 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Man 'snowboards' down Texas street while being pulled by a Tesla. Darwin heard complaining that he can't be everywhere at once in a state that big   (ketk.com) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass, Samuel Richmann, Snowboard, Snowboarding, Idea, friend Trey Dillon, Thought, Snurfer, Wheel  
•       •       •

494 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2021 at 6:55 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, sure.  He can get electricity.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THe Foundry has better coffee...

and it's across the street from Etex Brewing.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Texas tag needed soonish
 
BraFish
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh please, this is not new.  We did this ALL the time when I grew up in Chicago.  Except we didn't have a board or a rope and we just held on to the bumper and used our feet.

And there was traffic and cops.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How is this dumbass or Darwin? It's not wildly unsafe since most cars aren't gonna be on the road. The driver is probably in more danger than the person they're pulling (losing traction/crashing). This shiat happens all the time. It's a lot less douchy than the guys who take 4-wheelers and wakeboards to flooded areas and push water/wake into people's houses going down the street.
 
ifky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In college we put my brother in a wheel chair then tied it all to the hitch of my truck and pulled him around.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm shocked the Tesla did not have a lift kit
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'mma play my Sega Genesis emulation of "Sktchin'", chop some wood, roast a duck, and not get a closed head brain bleed.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FIne.
Now do it without the snowboard. And without the rope.

As skeetchin was meant to be. Bumper and boots.

/just don't hit a dry manhole cover
//that sounds a lot weirder than what I meant
///leaving it anyway
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BraFish: Oh please, this is not new.  We did this ALL the time when I grew up in Chicago.  Except we didn't have a board or a rope and we just held on to the bumper and used our feet.

And there was traffic and cops.


And get off your lawn, amiright?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: FIne.
Now do it without the snowboard. And without the rope.

As skeetchin was meant to be. Bumper and boots.

/just don't hit a dry manhole cover
//that sounds a lot weirder than what I meant
///leaving it anyway


I was just going to say this.

Of course, cars really don't have bumpers to grab on to like they used to.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Damn! Where's  that stop liking what I hate gif when ya need it?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do it on the soles of your shoes.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Folks do this all the time in my neck of the woods. And in summer, it's a guy on water skis being pulled in a flooded ditch. Looks like fun.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Every winter I put on my snowboard, attach a water ski handle to the 4 wheeler, and cruise around on the frozen lake on one of these:
landyachtz.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ifky: In college we put my brother in a wheel chair then tied it all to the hitch of my truck and pulled him around.


That's brutal. Did he ever walk again?
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess it's news cuz it's Texas but I'm pretty sure we had an article last week about someone skiing through Times Square, now that was silly, it's pretty common to see people cross country skiing around Manhattan here and there after a bunch of snow drops.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

akya: Every winter I put on my snowboard, attach a water ski handle to the 4 wheeler, and cruise around on the frozen lake on one of these:
[landyachtz.com image 850x425]


FTFM.. don't need to bring bindings into this.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One evening many years ago when my bunch of instructor friends hung out together and partied after work, we had a foot of fresh snow and a party to go to at another buddy's house. One of our guys said tow me to the party, about 4 miles.
Somebody produced a water ski rope, we formed a convoy, lead trucks, tow truck, and 3 tail trucks. We made it most of the way before getting pulled over. We told them we wouldnt do it anymore, then hooked right back up and completed the run. Good times!
Time, ski hill ownership changes, real jobs, raising families, moves, marriage, divorce, old age, and death has dispersed that very fun bunch of people, and a new, younger fun bunch has emerged. Still love it after over 20 years tho...
 
ifky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: ifky: In college we put my brother in a wheel chair then tied it all to the hitch of my truck and pulled him around.

That's brutal. Did he ever walk again?


It was his idea.

Best part was when we took it to the shopping center and he would go off curbs "and fall out". The reaction of old people was great. Not knowing if it was serious or a joke and if they should help.
 
whereisian [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He didn't sent it

LARRY ENTICER SENDS IT
Youtube RSuLFvalhnQ
 
powhound
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Back in my young and dumb days on a ski trip to Vermont we turned a snow pile in the condo parking lot into a ramp to jump over. To accomplish this we linked two ski poles together behind a Jeep to tow us. Our ramp was at the end of a short section of the parking lot so we needed to start around the corner to gather enough speed. So, there we are, like five feet behind a Jeep picking up speed, rounding a corner and then the driver had to pull off to the side right before the ramp so we could launch over it.

Some lady called security and told them people were "water skiing" in the parking lot.

/not the dumbest thing I've done
//not by a long shot
///to this day I wonder how I survived the '80s

and the '90s
 
StanleyPuff
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: YouPeopleAreCrazy: FIne.
Now do it without the snowboard. And without the rope.

As skeetchin was meant to be. Bumper and boots.

/just don't hit a dry manhole cover
//that sounds a lot weirder than what I meant
///leaving it anyway

I was just going to say this.

Of course, cars really don't have bumpers to grab on to like they used to.


So true.

Le sigh.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BraFish: Oh please, this is not new.  We did this ALL the time when I grew up in Chicago.  Except we didn't have a board or a rope and we just held on to the bumper and used our feet.

And there was traffic and cops.


Skeeching, baby!

/at least that's what we called it
//anyhow it's all fun and games until you're hanging on closest to the diesel suburban's exhaust and your friend's dad guns it
///dude's dad was rolling coal in the '70s, way before it was cool
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone else get into the kids' cowboy boot craze in the '70s? Those magnificently-slippery soles were epic for skeeching.
 
powhound
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skiinstructor: One evening many years ago when my bunch of instructor friends hung out together and partied after work, we had a foot of fresh snow and a party to go to at another buddy's house. One of our guys said tow me to the party, about 4 miles.
Somebody produced a water ski rope, we formed a convoy, lead trucks, tow truck, and 3 tail trucks. We made it most of the way before getting pulled over. We told them we wouldnt do it anymore, then hooked right back up and completed the run. Good times!
Time, ski hill ownership changes, real jobs, raising families, moves, marriage, divorce, old age, and death has dispersed that very fun bunch of people, and a new, younger fun bunch has emerged. Still love it after over 20 years tho...


Cheers! Pic in my profile is backcountry in Utah circa early to mid 2000.

I used to instruct and coach also back in the day. Got chastised for riding the bull wheel around and jumping off on the other side. Also got to ride on a 4-person ski setup. They put me in front because I was the smallest. Vertical was only like 300 but that was terrifying. High speed GS wedge turns all the way down. Thought I was gonna die lol.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.