(AP News)   Anti-vax Tanzanian president blames rising COVID rate on the people having wronged God, encourages increased prayer. Interesting you don't hear leaders in Texas saying that about the storms   (apnews.com) divider line
    populist President John Magufuli, Death, Tanzania, Disease, Seif Sharif Hamad, Kenya, East Africa  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some might say that the vaccine is God's way of answering the prayers.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Yet.


They always do that when disaster strikes a more liberal area.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure God is angry at Texas and Florida is Cruzin' for bruising from Him, come hurricane time.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not true subby.  I've heard many Texans utter that one word prayer "Karma."
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around Hell they're saying, "Hell on Earth froze over, pigs must be flying".

And you know what, the world's wealthy can get vaccinated in Florida right now but Florida's doctors and essential workers get to host mutant strains of Covid-19 and die.

Jesus says love your neighbors and pay your taxes. Don't hate the IRS even if the IRS is a weird man named Zack hiding in a tree.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then Governor Perry did during the massive droughts in the naughts. The droughts got worse.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would God hate everyone in Texas?

We suck his dick pretty hard around here.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tried and true Mike Pence approach.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Anti-vax Tanzanian president blames rising COVID rate on the people having wronged God, encourages increased prayer. Interesting you don't hear leaders in Texas saying that about the storms"


Catholic guilt, Subby.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course you don't hear Texans blaming God when it's clearly all the liberals fault.
Windmills cause cancer doncha know.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size

/not anti-vax
//anti-rabbit
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Yet.


What happened was a Texan baker made a cake for a gay wedding and now look what happened.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do your countrymen a favor and catch the next train back to the 8th century where you belong.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: [qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 440x360]
/not anti-vax
//anti-rabbit


That was the deaf-blind dutch girl's favorite disney character.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tansa: That was the deaf-blind dutch girl'


She sure played a mean pinball
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't Mess With Texas.
/seriously, it's not nice to make fun of third-world countries....
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm getting a lot of mileage out of this one lately:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kattungali
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Around Hell they're saying, "Hell on Earth froze over, pigs must be flying".



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
williesleg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just triple face diaper, you'll be fine.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

