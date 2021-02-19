 Skip to content
(NYPost)   After the past year, I'm not saying it's right, but I understand   (nypost.com)
    Florida, Sexual intercourse, Florida man, Walmart parking lot, parking lot of a Florida Walmart, The Smoking Gun, Smoking gun, Evidence, Penis  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Go be lonely at home.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Walmart is where all the fine pussy at.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who hasn't jacked/jilled off in a Walmart parking lot?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Go be lonely at home.


This.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Because Walmart is where all the fine pussy at.


Women get dressed up to go to Walmart.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Weiss initially told police he was at Walmart because he is an Uber eats driver"

You can't buy that kind of exposure.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...he took the Harvey Weinstein approach to seducing women?
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mateomaui: "Weiss initially told police he was at Walmart because he is an Uber eats driver"

You can't buy that kind of exposure.


Hold the mayo, please.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Arriving officers said they found hard evidence of 26-year-old Kyle Weiss' guilt."
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops were called after a shopper noticed the suspect's self-love session inside a Kia parked outside the store.

Narc.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't have to be lonely

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Weiss initially told police he was at Walmart because he is an Uber eats driver, but choked under further questioning."
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mateomaui: "Weiss initially told police he was at Walmart because he is an Uber eats driver"

You can't buy that kind of exposure.


Ok, so he's touching people's bags of food with his uh..."soiled" hands?

Gross.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: mateomaui: "Weiss initially told police he was at Walmart because he is an Uber eats driver"

You can't buy that kind of exposure.

Ok, so he's touching people's bags of food with his uh..."soiled" hands?

Gross.


Unless he just straight lied about being an Uber eats driver, but yeah, that's how I read it.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Cops were called after a shopper noticed the suspect's self-love session inside a Kia parked outside the store.

Narc.


Possibly a Farc.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'...erection protruding in his shorts..'

'....exposure of sexual organs...'

Um, from inside a car?
Karen said it was so disgusting, I had to get up close and look three times."
Karen isn't getting any?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some amazing police response. Woman sees him jerkin it, then cops show up while he's still hard? I think somebody on patrol wanted to be part of the audience.

Family Guy - Peter's way of dealing with the cops
Youtube ERmu1S8pdwI
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anywhere you go, it takes several minutes between someone calling the cops and having them show up. This guy didn't even finish before then.

Either he's very good at it, or very bad at it.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weiss initially told police he was at Walmart because he is an Uber eats driver

Enjoy your "special sauce" farkers.
 
docilej
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Poor guy....gets questioned by the one straight cop in Vero Beach.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Listen, they didn't plow out the parking lot of the Dollar General, where else are we supposed to go?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: That's some amazing police response. Woman sees him jerkin it, then cops show up while he's still hard? I think somebody on patrol wanted to be part of the audience.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ERmu1S8p​dwI]


It's not uncommon for Wal-Mart stores to have a detail officer on site, because WM stores often end up being locuses for petty crime like shoplifting, credit card fraud, and misdemeanor assaults.  WM has been the subject of some criticism for what some see as an overuse of police resources.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: '...erection protruding in his shorts..'

'....exposure of sexual organs...'

Um, from inside a car?
Karen said it was so disgusting, I had to get up close and look three times."
Karen isn't getting any?


Well, not with that attitude she isn't.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: moothemagiccow: That's some amazing police response. Woman sees him jerkin it, then cops show up while he's still hard? I think somebody on patrol wanted to be part of the audience.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ERmu1S8p​dwI]

It's not uncommon for Wal-Mart stores to have a detail officer on site, because WM stores often end up being locuses for petty crime like shoplifting, credit card fraud, and misdemeanor assaults.  WM has been the subject of some criticism for what some see as an overuse of police resources.


Well, we already subsidize their employees wages, why shouldn't we subsidize their security, Walmart is the most American company ever!
 
jst3p
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zbtop: Who hasn't jacked/jilled off in a Walmart parking lot?


But how bad do you have to be at it that in the time it takes for someone to see you, call the cops, and the cops to arrive that you still aren't done?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why is it always "broad daylight?"

Why can't it just be daylight?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Well, we already subsidize their employees wages, why shouldn't we subsidize their security, Walmart is the most American company ever!


Pretty much.  The observation that "Wal-Mart ends up becoming a 'bad neighborhood' all by itself" is part-and-parcel of the argument that WM is more of a detriment than a benefit to society at large.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
report of car-jacking probably gets a priority response
 
Promo Sapien [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey, who doesn't like a young man with spunk?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Why is it always "broad daylight?"

Why can't it just be daylight?


Didn't you read TFA? It was the broad that turned him in!
 
