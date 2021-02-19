 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   What happens if you miss your second Covid shot?   (gizmodo.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What happens if you are in a horror movie and thousands of teens are screaming DON'T GO IN THE BASEMENT while you walk down a set of stairs?

What happens if you smoke at the gas pumps and there is a sign saying "Don't smoke at the pumps?"

What happens if you don't do exactly what a noted immunologist says to do in the middle of a pandemic?

Do we really need a magic 8-ball article on this, or can we just accept the farking science, and do what we need to do to stop this thing?


.

.

..

.

Hey, if it was polio, know what?
Everybody got a farking shot.

Or they got polio.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're saying they don't know shiat.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I missed my first and second covid shot. Pretty gruesome outcome. Good thing I have more ammo so I can try again.
 
Tymast
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hear there is a 100 percent long term mortality rate
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, you don't wanna know...but you ever seen the end of that zombie movie? Kind of like that, but more heads and less arms.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Your pecker falls off.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lupus.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The microchip malfunctions.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The protection afforded by the authorized covid vaccines as the initial immune response wanes is unknown but is being studied. Booster doses may become routine.

I sincerely hope that this is the case. An annual booster shot for Covid will have ideally been tweaked by teams of the same brilliant scientists that came up with the original vaccines, so that it is effective against the new variants. It'll be the same cat-and-mouse game we play with the flu shot. Each year it's meant to combat the latest versions of what's going around, but admittedly it doesn't render 100% effectiveness against them all.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


You die young, scrappy, and hungry
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tymast: I hear there is a 100 percent long term mortality rate


I have some good news for you.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: The microchip malfunctions.


1st shot has the tracking chip, 2nd shot has the battery. I read it on my GPS phone that I carry with me everywhere.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you don't do it within the requisite timeline, you have to start the quest all over.
1. Talk to the Cucco Lady to get the UNHATCHED EGG
2. Play the Sun's Song to move time forward and hatch COJIRO
3. Go to the Lost Woods and trade COJIRO for the WEIRD MUSHROOM
4. Talk to the Witch and trade the WEIRD MUSHROOM for an ODD POTION
5. Go back to the Lost Woods and exchange the ODD POTION for a POACHER'S SAW
6. Go to Gerudo Valley and talk to the Master Craftsman. Get the BROKEN SWORD.
7. Go see Biggoron again and he'll give you the PRESCRIPTION.
6. Unmelt the Zora King and unfreeze him in exchange for the EYEBALL FROG
7. Go to the lab in Lake Hylia and exchange the frog for the SECOND COVID SHOT
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think it has something to do with mom's spaghetti?
 
baorao
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
natural selection
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You ever take LSD?
 
mildlydisturbed
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We don't have data on the number of spontaneous human combustions caused by missing the second dose by more than ten seconds. We👏 just👏 don't👏 know 👏
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You'll suffer from acute-b****-slap-itus from people who don't want counter-vaccine mutations to evolve because you were bored and lazy.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: What happens if you are in a horror movie and thousands of teens are screaming DON'T GO IN THE BASEMENT while you walk down a set of stairs?

What happens if you smoke at the gas pumps and there is a sign saying "Don't smoke at the pumps?"

What happens if you don't do exactly what a noted immunologist says to do in the middle of a pandemic?

Do we really need a magic 8-ball article on this, or can we just accept the farking science, and do what we need to do to stop this thing?


.

.

..

.

Hey, if it was polio, know what?
Everybody got a farking shot.

Or they got polio.


You got the shot and everyone around you got exposed to Polio. Happened to my mom as a kid.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As for Sub's question;

"The sun became black as sackcloth made of hair, and the whole moon became as blood."
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm going to do my level best not to find out. I just got my first dose at noon today. My arm has gotten mucho sore but that's it so far, seven hours out. My daughter got the Pfizer/BioNTech and I got the Moderna, I hope they are both good and effective. I'm still mystified why they tapped me, I am not in any group that's tapped to get it at this point according to the CDC website...idk.
 
