it was a flat $2 to park in the lot. In the richest county in Canada.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn, that's cheap. Imma park my car there from now on.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Wasn't there an article here a few weeks ago about a guy in the same situation who got his fee waived? IIRC, his car was at the airport itself.


Yeah, New Hampshire resident got his car stuck at the airport in Toronto since March. The airport authority says they won't charge him but he still has no way to go get the car.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: CSB:  I have a good friend who used to live in Philadelphia. The parking garage for his building was expensive and the people who ran it were rude as fark.

Then I noticed the sign. "WARNING: LOST TICKET PAYS FULL DAY".

I used to visit for the entire long weekend so I would "lose" my ticket and then "grudgingly" pay the full day penalty.


When I was in school I would park across the street in the mall that was there. Parked all year and on the second last day of classes got a $30 parking ticket
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I dont know about canukistan, but many place in the US expressly prohibit keeping your vehicle until you pay. They have to take an IOU. Literally.  Was that way when I worked for Central Parking Systems.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Guess she should have had it towed to the border and used Patrick Swayze's train to pull it across.
 
Tea_tempest_Cup
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Tea_tempest_Cup: Russ1642: Astorix: What I hate is the routine practice of putting paid parking in every damn doctors office and hospital in Canada. Also when a street becomes too popular they rush in and put paid parking. Certain neighborhoods have deliberately confusing signs and become ticket chunking zones. I have actually seen meter maids get out their measuring tape in order to justify giving a ticket. Also I have a handicapped permit and have parked. I have seen in my rear view a meter maid rush to my car see the tag and leave dejected. This is especially a noxious trend when the parking is near a hospital. There was an actual Markertplace segment. It's not even the doctors office that take in the profits but independent companies. It's just a form of gouging the customer and revenue streaming for municipalities. I know several people who do not drive, nor own a car because of the high expense of owning a car.

Sometimes you suck, Canada.

I love commenting in health care threads how expensive it can be to go to a Canadian hospital, what with the $15/day for parking.

Complaining about parking costs at Canadian hospitals and health care centres is as Canadian as maple syrup.

I've dropped my mother off at the doctors a few times and she told me to park down the road and swing by and pick her up when she was done so I didn't have to pay for parking. They biatch about the paid parking there all the time. I recently found out it was a flat $2 to park in the lot. In the richest county in Canada.


I am a Canadian that is guilty of doing incredibly strange things to save money on parking. This sounds very familiar to me.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Astorix: ...... Certain neighborhoods have deliberately confusing signs and become ticket chunking zones. I have actually seen meter maids get out their measuring tape in order to justify giving a ticket. Also I have a handicapped permit and have parked. I have seen in my rear view a meter maid rush to my car see the tag and leave dejected.......


That's NOTHING compared to the Lauderdale By The Sea, FL, meter mom back in the 90s.  That woman frequently wrote tickets when the meter still had 5 minutes on it and she was eventually caught.  She did it to me and I never bothered to pay the ticket, and it never came back to haunt me in any way.  I think they may have 'erased' all the tickets she had written that were unpaid.

The funny thing was I was sitting at a bar there and a tourist family of four drove up and parked.  Dad got out, looked around, and put a brown paper lunch bag over the meter.  Said "broken" on the bag.  That uber-Nazi meter maid stopped, glanced at it, and kept going!

/The bar was named The Village Pump and staff would keep an eye on meters, often throwing a dime in when they were about to expire...talk about a great way to get great tips.  Right next door to the Village Grill, great burgers!
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Boo hoo.  Life throws problems at you and you deal with them.

About $250/month, or a little over $8/day, for secure vehicle storage is a bit high but for airport parking it's not bad at all.  Most long term parking near ATL is around $10/day.

I'd be willing to bet she could have hired a vehicle shuttle service to pick it up and move it to a cheaper location but nOOOOOO she did nothing to address it and is now crying.  The TS rule applies.


This was my read on it. She's trying to make her problem into his problem. Classic Karen move. She was too dumb to figure out how to get her car back, so she's trying to pawn off the consequences to someone else. As soon as it was clear that she couldn't pick the car up, she should have been on the phone with a shipping company to get it out of the country or at least to a cheaper place.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
stuck in Canadian parking lot for 11-months


Stop doing this, you illiterate jackwagons.

There is absolutely no need for punctuation between the number and the object in this case.

If one is using the number and the object as adjective to describe something - e.g. "an 11-month stint" - then the punctuation is appropriate. Otherwise, use "11 months" or GTFO.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tea_tempest_Cup: Russ1642: Tea_tempest_Cup: Russ1642: Astorix: What I hate is the routine practice of putting paid parking in every damn doctors office and hospital in Canada. Also when a street becomes too popular they rush in and put paid parking. Certain neighborhoods have deliberately confusing signs and become ticket chunking zones. I have actually seen meter maids get out their measuring tape in order to justify giving a ticket. Also I have a handicapped permit and have parked. I have seen in my rear view a meter maid rush to my car see the tag and leave dejected. This is especially a noxious trend when the parking is near a hospital. There was an actual Markertplace segment. It's not even the doctors office that take in the profits but independent companies. It's just a form of gouging the customer and revenue streaming for municipalities. I know several people who do not drive, nor own a car because of the high expense of owning a car.

Sometimes you suck, Canada.

I love commenting in health care threads how expensive it can be to go to a Canadian hospital, what with the $15/day for parking.

Complaining about parking costs at Canadian hospitals and health care centres is as Canadian as maple syrup.

I've dropped my mother off at the doctors a few times and she told me to park down the road and swing by and pick her up when she was done so I didn't have to pay for parking. They biatch about the paid parking there all the time. I recently found out it was a flat $2 to park in the lot. In the richest county in Canada.

I am a Canadian that is guilty of doing incredibly strange things to save money on parking. This sounds very familiar to me.


It isn't about the money. She would feel guilty if I had paid the $2 to park and wouldn't let her reimburse me.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Astorix: I have actually seen meter maids get out their measuring tape in order to justify giving a ticket


I cannot find fault with this. Why do you see it as a problem?
 
Watubi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

palelizard: "I feel for her but I don't operate for free," said a man who answered the company's phone line and identified himself as the owner but declined to provide his name.

Huh. Not unreasonable, that space is how he makes money.

Richardson originally paid $100 to park for two weeks. Now the lot's owner wants $2,800 to cover 11 months worth of storage before he releases the vehicle.

So, if the space is how you make money, why didn't you have the car towed after several weeks of non-payment? Is it because you didn't need the space (you said business is down) and hoped to gouge an American for some extra cash because you knew the border was closed and they couldn't come get it?

Yeah, this is extortion.


The road was closed at the border to non-essential travelers.  The airport was open, she (or a proxy) could have retrieved the car at anytime.  She also could have arranged to move the car at anytime at her expense.  She just didn't want to because excuses
 
dywed88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Astorix: What I hate is the routine practice of putting paid parking in every damn doctors office and hospital in Canada. Also when a street becomes too popular they rush in and put paid parking. Certain neighborhoods have deliberately confusing signs and become ticket chunking zones. I have actually seen meter maids get out their measuring tape in order to justify giving a ticket. Also I have a handicapped permit and have parked. I have seen in my rear view a meter maid rush to my car see the tag and leave dejected. This is especially a noxious trend when the parking is near a hospital. There was an actual Markertplace segment. It's not even the doctors office that take in the profits but independent companies. It's just a form of gouging the customer and revenue streaming for municipalities. I know several people who do not drive, nor own a car because of the high expense of owning a car.

Sometimes you suck, Canada.


It isn't really that simple. In cities, if you just make hospital parking free, then the hospital lots will just become general parking for anyone going to stores/offices in the area and anyone going to the hospital after rush hour will never, ever get a parking spot.

That doesn't mean it can't or shouldn't be improved but you would need to look at things like expropriating adjustments to pricing, refunds, etc. And to parking around them, expropriation of the property.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thats $3.50 USD
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Back in the seventies my (then young) grand-uncle took a vacation in Europe. He flew over, purchased a cheap used car, and drove it for two weeks. When fun time was over he parked it at the airport and flew home. A year later he gets a letter in the mail scolding him for abandoning the car and informing him that it had been sold at auction. In the letter was a check - auction proceeds less fines - for about what he had paid for it in the first place.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digitalView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: CSB:  I have a good friend who used to live in Philadelphia. The parking garage for his building was expensive and the people who ran it were rude as fark.

Then I noticed the sign. "WARNING: LOST TICKET PAYS FULL DAY".

I used to visit for the entire long weekend so I would "lose" my ticket and then "grudgingly" pay the full day penalty.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Watubi: The road was closed at the border to non-essential travelers. The airport was open, she (or a proxy) could have retrieved the car at anytime


Do you legitimately honestly think Canadian Customs would have considered "retrieving a car" as an essential reason to travel?
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.