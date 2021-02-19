 Skip to content
(Shopgoodwill)   Do not bid on this   (shopgoodwill.com) divider line
39
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
F*ck it, I'm bidding on it.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do I get to claim my bid as a donation?
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Covid flavored nasal spray. Makes a great gift.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OK
 
alice_600
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I need this for my Transformers masterpiece Arcee and Elita one figures.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can pay in 4 interest free payments!
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's just a copy of this. You can get it much cheaper as an eBook.

prodimage.images-bn.comView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I going to bid on that cool dual cassette player.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is this a cryptocurrency?
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
YOU CAN'T TELL ME WHAT TO DO SUBBY!!
 
Karne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

theguyyousaw: Is this a cryptocurrency?


No, it's not worth $54,808.30
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Do I get to claim my bid as a donation?


Generally, no. Auctions are supposed to represent "market prices." You receive something in return for your money, it's not a donation, unless what you pay is greater than the value of what you receive. For instance, if you pay $500 for a charity dinner, but the dinner itself was valued at $50, your "donation" is $450. If you bid $500 on an art piece in a charity auction, though, it's hard to say what the art is actually worth, if you're willing to pay $500.

Anyway, confusing answer for a simple question, but such is par for  the course when it comes to taxes.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But I NEED a red circle with a slash through it! It perfectly complements my hashtag wall art.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait, you can bid online for the crap that people donate? It's like a reverse ebay or something.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Someone is going to turn around and re-sell it for double the price.  This should be illegal!
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Damn, "Pick-up only"
Goodwill of Orange County
2250 S. Yale, Suite B
Santa Ana, CA 92704
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I didn't want it anyway!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Won't be a problem.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
entertainmentearth.comView Full Size

"Wat?"
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
50,000 quatloos on the newcomer!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You'll never work In dis bidness again.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: SBinRR: Do I get to claim my bid as a donation?

Generally, no. Auctions are supposed to represent "market prices." You receive something in return for your money, it's not a donation, unless what you pay is greater than the value of what you receive. For instance, if you pay $500 for a charity dinner, but the dinner itself was valued at $50, your "donation" is $450. If you bid $500 on an art piece in a charity auction, though, it's hard to say what the art is actually worth, if you're willing to pay $500.

Anyway, confusing answer for a simple question, but such is par for  the course when it comes to taxes.


In this case, since you're not bidding on anything, it sounds like the answer is, "Long answer, 'No' with a 'But...', which in this case means 'Yes'".
 
vsavatar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And of course, there are already three bids on it.
 
Irving R. Pointystick [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is this some kind of honeypot to find bots that are up-bidding things?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How much would you pay to break the rules?
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Karne: theguyyousaw: Is this a cryptocurrency?

No, it's not worth $54,808.30


...yet.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yesterday it was the listing for the old smut books, now this.  Is this just a way to tell us that FARK is going to become an online auction site?
 
algman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bughunter: [entertainmentearth.com image 300x300]
"Wat?"


Is this where Flava Flav got the idea?
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

logieal: Wait, you can bid online for the crap that people donate? It's like a reverse ebay or something.


I get why they do it. Your purchase of anything from Goodwill goes right back to employees, the store, etc.
My issue with them moving to an online auction platform is that it takes all the fun out of what Goodwill shopping used to be: A treasure hunt. Now they take anything that looks remotely expensive or desirable and list it online.
Don't get me wrong... They can do what they want. I just feel like it takes the fun about going to their stores.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Still, slightly better odds than the lottery.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kirzania: logieal: Wait, you can bid online for the crap that people donate? It's like a reverse ebay or something.

I get why they do it. Your purchase of anything from Goodwill goes right back to employees, the store, etc.
My issue with them moving to an online auction platform is that it takes all the fun out of what Goodwill shopping used to be: A treasure hunt. Now they take anything that looks remotely expensive or desirable and list it online.
Don't get me wrong... They can do what they want. I just feel like it takes the fun about going to their stores.


Can't they always do both?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, it can't be embedded, but I think linking to this video is obligatory in such a thread.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
qichaozhao.github.ioView Full Size


/Notice the number of upvotes, right by the number of comments.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What exactly am I not bidding on here?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I need this thread to die quickly, or I will bid on it.
 
