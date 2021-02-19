 Skip to content
(MEL Magazine)   College janitor finds just about what you'd expect in dorm rooms at a major party school while working over the semester breaks ...cash, gift cards, forgotten weed, vomit, and a lot of used condoms   (melmagazine.com) divider line
13
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSB TIME (not subby, BTW)

My college job during the year was weekend maintenance at my dorm at MSU.  It was one of the old ones that had communal bathrooms per "house" or roughly 1/3 of a floor.

Friday's meal in the cafeteria the night before my first day was foot long chili dogs.

Sat morning I discovered someone had consumed a bit too much and made it to the bathroom (thankfully), but luck ran out just inside the bathroom doorway.

Chili, half digested hot dogs, and other vomit covered the floor under both urinals and half of the adjacent stall.

Thankfully, the bathroom had a hose attachment.

/What is worse was taco bell in a sink.  They had fixed grates on them so it couldn't just be washed down... had to scrape it out.

//Good times!

///GO GREEN
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
me as that college janitor:

*** takes a bong rip ***

*** holds breath ***

"yeah, I found vomit and condoms"

*** exhales ***

"Why no, I didn't find cash, gift cards, or weed. Why do you ask?"
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Our janitor hated us. One of the walls in our study hall was used for knife and throwing star practice.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sometimes, you just hafta take what life gives ya, 'cause life is like a mop and sometimes life gets full of dirt and crud and bugs and hairballs and stuff... you, you, you gotta clean it out. You, you, you gotta put it in here and rinse it off and start all over again and, and sometimes, sometimes life sticks to the floor so bad you know a mop, a mop, it's not good enough, it's not good enough. You, you gotta get down there, like, with a toothbrush, you know, and you gotta, you gotta really scrub 'cause you gotta get it off. You gotta really try to get it off. But if that doesn't work, that doesn't work, you can't give up. You gotta, you gotta stand right up. You, you gotta run to a window and say, "Hey! These floors are dirty as hell, and I'm not gonna take it anymore!
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jizz hair meatballs...🤢

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Huh, I had friends at SDSU I'd visit back in the early 90's.  Good to see that some things don't change.

/Probably just as well for me that I went to the more restrained college just up the coast.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: me as that college janitor:

*** takes a bong rip ***

*** holds breath ***

"yeah, I found vomit and condoms"

*** exhales ***

"Why no, I didn't find cash, gift cards, or weed. Why do you ask?"


that strawjanitor has a future in law enforcement.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
thehill.comView Full Size


A Wad of Jizz Hair.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I did work study as a janitor at the first college I went to (I lasted a whole semester and a half!), and would get up at 5 am to go mop floors for $3 and hour. Met some very interesting people - the kind of folk who would take a custodial job at a small college in rural Ohio.

Best part was cleaning one of the Women's dorms - lots of naked ladies. I wasn't in their rooms or the bathrooms, but they seemed not to realize that I would be in the hallway mopping the floor at 6 am, and would just stroll on down to take a shower, barely covered by a towel, if at all.

I'm not as creepy as this makes me sound. Was just doing my job, and being 19 years old.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Jizz hair meatballs...🤢

[Fark user image image 425x402]


I never used condoms in college

/perhaps I've said  too much
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was a maintenance guy in university in a student housing high-rise that was mostly turned over to a hostel during the summer. Probably one of the strangest occurrences was the toilet left out on the roof patio, that was... filled. No work orders showed up or complaints made for a missing toilet. None were found as housekeeping turned over hostel units. Security found no video evidence of anyone bringing that toilet or a replacement into the building (there were only cameras on the ground floor entrances).

I was the only on duty maintenance person that morning, so I tasked with retrieving the toilet and bringing it to the ground floor to chuck it into one of the dumpsters. I certainly did not make any friends on the elevator trip to the ground floor that day.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I miss college.
 
