 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   How Venice Italy dealt with Carnival in the middle of a pandemic. *Duplicate of other approved links posted 1629-1631*   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Venice, Carnival, Carnival of Venice, St. Mark's Square, normal year, Tourism, time of COVID, last Sunday of the Carnival season  
•       •       •

419 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2021 at 7:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Threw ill-fated parties in abbeys?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably by throwing all of the corpses into fires. Can't exactly bury a body in Venice because 99% of the city is built on top of swamp or water.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Probably by throwing all of the corpses into fires. Can't exactly bury a body in Venice because 99% of the city is built on top of swamp or water.


Well, you can wrap them in chains and drop 'em so they ink to the bottom.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By supporting Galileo in his production of his final book explaining the scientific validity of the Copernican sun-centric system thus overthrowing the primacy of the church regarding natural laws and paving the way to a future of epidemiological science that can cure and prevent diseases?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dialo​g​ue_Concerning_the_Two_Chief_World_Syst​ems
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sink
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Probably by throwing all of the corpses into fires. Can't exactly bury a body in Venice because 99% of the city is built on top of swamp or water.


Islands, mostly.  They had entire remote, "Not good for much else so shrug?" islands where bodies ended up getting sent.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Francisco Tárrega - Variaciones sobre "El Carnaval de Venecia" de Paganini
Youtube ov1yBmsAZtE
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: iheartscotch: Probably by throwing all of the corpses into fires. Can't exactly bury a body in Venice because 99% of the city is built on top of swamp or water.

Islands, mostly.  They had entire remote, "Not good for much else so shrug?" islands where bodies ended up getting sent.


One of which is now called "Staten."
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Threw ill-fated parties in abbeys?


I put on my red mask and wizard hat
 
archeochick
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Well, it was a very exclusive event and each of the rooms were a different color..."
 
EL EM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Have they thought about the spice trade?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.