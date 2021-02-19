 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Jim, we're going to have to go back to you in the studio, we're currently being robbed at gunpoint   (youtube.com) divider line
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's get this out of the way here and now:

The 2nd Amendment is a curse upon that country.

We now return you to your regularly-scheduled thread.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adorable puppy crashes reporter's weather report on live TV! | FOX 5 DC
Youtube VN32xd-ZAf8

FOX 5 DC got puppy bombed this morning.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/VN32xd-Z​Af8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=110&enablejs​api=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.co​m&widgetid=1]
FOX 5 DC got puppy bombed this morning.


you watch Fox News?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Let me stick up those guys with the professional quality cameras and microphones."
 
hammettman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My Spanish is horrible, but it seemed like they had some happy local news chit chat after that remote.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Salmon: farkingismybusiness: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/VN32xd-Z​Af8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=110&enablejs​api=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.co​m&widgetid=1]
FOX 5 DC got puppy bombed this morning.

you watch Fox News?


Only for the articles.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sadly, that wasn't even close to the worst thing to ever happen to a crew live on air.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Beerguy: Sadly, that wasn't even close to the worst thing to ever happen to a crew live on air.


Holiday artichoke dip goes terribly wrong on-air
Youtube aQAauVu2sTg
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Salmon: farkingismybusiness: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/VN32xd-Z​Af8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=110&enablejs​api=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.co​m&widgetid=1]
FOX 5 DC got puppy bombed this morning.

you watch Fox News?


No.
 
