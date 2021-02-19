 Skip to content
(Buy a map)   Another country decides to stop imprisioning drug users and addicts in favor of rehab. This is totally expected since Malaysia has always had a reputation for not taking the drug war seriously   (malaymail.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stupid idea.  How are they going to pay for their prisons if they lose that revenue?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...And they'll all say: "No no no!"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad idea.
Treating people costs money.
Slave wage labor and far government contracts make money.

I bet they will do something else stupid like help ease the stigma of criminals who served their time so that they can actually get jobs and not go back to prison where they can keep making their betters richer.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's a war on drugs, therefore you are a traitor for suggesting we stop it. Checkmate.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume if Malaysia is loosening a bit, Singapore will go "for every user you treat, we'll hang two".
 
guinsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of a big deal given that the country was known for the death penalty for certain drug offenses.  Also KL is the only place I've been offered to buy drugs within seconds of leaving my hotel.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How they took it seriously. Right in the pooper.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guinsu: Kind of a big deal given that the country was known for the death penalty for certain drug offenses.  Also KL is the only place I've been offered to buy drugs within seconds of leaving my hotel.


S.E. Asia in general is pretty draconian about drug offenses. The military doesn't like the competition.

In the Golden Triangle countries the first thing you see when exiting the airports is a big billboard spelling out in a dozen languages as to how possession is life without parole, and distribution is an automatic death sentence.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

guinsu: Kind of a big deal given that the country was known for the death penalty for certain drug offenses.  Also KL is the only place I've been offered to buy drugs within seconds of leaving my hotel.


Really? Do you not travel much or do you look like a cop?
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

guinsu: Kind of a big deal given that the country was known for the death penalty for certain drug offenses.


It still is, apparently.

https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/new​s​/2019/10/malaysia-unfair-trials-secret​ive-hangings-petty-drug-convictions-cr​uel-injustice-death-penalty/

The relevant laws are still on the books.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: guinsu: Kind of a big deal given that the country was known for the death penalty for certain drug offenses.  Also KL is the only place I've been offered to buy drugs within seconds of leaving my hotel.

Really? Do you not travel much or do you look like a cop?


I have a long beard and a ponytail, and deliberately dress down so as not to get mugged. Out of 20+ countries outside the US and twice as many cities I've wandered around at night, I've gotten solicited to buy drugs once (Ubud) and prostitutes twice (Ubud and Phenom Penh.) I actually had to *ask* after hash in Aswan.

Maybe one needs dreadlocks or something to get offers?
 
camarugala
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Hamzah said the theme "Lebih Baik Cegah" (Prevention is Better) was chosen for this year's National Anti-Drugs Day celebration..."

Prevention, not treatment. Yeah, they're still gonna be killing a lot of folks.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

camarugala: "Hamzah said the theme "Lebih Baik Cegah" (Prevention is Better) was chosen for this year's National Anti-Drugs Day celebration..."

Prevention, not treatment. Yeah, they're still gonna be killing a lot of folks.


Baby steps. Look at Duerte's approach.
 
