(BGR) There are five primary places where most of the coronavirus transmission is happening. Three are basically variations on the same thing, the fourth is hotels and finally God hates you
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm highly surprised that hospitals, nursing homes, and prisons are not listed.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet every night my local KUSI News interviews restaurant owners (almost always the same short list, e.g. Rudford's) complaining about how tough the restrictions placed on them are, and how there's "no evidence" that restaurants are any worse than staying at home.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: And yet every night my local KUSI News interviews restaurant owners (almost always the same short list, e.g. Rudford's) complaining about how tough the restrictions placed on them are, and how there's "no evidence" that restaurants are any worse than staying at home.


Most people die in their bed so I sleep on the couch.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Churches, hotels, bars, cafes, and restaurants.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: I'm highly surprised that hospitals, nursing homes, and prisons are not listed.


Any of those hopefully has a lot fewer random people coming in from outside and hanging around on a given day than the ones that made the list.

I was a little surprised about the hotels, though, since at least around me, they're all operating at reduced occupancy so the odds of even seeing other guests are super-low unless you're deliberately loitering in the lobby or something.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#6- antifa rallys
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have expected schools.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bronskrat: Churches, hotels, bars, cafes, and restaurants.


Thank you.

Not sure why that info took 10 paragraphs and two Twitter links
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked, I tell you. SHOCKED. The five places most likely to be full of maskless idiots are the five most contagious places? That just doesn't seem possible.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: I'm highly surprised that hospitals, nursing homes, and prisons are not listed.


With the exception of some prisons, those places also tend to follow very strict corona guidelines.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: bronskrat: Churches, hotels, bars, cafes, and restaurants.

Thank you.

Not sure why that info took 10 paragraphs and two Twitter links


The giant ads for face masks that even my super duper ad blocker didn't catch. That's why.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: I'm highly surprised that hospitals, nursing homes, and prisons are not listed.


Hospitals are taking steps and nursing homes don't have as many occupants as people willing to go to church or eat in restaurants. No idea on prisons, though we've seen some high profile folks get sent to house arrest.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hotels? OK, that one surprises me. Does the hotel actually have anything to do with it, or is it just people who are dumb enough to travel (and therefore stay in a hotel) in a pandemic are generally also not smart enough to wear masks and socially distance?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I keep chatting about dining out...but we've made it this far....it's been tough. We usually cook 80% of our meals at home so going out on a Friday or Saturday night is a huge relief for us. Definitely miss it.
But heck...just hang in there a bit longer.
Screw hotels...I can wait. Same with bars.
Churches? Ironically , I'd probably piss God off if I attended churches around me. Psycho trumpers.
Coffee- Drive thru

I do risk it by going to the gym...I go during odd times..usually nobody or 1 other person there.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazingly, all of those can be avoided. Not a single one of them is a necessary place to visit.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: ArkAngel: I'm highly surprised that hospitals, nursing homes, and prisons are not listed.

Hospitals are taking steps and nursing homes don't have as many occupants as people willing to go to church or eat in restaurants. No idea on prisons, though we've seen some high profile folks get sent to house arrest.


A relatively small portion of the population is in prison versus the restaurant going portion, so in absolute epidemiological numbers, prison infections would rank low. For those that live or work in prisons though, I'd wager the infection risk is incredibly high. Even if diligent anti-infection measures were taken, the duration of exposure creates its own risk. The only comparable environment would be a long term care home.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Hotels? OK, that one surprises me. Does the hotel actually have anything to do with it, or is it just people who are dumb enough to travel (and therefore stay in a hotel) in a pandemic are generally also not smart enough to wear masks and socially distance?


People are still stupid enough to travel, because FREEDUMBS UBER ALLES.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: I was a little surprised about the hotels, though, since at least around me, they're all operating at reduced occupancy so the odds of even seeing other guests are super-low unless you're deliberately loitering in the lobby or something.


It's hard to know what the actual numbers are.  For example, if you dig into the article, churches are only 8% of COVID cases, despite being lumped in with the other four categories.  Maybe most of the risk is in the restaurant/bar/cafe class.
 
tasteme
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...but they make church such a tempting place to go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm still struggling with bike riding on trails as acceptable risk to catch the Rona and chucklefarks are going to eat at restaurants and sing at church
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: And yet every night my local KUSI News interviews restaurant owners (almost always the same short list, e.g. Rudford's) complaining about how tough the restrictions placed on them are, and how there's "no evidence" that restaurants are any worse than staying at home.


That's true if you're a dumbass who has social gatherings at home during a pandemic. Too many people can't ever do the right thing.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Hotels? OK, that one surprises me. Does the hotel actually have anything to do with it, or is it just people who are dumb enough to travel (and therefore stay in a hotel) in a pandemic are generally also not smart enough to wear masks and socially distance?


Don't know.  But one benefit of having a little travel trailer is the avoidance of public lodging.  We were forced to make a cross-country trip last spring, and the trailer might have saved our lives.

Plus we found interesting places to stay on the trip, like the rest stop where the Kerrville slave ranch got the hobos it worked to death.  History!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: I'm highly surprised that hospitals, nursing homes, and prisons are not listed.


I'm not sure of prisons, because most prisoners are germophobes x 10.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: palelizard: ArkAngel: I'm highly surprised that hospitals, nursing homes, and prisons are not listed.

Hospitals are taking steps and nursing homes don't have as many occupants as people willing to go to church or eat in restaurants. No idea on prisons, though we've seen some high profile folks get sent to house arrest.

A relatively small portion of the population is in prison versus the restaurant going portion, so in absolute epidemiological numbers, prison infections would rank low. For those that live or work in prisons though, I'd wager the infection risk is incredibly high. Even if diligent anti-infection measures were taken, the duration of exposure creates its own risk. The only comparable environment would be a long term care home.


Yeah, the close quarters would make a prison a hot spot quickly if even a few folks got infected at the same time. On the other hand, most of the interaction with the outside world is through the workers, to perhaps that's a limiting factor on the vector.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: It's hard to know what the actual numbers are.  For example, if you dig into the article, churches are only 8% of COVID cases, despite being lumped in with the other four categories.  Maybe most of the risk is in the restaurant/bar/cafe class.


OK, but the nitwits who go to church also go to bars and restaurants, so the source of their infections may be obscured.

"Did you catch it at church or at the roadhouse?"

"Oh, definitely the roadhouse, because the Lord would never let us catch it at church."
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Right, like I am going to accept covid data and recommendations from an over glorified blog post and a TV celebrity doctor?
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Hotels? OK, that one surprises me. Does the hotel actually have anything to do with it, or is it just people who are dumb enough to travel (and therefore stay in a hotel) in a pandemic are generally also not smart enough to wear masks and socially distance?


We have a winner!
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Enigmamf: And yet every night my local KUSI News interviews restaurant owners (almost always the same short list, e.g. Rudford's) complaining about how tough the restrictions placed on them are, and how there's "no evidence" that restaurants are any worse than staying at home.

Most people die in their bed so I sleep on the couch.


Most accidents happen within 10 miles of home, so I moved.
 
suze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Plus nursing homes, prisons, schools, grocery stores, and elsewhere.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
