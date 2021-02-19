 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   I mean, I guess it's cool to be a dragon   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
36
    More: Facepalm  
36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hear dragons don't have dicks.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I hear dragons don't have dicks.


but they usually have a huge hoard of gold
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Real life dragon. If you doubt it, just try to touch one piece of his hoard and see how fast he burns you and your village to the ground.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dragons are SLUTS!!!

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more of a attempt to still pick up high school goth chicks while in his 30's imo but bleh whatever.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluewave69: more of a attempt to still pick up high school goth chicks while in his 30's imo but bleh whatever.


Would that work?

/asking for a friend
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size


Unless you're this particular dragon.
 
BeardedDragonLizardMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeardedDragonLizardMan: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Wow. You really went for it with your modifications. I'm impressed.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a cool dragon may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: What a cool dragon may look like:

[Fark user image 508x403]


What this guy will look more like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if you get Sean Connery's voice
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joshua's pronouns are "ROOOAAAAAHHHHHHRRRRRRR" and "BWAAAAAAAHHHHHHRRRRRRR".
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

John Dillerman: bughunter: What a cool dragon may look like:

[Fark user image 508x403]

What this guy will look more like:
[Fark user image 366x367]


I said CONSUMATE V's. Consumate!
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PICKLE SURPRISE [HQ]
Youtube N733Ofj2cVQ
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a tattoo? No real wrong implants?

Loser.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iniamyen: Just a tattoo? No real wrong implants?

Loser.


Wing was not wrong. Wrong wing.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
His girlfriend is actually kinda hot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Joshua's pronouns are "ROOOAAAAAHHHHHHRRRRRRR" and "BWAAAAAAAHHHHHHRRRRRRR".


RAWR XD >.<
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He must have been completely insufferable during the final episode of Game of Thrones
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JRoo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/N733Ofj2​cVQ?start=36]


Yeah, be careful with the phrase "pickle surprise" around here.
 
Rannuci
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Imagine
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The UK tabloid press seem to have given up news altogether and are now just reviewing people's tinder and tic tok feeds
 
NevynFox
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I just wear my fuzzy ears and tail buttplug, and imma fox.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Something something.. life choices.. something something.. job interviews.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NevynFox: I just wear my fuzzy ears and tail buttplug, and imma fox.


svpow.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Think dragon guy would be more into the fear and loathing XXXL
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
His poor parents.
 
orbister
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bluewave69: more of a attempt to still pick up high school goth chicks


They don't exist anymore. Or rather they do, but they now simultaneously rebel and seek attention by "identifying as non-binary".
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dude, I don't think "Circus Freak" is a thing anymore.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Dude, I don't think "Circus Freak" is a thing anymore.


It's GIMP, now.

gimp.orgView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: I hear dragons don't have dicks.


I dunno... Have you seen those dragon dick dildos?  They have to be modeled on something.

But yeah, they'd probably have a cloaca.
 
camarugala
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Somebody better keep an extra careful watch over any William Blake archives.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Better a dragon than a cat, I guess. Surprised our local anthropomorph hasn't been by this thread...
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Armyrec1: His girlfriend is actually kinda hot.

[Fark user image 500x371]


It's kind of sweet that she's sticking by her mentally ill boyfriend.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ less than a minute ago  

orbister: bluewave69: more of a attempt to still pick up high school goth chicks

They don't exist anymore. Or rather they do, but they now simultaneously rebel and seek attention by "identifying as non-binary".


You should probably stop hanging out at high schools dude.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

