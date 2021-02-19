 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   JT extends Covid benefits to 38 weeks, EI to 50 weeks, for all Canadians   (globalnews.ca) divider line
23
    More: Spiffy, Canada, emergency COVID-19 benefits, Vaccine, Public health, Employee benefit, If You Have to Ask, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada Recovery Benefit  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what responsible government does during a national crisis.
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This!
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada has the highest debt/GDP ration in the world. They are also sitting on the world's largest supply of the crappiest oil you can find. Biden just cut off their direct pipeline to US refineries.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

One of the most misinformed posts I've ever seen.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ours, the U.S., would probably decide now is the time to fund a few new aircraft carriers.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Current US Debt/GDP: 106.7% Canada Debt/GDP 88.1%

citation

/I thought deficits didn't matter?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I used to think that girls pooped out babies, and that was way closer to the mark.
 
6nome
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Canada: We're doing all we can to ensure our people are provided everything they need to thrive, not just survive.

USA: When we said $2,000, that included the $600 the last guy sent out. Also, "right out the door" is a pretty open-ended timeline.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Which is why it wont happen here.  Ever.  That wont stop people from pinning their hopes on government intervention though.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Yes undervalue the money that this that are currently working in jobs that are "essential." This is a big fark you to them.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I should have said "currency." Excessive saving is useless right now.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Go away.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

As one of those essentials, I'm okay with this vs seeing my neighbors starving in the streets.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: I should have said "currency." Excessive saving is useless right now.


Considering Canadians had mostly no savings before the pandemic, I am oaky with those of us who can save. Good for them. It's a silver lining for a few wealthy people.

Right now, thanks to CRB, and a move, I am living within my monthly means. By the end of 2020 I was falling ~$500 in debt per month thanks to Toronto rent. Now I am grinding my way back up out of that hole. Like, I had something resmebling "savings" but not really, if I wanted to pay down debt. I was a typical Canadian and single.

I bet that a lot of these "savings" are people whose spouses are covering the montly bills, and one of them is banking the money because they don't trust their jobs will return by the time gov't help runs out. I think that is smart, and the government agrees that is smart.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

It's conservative. Those that can handle the risk will make out if we ever get out of this.
 
mudesi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The bottom line is this:

If the government is going to force people to stay home and close up businesses in order to save lives, then the government has the responsibility to compensate those people and businesses.  Either life is more important than money, or it's not.

The U.S. has, for the most part, decided that life is not.  People dying is of no concern over the almighty dollar.  While this fact about American society has been amplified by this crisis, it is by no means new.  See: Every mass shooting, the nonexistent healthcare system, and every unjustified war since after 1945.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Does anybody remember when America didn't suck? Because I sure don't.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

How is babby formed?
How girl get pragnent?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

People are a renewable resource.   Money is not.

It's the American Way.  PBUR (peace be unto Reagan).
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

No, the bottom line is that the government in the US is not there to provide for you.  That's not their role, and every time they try to do that, they fail.  So it's not about money and lives.  It's about what the government can accomplish.  Democrats control everything.  What's the holdup?
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah but it's Canadian weeks, so you have to remember to multiply it by .75

/kidding. It's an impressive benefit.
 
