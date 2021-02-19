 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Six million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delayed by winter storms. Good thing we're not in a pandemic or anything   (thehill.com) divider line
24
    More: Facepalm, Vaccination, Vaccine, Smallpox, Immune system, Andy Slavitt, White House, vaccine doses, vaccination sites  
•       •       •

182 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2021 at 8:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It was Biden's weather machine.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
probably the first time in this pandemic that stay at home is actually respected in texas so it might counterbalance the slowing of vaccination.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's definitely preferable to "Six million COVID-19 vaccine doses spilled on the interstate."
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Frost is a liberal bastard.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mugato: It was Biden's weather machine. AOC's green new deal


fixed for fox news
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Most of the 6m were stuck at home. No harm, no fowl. People will still get vaccinated.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why don't they all just fly to Cancun?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Most of the 6m were stuck at home. No harm, no fowl. People will still get vaccinated.


Foul.
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Someone call Balto and Togo.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: WTFDYW: Most of the 6m were stuck at home. No harm, no fowl. People will still get vaccinated.

Foul.


Too chicken to risk someone else correcting it?
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Balto is apparently too busy watching dogs say "I wuv ewe" on YouTube to inspire his fellow dogs into making their delivery over the snow-choked earth.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This storm seems like an overly-engineered method for keeping the vaccine cold.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: WTFDYW: WTFDYW: Most of the 6m were stuck at home. No harm, no fowl. People will still get vaccinated.

Foul.

Too chicken to risk someone else correcting it?


Hey, at least (s)he's not ducking the responsibility.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I live in Texas, what do you think I deserve?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But on the plus side, it's not stopping production - just delivery.... right?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

erik-k: I May Be Crazy But...: WTFDYW: WTFDYW: Most of the 6m were stuck at home. No harm, no fowl. People will still get vaccinated.

Foul.

Too chicken to risk someone else correcting it?

Hey, at least (s)he's not ducking the responsibility.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

433: I live in Texas, what do you think I deserve?


Competent government.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
First and possibly best, mrparks
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

433: I live in Texas, what do you think I deserve?


You deserve back from the world what you put into it, no matter where you live.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My dad was supposed to get his second shot on Tuesday, but had to wait until today for the clinic to reopen. He's in Houston, never lost power during the big freeze, btw. He's not blaming Joe for the storm tho
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good thing we're not in a pandemic or anything

Pandemic don't care about your hershey highway
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AWalleigh: Someone call Balto and Togo.


My thoughts exactly.

Give everyone a Husky or Malamute plushy and one of the books about either dog with every vaccination.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Covid goes away in the hot. Not a lot of people know that. It's true. It's all going away folks. They hate that I beat Hillary , they never saw it coming. A lot of people say that she was in Chiba before. You tell me folks.
 
payattention
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Didn't I see this episode of Star Trek already?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.