(Guardian) Another fatberg the size of a house in the sewers of London, "smelling like a combination of composting festival toilets and rotten meat"
25
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like we're going to need a bigger one

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ah, I didn't realize the Tories were releasing another manifesto so soon.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It probably tastes better than it sounds like.
 
Two16
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
courant.comView Full Size
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've been to London.  It always smells like that.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
To quote Han Solo " What an Incredible smell you've discovered"
 
atomic-age
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who put "the former guy" in the London sewer?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I ... just ate fish & chips. I feel I should maybe buy a friendship bouquet and jam it down the sewer grating down the block.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Aren't those things measured in Zuckerbergs?
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can we just ban "flushable" wipes already?

Or would they just market them differently?  Like the roses in glass they sell in every sketchy gas station in the country.

/That totally are not crack pipes...
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The weight of a small bungalow..."

This has me vexed, it vexes me...
I'd imagine there are many styles of bungalows, and a really varied amount constructs too...
well, that would make figuring an average bungalow weight pretty hard.
I mean, I'd think volume or space, perhaps even capacity for inhabitants would be more accurate markers for a bungalow...      just a vexing decision to use that as a basis of comparison for a large glob of crap and fat.
 
Uranus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The head of waste networks at Thames Water, Matt Rimmer,

....combines business with pleasure.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Someone tell BoJo to get out of the sewer then!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seriously why do they keep running these stories? No one wants to know that, keep it to yourselves.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All of that fine cuisine.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sdkOyOte: "The weight of a small bungalow..."

This has me vexed, it vexes me...
I'd imagine there are many styles of bungalows, and a really varied amount constructs too...
well, that would make figuring an average bungalow weight pretty hard.
I mean, I'd think volume or space, perhaps even capacity for inhabitants would be more accurate markers for a bungalow...      just a vexing decision to use that as a basis of comparison for a large glob of crap and fat.


I just took a bong rip before I read this post. I declare we need monolithic bungalows IN SPACE, I am so disappointed to find out the definition of bungalow is basically just a low and flat one story house.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nice brickwork The History of Sanitary Sewers
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
See, I was hoping they had used the time-tested method of dealing with dead whale carcasses - explosives.
It still may have been related to the buxom water behemoth, Wales isn't ~that~ far away.
// Badadum-tish! Thanks folks, Try the Suet! I'll be here all night!
 
Inaditch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Seriously why do they keep running these stories? No one wants to know that, keep it to yourselves.


So that hopefully idiots quit flushing things they shouldn't flush.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll go upstairs and fix your room.
y.yarn.coView Full Size

It's a bungalow, Mummy.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Fatberg the size of a house"

ENOUGH WITH THE LIMBAUGH THREADS ALREADY, HE'S DEAD FFS!!!
 
camarugala
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sdkOyOte: "The weight of a small bungalow..."

This has me vexed, it vexes me...
I'd imagine there are many styles of bungalows, and a really varied amount constructs too...
well, that would make figuring an average bungalow weight pretty hard.
I mean, I'd think volume or space, perhaps even capacity for inhabitants would be more accurate markers for a bungalow...      just a vexing decision to use that as a basis of comparison for a large glob of crap and fat.


I too am vexed. A long time ago I was put in charge of keeping a very expensive neurological microscope maintained and "balanced." After a highly difficult brain surgery I took it upon myself to move it out of the operating room to allow the radiology guy and his equipment out and set the scope aside to make room for the patient to squeeze by on the way to the post anesthesia care unit. This scope is a large unwieldy piece of equipment and on the way through the door, I lightly tapped it on the top of the doorframe. The neuro-dick stops what he's doing, puts down his instruments and yells "you idiot! That machine is costs as much as a small house!" As if he were the one paying for it and yes, we had a spare. This thing cost in the neighborhood of 7.5 million. I think he just had to let us grunts know how much money he made.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did they find a piece of corn for Ratty when they removed it?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Our we certain it's not just Rush Limbaugh's rotting corpse?
 
