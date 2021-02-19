 Skip to content
(AP News)   Japanese authorities worried about damaged Fukushima reactor leaking contaminated coolant, marked increase in nearby giant lizard/butterfly battles   (apnews.com) divider line
    Scary  
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MOTHRA
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: MOTHRA


Came here to say just that.
 
Tymast
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
static.pokemonpets.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Where's the repeat tag?
 
Shockingzulu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder if Gilbert has any thoughts about this.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: MOTHRA


I think I hear singing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, as long as Gojira doesn't show up, Tokyo should be safe enough.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: whither_apophis: MOTHRA

I think I hear singing.

[Fark user image 490x395]


Mothra theme song
Youtube Jmoa13TG2TY
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: whither_apophis: MOTHRA

I think I hear singing.

[Fark user image 490x395]


Was going to ask what the miniature adorbs singing girl situation was.
 
T-Boy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Japanese authorities worried about damaged Fukushima reactor leaking contaminated coolant

My Ford has been leaking contaminated coolant for a year and no one seems too worried about that.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Fukushima Reactor is hurting people and we don't know why!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tymast: [static.pokemonpets.com image 300x255]


Sees what you did there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There goes Tokyo.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But I thought Gamera was the friend of children? He should tell the little shiats to quit interrupting high level government meetings.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damn it subby, I really thought large lizards and butterflies grew because of the reactor disaster.

/shakes
//tiny
///fist
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't forget turtles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
