(Gizmodo)   During a power outage in the winter of 1998 the mayor of one Canadian city MacGyvered up a diesel train to provide emergency power
14
    Locomotive, Diesel engine, Internal combustion engine, diesel-electric locomotive, Diesel locomotive, Canadian cities, Train, power lines  
khatores
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What a sucker. He should have just taken a trip with his family to a warmer climate so that he didn't have to deal with it.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
bottlevalues.comView Full Size

Diesel train!
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You do understand our Texans take pride in their obstinance against acting in any way to help their individual selves, right?
 
focusthis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Swayze Express?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You'd think the Texas Railroad Commission would have known about that a week ago.  The head of the Railroad Commission was complaining he has been with out power for a week now.  He blames windmills.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
BNSF did this in CA as well.
 
Space Squid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby, that was a really cool story, and well written.  Thank you for sharing that with us.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A lot of trains are actually hybrids... they are diesel electric. And a lot of very large engines are being optimized for electricity generation rather than driving the wheels.

So this kind of thing is more and more doable.

This train thing was done by California during the Enron summer, IIRC. Was it Stockton? Bakersfield? Someplace like that, they had this rigged up.

Here is the thing. People bust on hydrogen power because it does not rely on the grid, but in this case there were grid problems in Texas. Maybe local grids could be supported by trains running on hydrogen or diesel and producing enough electricity for several communities. You can tank that fuel in instead of relying on long expanses of power lines.

And on a related note, a lot of people are talking about getting generators that are 5kW and 8kW that they run once every couple of months because they never use them. And they are bulky and use a lot of gas. Whoa whoa whoa. If someone puts 5kW of solar panels on their roof and keeps them more or less clear of snow, you are going to get 1kW out of those during the day. That is 1 microwave oven, 25 electric blankets, 2 airconditioners, or an oven. And if that STILL does not grab people, consider a 2kW generator or thereabouts. Less fuel, more mobile. It is probably going to be enough for a household. Extrapolating from that, about 5 MW from a train could power 5000 homes on a very limited basis.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: This train thing was done by California during the Enron summer, IIRC. Was it Stockton? Bakersfield? Someplace like that, they had this rigged up.


I must send this word salad back to the kitchen as unfit for human consumption and report its server.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: A lot of trains are actually hybrids... they are diesel electric. And a lot of very large engines are being optimized for electricity generation rather than driving the wheels.

So this kind of thing is more and more doable.

This train thing was done by California during the Enron summer, IIRC. Was it Stockton? Bakersfield? Someplace like that, they had this rigged up.

Here is the thing. People bust on hydrogen power because it does not rely on the grid, but in this case there were grid problems in Texas. Maybe local grids could be supported by trains running on hydrogen or diesel and producing enough electricity for several communities. You can tank that fuel in instead of relying on long expanses of power lines.

And on a related note, a lot of people are talking about getting generators that are 5kW and 8kW that they run once every couple of months because they never use them. And they are bulky and use a lot of gas. Whoa whoa whoa. If someone puts 5kW of solar panels on their roof and keeps them more or less clear of snow, you are going to get 1kW out of those during the day. That is 1 microwave oven, 25 electric blankets, 2 airconditioners, or an oven. And if that STILL does not grab people, consider a 2kW generator or thereabouts. Less fuel, more mobile. It is probably going to be enough for a household. Extrapolating from that, about 5 MW from a train could power 5000 homes on a very limited basis.


Not really a hybrid. The diesel engine never drives the wheels.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They could have gotten two sections of track and just kept leap frogging the engine on them instead of destroying the road and the gearbox.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They drove it 1000 feet down a street.

That is the kind of thinking that sets leaders apart.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BuckTurgidson: 2fardownthread: This train thing was done by California during the Enron summer, IIRC. Was it Stockton? Bakersfield? Someplace like that, they had this rigged up.

I must send this word salad back to the kitchen as unfit for human consumption and report its server.


Sorry. I am kind of losing my mind.

Let me see.
Locomotives were used to supply electricity to the grid in California. When? I believe it was during the summer when ENRON had jacked up energy prices in CA, but I am not sure. Where was this done? I seem to remember it was somewhere off the coast, in the inland empire, but maybe farther north .

I will try to find a reference to that. I am having difficulty remembering whether this was a diesel-electric or a gas turbine locomotive that was hooked to the grid.
 
